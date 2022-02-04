Log in
    MP   US5533681012

MP MATERIALS CORP.

(MP)
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of MP Materials Corp. (MP) Investors

02/04/2022 | 02:06pm EST
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against MP Materials Corp. (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MP). The investigation concerns whether MP Materials has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

MP Materials operates rare earth mining and processing facilities.

On February 3, 2022, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report accusing MP Materials of an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party. In relevant part, the report alleged that a related party “overpaid for MP concentrates to artificially inflate MP’s profits. The 2021 scheme conveniently coincided with the SPAC insider lock-up expiration so that MP Insiders could sell MP stock at artificially inflated prices.” On this news, MP Material’s stock price declined by $5.61 per share, or approximately 14.3%, from $39.36 per share to close at $33.75 per share on February 3, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MP Materials securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 319 M - -
Net income 2021 124 M - -
Net cash 2021 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 003 M 6 003 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart MP MATERIALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
MP Materials Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MP MATERIALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 33,75 $
Average target price 48,43 $
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Henry Litinsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Sean Corbett Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rosenthal Chief Operating Officer
Andrew A. McKnight Independent Director
Daniel Allen Gold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MP MATERIALS CORP.-25.69%6 003
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-0.62%31 012
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-18.82%21 130
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.38%12 278
PJSC ALROSA-5.86%10 891
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED14.48%10 341