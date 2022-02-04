Log in
MP MATERIALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MP Materials Corp. on Behalf of MP Materials Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/04/2022 | 09:01pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MP Materials Corp. (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MP) on behalf of MP Materials stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MP Materials has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 3, 2022, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report accusing MP Materials of an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party. In relevant part, the report alleged that a related party “overpaid for MP concentrates to artificially inflate MP’s profits. The 2021 scheme conveniently coincided with the SPAC insider lock-up expiration so that MP Insiders could sell MP stock at artificially inflated prices.”

On this news, MP Material’s stock price declined by $5.61 per share, or approximately 14.3%, from $39.36 per share to close at $33.75 per share on February 3, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MP Materials shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 319 M - -
Net income 2021 124 M - -
Net cash 2021 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 373 M 6 373 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,6x
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 81,9%
Managers and Directors
James Henry Litinsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Sean Corbett Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rosenthal Chief Operating Officer
Andrew A. McKnight Independent Director
Daniel Allen Gold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MP MATERIALS CORP.-21.11%6 003
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED0.26%31 012
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-18.82%21 130
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.02%12 278
PJSC ALROSA-5.86%10 891
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED17.70%10 341