MP Materials Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast
BU
MP Materials Starts Construction of Rare Earth Magnetics Factory in Texas; Signs Supply Deal With General Motors
MT
MP MATERIALS : Begins Construction on Texas Rare Earth Magnetics Factory to Restore Full U.S. Supply Chain
PU
MP Materials Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

04/22/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

MP Materials’ management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

Webcast Details

Event: MP Materials Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Live Webcast: https://investors.mpmaterials.com/
Webcast Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on MP Materials’ investor relations page approximately one hour after the call has concluded.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, North America’s only active and scaled rare earth production site. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs to the world’s most powerful and efficient magnets found in electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines and various advanced technologies. The Company is developing U.S. metal, alloy and magnet manufacturing capacity to build these critical components domestically. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.

Join the MP Materials community on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 484 M - -
Net income 2022 231 M - -
Net cash 2022 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 534 M 7 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,93x
Nbr of Employees 365
Free-Float 81,6%
Managers and Directors
James Henry Litinsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Sean Corbett Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rosenthal Chief Operating Officer
Andrew A. McKnight Independent Director
Daniel Allen Gold Independent Director
