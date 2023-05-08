Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MP Materials Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MP   US5533681012

MP MATERIALS CORP.

(MP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-05 pm EDT
20.67 USD   +0.78%
06:14aMp Materials : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:07aMp Materials Corp. / De : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05MP MATERIALS CORP. / DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MP Materials : Management Change - Form 8-K

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 5, 2023

MP MATERIALS CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39277 84-4465489
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

1700 Pavilion Center Drive, Suite 800

Las Vegas, NV89135

(Address of principal executive offices and Zip Code)

(702)844-6111

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Common Stock, par value of $0.0001 per share MP New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) On May 5, 2023, Daniel Gold submitted his resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of MP Materials Corp. (the "Company") effective as of May 5, 2023. The resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: May 8, 2023 MP MATERIALS CORP.
By:

/s/ Elliot D. Hoops

Elliot D. Hoops
General Counsel and Secretary

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

MP Materials Corp. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MP MATERIALS CORP.
06:14aMp Materials : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:07aMp Materials Corp. / De : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05MP MATERIALS CORP. / DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/05MP Materials Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
05/04Transcript : MP Materials Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (MP) MP MATERIALS Reports Q1 EPS $0.27
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (MP) MP MATERIALS Reports Q1 EPS $0.27
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (MP) MP MATERIALS Posts Q1 Revenue $95.7M
MT
05/04MP Materials Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
05/04MP Materials Corp. Reports Production Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MP MATERIALS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 417 M - -
Net income 2023 190 M - -
Net cash 2023 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 671 M 3 671 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,08x
EV / Sales 2024 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 486
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart MP MATERIALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
MP Materials Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MP MATERIALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 20,67 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target 79,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Henry Litinsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Sean Corbett Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rosenthal Chief Operating Officer
Andrew A. McKnight Independent Director
Daniel Allen Gold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MP MATERIALS CORP.-14.87%3 671
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-3.71%12 618
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED-16.18%4 145
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD-7.71%3 277
CHINA KINGS RESOURCES GROUP CO.,LTD.-9.34%2 242
ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED-13.98%570
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer