Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mp Materials:

* CEO JIM LITINSKY: CHEMISTRY AND SEPARATION PROCESSES AT RARE EARTHS REFINING EQUIPMENT IN CALIFORNIA ARE 'WORKING AS EXPECTED'

* CEO: STILL HAVE LOTS OF WORK TO DO TO 'GET EACH CIRCUIT TO OPERATE RELIABLY AND RAMP UP PRODUCTION'

* EXPECTS TO START RECOGNIZING REVENUE FROM ITS REFINED RARE EARTHS IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

* MORE WORK TO DO TO SAY 'ALL THE BUGS ARE WORKED OUT' FROM CALIFORNIA RARE EARTHS REFINING EQUIPMENT

* FEEL COMFORTABLE THAT DESIGN OF CALIFORNIA RARE EARTHS REFINING EQUIPMENT 'IS ABLE TO PERFORM'

* 'WITH TIME, WE'LL GET TO GREATER THROUGHPUT, RELIABILITY AND PERFORMANCE YIELD' AT CALIFORNIA RARE EARTHS REFINING EQUIPMENT

* SAYS COMMISSIONING OF RARE EARTHS REFINING EQUIPMENT IN CALIFORNIA IS NOT COMPLETE

* HARD TO PREDICT 2024 PRODUCTION AND SALES OF REFINED RARE EARTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)