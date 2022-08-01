Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MP Materials Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MP   US5533681012

MP MATERIALS CORP.

(MP)
  Report
2022-08-01
33.28 USD   -0.86%
04:09pMP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
07/27MP MATERIALS CORP.(NYSE : MP) added to S&P Composite 1500
CI
07/27MP MATERIALS CORP.(NYSE : MP) added to S&P 400 Materials
CI
Summary 
Summary

MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

08/01/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that Ryan Corbett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following conferences:

The Jefferies Industrial Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The 42nd Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of both events will be available at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility (“Mountain Pass”), America’s only active and scaled rare earth mining and processing site. MP Materials produced approximately 15% of the rare earth content consumed in the global market in 2021. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass combine low production costs with high environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.

Join the MP Materials community on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 545 M - -
Net income 2022 247 M - -
Net cash 2022 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 960 M 5 960 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 8,77x
Nbr of Employees 365
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart MP MATERIALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
MP Materials Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MP MATERIALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 33,57 $
Average target price 49,09 $
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Henry Litinsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Sean Corbett Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rosenthal Chief Operating Officer
Andrew A. McKnight Independent Director
Daniel Allen Gold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MP MATERIALS CORP.-26.09%5 960
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-30.03%20 090
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-32.03%16 820
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.98%9 402
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-45.57%7 592
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-17.47%6 901