Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MP Materials Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MP   US5533681012

MP MATERIALS CORP.

(MP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
32.69 USD   -2.91%
04:06pMP Materials to Participate in the BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference
BU
02/17Mp Materials Corp. / De : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/09MP Materials Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Webcast
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MP Materials to Participate in the BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

02/20/2023 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that James Litinsky, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

About MP Materials

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) produces specialty materials that are vital inputs for electrification and other advanced technologies. MP’s Mountain Pass facility is America’s only scaled rare earth production source. The company is currently expanding its manufacturing operations downstream to provide a full supply chain solution from materials to magnetics. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.

Join the MP Materials community on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MP MATERIALS CORP.
04:06pMP Materials to Participate in the BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conf..
BU
02/17Mp Materials Corp. / De : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/09MP Materials Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and..
BU
02/07Deutsche Bank Adjusts MP Materials' Price Target to $33 From $36, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
01/05Transcript : MP Materials Corp. Presents at 9th Annual Morgan Stanley Auto 2...
CI
2022MP Materials to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference
BU
2022Insider Sell: MP Materials
MT
2022Lithium: The speculative bubble of white gold?
MS
2022MP MATERIALS CORP. / DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
2022Transcript : MP Materials Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MP MATERIALS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 510 M - -
Net income 2022 256 M - -
Net cash 2022 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 804 M 5 804 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 365
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart MP MATERIALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
MP Materials Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MP MATERIALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 32,69 $
Average target price 43,86 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Henry Litinsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Sean Corbett Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rosenthal Chief Operating Officer
Andrew A. McKnight Independent Director
Daniel Allen Gold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MP MATERIALS CORP.34.64%5 804
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD13.89%14 760
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED5.61%5 140
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD14.21%3 997
CHINA KINGS RESOURCES GROUP CO.,LTD.3.03%2 507
HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED-14.77%266