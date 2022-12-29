Advanced search
MP MATERIALS CORP.

(MP)
12/29/2022
24.47 USD   +3.38%
MP Materials to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference

12/29/2022
MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that James Litinsky, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility (“Mountain Pass”), America’s only active and scaled rare earth mining and processing site. MP Materials produced approximately 15% of the rare earth content consumed in the global market in 2021. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass combine low production costs with high environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.

Join the MP Materials community on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 514 M - -
Net income 2022 258 M - -
Net cash 2022 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 202 M 4 202 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,98x
EV / Sales 2023 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 365
Free-Float 81,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 23,67 $
Average target price 44,32 $
Spread / Average Target 87,2%
Managers and Directors
James Henry Litinsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Sean Corbett Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rosenthal Chief Operating Officer
Andrew A. McKnight Independent Director
Daniel Allen Gold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MP MATERIALS CORP.-47.89%4 202
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-44.74%13 103
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED-23.99%4 720
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD-27.32%3 625
CHINA KINGS RESOURCES GROUP CO.,LTD.54.61%2 491
HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED-34.23%292