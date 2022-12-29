MP Materials to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that James Litinsky, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility (“Mountain Pass”), America’s only active and scaled rare earth mining and processing site. MP Materials produced approximately 15% of the rare earth content consumed in the global market in 2021. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass combine low production costs with high environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.

