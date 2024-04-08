Stocks in the materials sector rose on the prospect of government incentives for the industry.

Perpetua Resources shares rallied after it said that it could receive up to $1.8 billion in debt financing for its antimony project in Idaho through two U.S. federal initiatives.

MP Materials' shares rose on a $58.5 million award to advance construction of its rare earth magnet manufacturing facility. The specialty materials producer said the project tax credit allocation was issued by the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-24 1710ET