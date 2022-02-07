Log in
    MP   US5533681012

MP MATERIALS CORP.

(MP)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MP Materials Corp. - MP

02/07/2022 | 02:35pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MP Materials Corp. ("MP" or the "Company") (NYSE: MP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether MP and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 3, 2022, short seller Bonitas Research published a report (the "Report") accusing the Company of executing an "abusive transfer price manipulation scheme" with a Chinese partner. Specifically, the Report alleged that since Q2 2021, MP and Shenghe Resources Holdings Co. ("Shenghe") "executed an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme whereby Shenghe overpaid for MP concentrates to artificially inflate MP's profits, [which] conveniently coincided with the SPAC insider lock-up expiration so that MP insiders could sell MP stock at artificially inflated prices." In addition, the Report cites a German academic study that concluded MP's ore at Mountain Pass is "not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals while 12 of the other 13 well known rare earth mines outside of China are economically feasible" at current market prices. On this news, MP's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 3, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

