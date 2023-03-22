Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mpac Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLIN   GB0005991111

MPAC GROUP PLC

(MLIN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:43:59 2023-03-22 am EDT
252.00 GBX   -10.00%
06:50aMpac Group shares down on yearly profit fall; CEO Steels to retire
AN
06:32aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Pathfinder finds way forward in Mozambique
AN
05:40aFTSE 100 Edges Down as Property, Mining Stocks Fall
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mpac Group shares down on yearly profit fall; CEO Steels to retire

03/22/2023 | 06:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Mpac Group PLC on Wednesday reported a plunge in its annual profit as costs rose. and announced the retirement of its chief executive officer Tony Steels.

Shares were down 10% at 252.00 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

The Tadcaster, England-based packaging and automation company said 2022 revenue was up 3.6% to GBP97.7 million from GBP94.3 million in 2021. Mpac noted strong recovery of performance in the second half of the year driven by "unwinding of supply chain issues and cost saving mitigations".

Pretax profit, however, fell to GBP200,000 from GBP8.2 million, as Mpac made no operating profit for 2022 but in 2021 it made GBP8.3 million.

Cost of sales rose to GBP73.3 million from GBP65.4 million, and distribution expenses widened to GBP8.1 million from GBP6.8 million.

Underlying pretax profit was GBP3.5 million, down from GBP8.6 million a year earlier.

Order intake amounted to GBP83.8 million, down from GBP117.9 million in 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Tony Steels said: "Mpac once again demonstrated its agility in implementing mitigations to deliver a second half recovery. This was in the face of increased macro-economic uncertainty and unprecedented volatility in the global supply chain which impacted both the lead time of customers' order placement and caused operational challenges. The group ended 2022 with a strong closing order book and a healthy prospect pipeline, providing good coverage over 2023 forecast revenue."

Looking ahead, Mpac said it started 2023 in line with expectations with "encouraging order intake" and believed that its long-term prospects are positive. But it warned that rising energy costs, higher interest rates, skilled labour shortages, and semi-conductor supply constraints will continue into 2023, which it said "sets the context" for customer investments and decision-making.

Additionally, the company said Chief Operating Officer Adam Holland will succeed Tony Steels as chief executive.

Holland joined in November last year from auto dealership firm JCB Group.

Steels will retire from the company after being CEO for more than six years. Mpac said there will be a handover period, with Steels formally stepping down on May 17.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MPAC GROUP PLC
06:50aMpac Group shares down on yearly profit fall; CEO Steels to retire
AN
06:32aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Pathfinder finds way forward in Mozambique
AN
05:40aFTSE 100 Edges Down as Property, Mining Stocks Fall
DJ
04:19aUK Inflation Rebound Likely Secures BOE Hike
DJ
04:13aMpac Group Names COO as CEO Successor
MT
03:02aEarnings Flash (MPAC.L) MPAC GROUP Reports FY22 Revenue GBP97.7M
MT
03/21Mpac : Full-year Results Presentation 2022 - 22/03/23
PU
01/16FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on Quieter News Day -2-
DJ
01/16FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on Quieter News Day
DJ
01/16UK Consumer Backdrop Expected to Improve in 2023 -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 95,7 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2022 -0,20 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net Debt 2022 9,85 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -54,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56,0 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart MPAC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mpac Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MPAC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 280,00 GBX
Average target price 424,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antony Steels Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Christopher Wilkins Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Andrew James Kitchingman Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Philip Holland Chief Operating Officer
Douglas Grant Robertson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MPAC GROUP PLC0.00%68
ATLAS COPCO AB0.58%56 337
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.10%41 842
FANUC CORPORATION14.82%32 814
SANDVIK AB9.61%25 060
FORTIVE CORPORATION2.63%23 290
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer