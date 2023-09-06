Mpac Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in providing packaging and automation solutions. The Company's segments include Original Equipment (OE) and Service. The OE segment is engaged in the making, packing and testing of packaging solutions, machinery and high-specification automation, secondary packaging equipment and at-line instrumentation solutions. The Service segment is engaged in selling spare parts and providing service engineers and support staff to customers enabling them to maximize the benefits of their packaging solutions, machinery and automation, secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotics and at-line instrumentation solutions. Its geographical segments include the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. It serves customers globally in sectors, including clean energy, healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and others. Its subsidiaries include Mpac Langen, Inc., Mpac Switchback Group, Mpac Langen B.V. and Mpac Langen Pte. Ltd.