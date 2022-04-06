Mpact : Acceptance Of Bonus Share Awards By Directors, Prescribed Officers And Group Company Secretary

Mpact Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 2004/025229/06)

JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501

("Mpact" or "the Company")

ACCEPTANCE OF BONUS SHARE AWARDS BY DIRECTORS, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED

Name : BW Strong Office held : Chief Executive Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2025 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 77,532 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : R2,472,317.16 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : BDV Clark Office held : Chief Financial Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2025 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 58,432 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : R1,863,262.09 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY Name : HM Thompson Office held : Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2025 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 63,939 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : R2,038,867.65 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes

Name : N Naidoo Office held : Managing Director - Plastics Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2025 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 34,322 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : R1,094,449.64 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Name : DM Dickson Office held : Group Company Secretary (Mpact Limited) and Director of Major Subsidiary (Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd) Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2025 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 16,163 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : R515,400.90 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes PRESCRIBED OFFICERS Name : JW Hunt Office held : Managing Director - Recycling Division Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2025 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 46,523 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : R1,483,511.47 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : CM Botha Office held : Managing Director - Paper Converting Division Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional bonus share grants vesting in March 2025 Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of bonus shares : 50,108 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : R1,597,828.87 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes

Note:

1. Prescribed officers are defined as having general executive control over and management of a significant portion of the Company or regularly participate therein to a material degree.

* Award price is calculated on a 15-trading day VWAP starting from 8

March 2022 to 29 March 2022.

Melrose Arch

6 April 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited