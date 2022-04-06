Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Mpact Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPT   ZAE000156501

MPACT LIMITED

(MPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mpact : Acceptance Of Bonus Share Awards By Directors, Prescribed Officers And Group Company Secretary

04/06/2022 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mpact Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 2004/025229/06)

JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501

("Mpact" or "the Company")

ACCEPTANCE OF BONUS SHARE AWARDS BY DIRECTORS, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED

Name

:

BW Strong

Office held

:

Chief Executive Officer

Company

:

Mpact Limited

Date of acceptance

:

1 April 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off-market acceptance of conditional

bonus share grants vesting in March 2025

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of bonus shares

:

77,532

Award price*

:

R31.8877

Total value of award

:

R2,472,317.16

Nature of interest

:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

Name

:

BDV Clark

Office held

:

Chief Financial Officer

Company

:

Mpact Limited

Date of acceptance

:

1 April 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off-market acceptance of conditional

bonus share grants vesting in March 2025

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of bonus shares

:

58,432

Award price*

:

R31.8877

Total value of award

:

R1,863,262.09

Nature of interest

:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Name

:

HM Thompson

Office held

:

Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing

Division

Company

:

Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd

Date of acceptance

:

1 April 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off-market acceptance of conditional

bonus share grants vesting in March 2025

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of bonus shares

:

63,939

Award price*

:

R31.8877

Total value of award

:

R2,038,867.65

Nature of interest

:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

Name

:

N Naidoo

Office held

:

Managing Director - Plastics Division

Company

:

Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd

Date of acceptance

:

1 April 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off-market acceptance of conditional

bonus share grants vesting in March 2025

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of bonus shares

:

34,322

Award price*

:

R31.8877

Total value of award

:

R1,094,449.64

Nature of interest

:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Name

:

DM Dickson

Office held

:

Group Company Secretary (Mpact Limited)

and Director of Major Subsidiary (Mpact

Operations (Pty) Ltd)

Date of acceptance

:

1 April 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off-market acceptance of conditional

bonus share grants vesting in March 2025

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of bonus shares

:

16,163

Award price*

:

R31.8877

Total value of award

:

R515,400.90

Nature of interest

:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

Name

:

JW Hunt

Office held

:

Managing Director - Recycling Division

Date of acceptance

:

1 April 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off-market acceptance of conditional

bonus share grants vesting in March 2025

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of bonus shares

:

46,523

Award price*

:

R31.8877

Total value of award

:

R1,483,511.47

Nature of interest

:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

Name

:

CM Botha

Office held

:

Managing Director - Paper Converting

Division

Date of acceptance

:

1 April 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Off-market acceptance of conditional

bonus share grants vesting in March 2025

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Number of bonus shares

:

50,108

Award price*

:

R31.8877

Total value of award

:

R1,597,828.87

Nature of interest

:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

Note:

1. Prescribed officers are defined as having general executive control over and management of a significant portion of the Company or regularly participate therein to a material degree.

* Award price is calculated on a 15-trading day VWAP starting from 8

March 2022 to 29 March 2022.

Melrose Arch

6 April 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

Mpact Limited published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 14:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MPACT LIMITED
10:33aMPACT : Acceptance Of Bonus Share Awards By Directors, Prescribed Officers And Group Compa..
PU
10:33aMPACT : Acceptance Of Performance Share Awards By Directors And Prescribed Officers
PU
03/30MPACT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/07Mpact Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/07MPACT : Summarised consolidated annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/07MPACT : Audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 20..
PU
03/07MPACT : Preliminary summarised consolidated annual results for the year ended 31 December ..
PU
03/07MPACT : Results presentation for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/07MPACT : Strong performance on the back of robust demand, product innovation and resolute s..
PU
03/07Mpact Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2021, Pa..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 308 M 841 M 841 M
Net income 2022 794 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 428 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,31x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 4 798 M 328 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 153
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart MPACT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mpact Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MPACT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,00 ZAR
Average target price 42,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce William Strong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brett David Vaughan Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Phillips Chairman
Ziyaad Carrim Head-Information & Communication Technology
Neo Phakama Dongwana Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MPACT LIMITED-5.80%328
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-2.30%17 162
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA13.96%14 338
WESTROCK COMPANY5.41%13 497
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-17.86%11 228
MONDI PLC-17.58%9 573