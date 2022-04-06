Mpact : Acceptance Of Performance Share Awards By Directors And Prescribed Officers

Mpact Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 2004/025229/06)

JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501 ("Mpact" or "the Company")

ACCEPTANCE OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARDS BY DIRECTORS AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED

Name : BW Strong Office held : Chief Executive Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional performance share awards vesting in March 2025 subject to the achievement of agreed targets Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of performance shares : 259,171 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : R8,264,367.10 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : BDV Clark Office held : Chief Financial Officer Company : Mpact Limited Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional performance share awards vesting in March 2025 subject to the achievement of agreed targets Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of performance shares : 147,755 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : 4,711,567.11 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY Name : HM Thompson Office held : Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional performance share awards vesting in March 2025 subject to the achievement of agreed targets

Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of performance shares : 159,623 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : R5,090,010.34 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : N Naidoo Office held : Managing Director - Plastics Division Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional performance share awards vesting in March 2025 subject to the achievement of agreed targets Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of performance shares : 125,572 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : R4,004,202.26 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes PRESCRIBED OFFICERS Name : JW Hunt Office held : Managing Director Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional performance share awards vesting in March 2025 subject to the achievement of agreed targets Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of performance shares : 118,051 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : R3,764,374.87 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : CM Botha Office held : Managing Director - Paper Converting Division Date of acceptance : 1 April 2022 Nature of transaction : Off-market acceptance of conditional performance share awards vesting in March 2025 subject to the achievement of agreed targets Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of performance shares : 125,662 Award price* : R31.8877 Total value of award : R4,007,072.16 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Note:

1. Prescribed officers are defined as having general executive control over and management of a significant portion of the Company or regularly participate therein to a material degree.

* Award price is calculated on a 15-trading day VWAP starting from

8 March 2022 to 29 March 2022.

Melrose Arch

6 April 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited