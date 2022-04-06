Mpact : Acceptance Of Performance Share Awards By Directors And Prescribed Officers

Mpact Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2004/025229/06)
JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501 ("Mpact" or "the Company")
ACCEPTANCE OF PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARDS BY DIRECTORS AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:
DIRECTORS OF MPACT LIMITED
|
Name
|
:
|
BW Strong
|
Office held
|
:
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Company
|
:
|
Mpact Limited
|
Date of acceptance
|
:
|
1 April 2022
|
Nature of transaction
|
:
|
Off-market acceptance of conditional
|
performance share awards vesting in
|
March 2025 subject to the achievement of
|
agreed targets
|
Class of securities
|
:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of performance shares
|
:
|
259,171
|
Award price*
|
:
|
R31.8877
|
Total value of award
|
:
|
R8,264,367.10
|
Nature of interest
|
:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
:
|
Yes
|
Name
|
:
|
BDV Clark
|
Office held
|
: Chief Financial Officer
|
Company
|
:
|
Mpact Limited
|
Date of acceptance
|
:
|
1 April 2022
|
Nature of transaction
|
:
|
Off-market acceptance of conditional
|
performance share awards vesting in
|
March 2025 subject to the achievement of
|
agreed targets
|
Class of securities
|
:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of performance shares
|
:
|
147,755
|
Award price*
|
:
|
R31.8877
|
Total value of award
|
:
|
4,711,567.11
|
Nature of interest
|
:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
:
|
Yes
|
DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
|
Name
|
:
|
HM Thompson
|
Office held
|
:
|
Managing Director - Paper Manufacturing
|
Division
|
Company
|
:
|
Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
|
Date of acceptance
|
:
|
1 April 2022
|
Nature of transaction
|
:
|
Off-market acceptance of conditional
|
performance share awards vesting in
|
March 2025 subject to the achievement of
|
agreed targets
|
Class of securities
|
:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of performance shares
|
:
|
159,623
|
Award price*
|
:
|
R31.8877
|
Total value of award
|
:
|
R5,090,010.34
|
Nature of interest
|
:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
:
|
Yes
|
Name
|
:
|
N Naidoo
|
Office held
|
:
|
Managing Director - Plastics Division
|
Company
|
:
|
Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
|
Date of acceptance
|
:
|
1 April 2022
|
Nature of transaction
|
:
|
Off-market acceptance of conditional
|
performance share awards vesting in
|
March 2025 subject to the achievement of
|
agreed targets
|
Class of securities
|
:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of performance shares
|
:
|
125,572
|
Award price*
|
:
|
R31.8877
|
Total value of award
|
:
|
R4,004,202.26
|
Nature of interest
|
:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
:
|
Yes
|
PRESCRIBED OFFICERS
|
Name
|
:
|
JW Hunt
|
Office held
|
:
|
Managing Director
|
Date of acceptance
|
:
|
1 April 2022
|
Nature of transaction
|
:
|
Off-market acceptance of conditional
|
performance share awards vesting in
|
March 2025 subject to the achievement of
|
agreed targets
|
Class of securities
|
:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of performance shares
|
:
|
118,051
|
Award price*
|
:
|
R31.8877
|
Total value of award
|
:
|
R3,764,374.87
|
Nature of interest
|
:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
:
|
Yes
|
Name
|
:
|
CM Botha
|
Office held
|
:
|
Managing Director - Paper Converting
|
Division
|
Date of acceptance
|
:
|
1 April 2022
|
Nature of transaction
|
:
|
Off-market acceptance of conditional
|
performance share awards vesting in
|
March 2025 subject to the achievement of
|
agreed targets
|
Class of securities
|
:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of performance shares
|
:
|
125,662
|
Award price*
|
:
|
R31.8877
|
Total value of award
|
:
|
R4,007,072.16
|
Nature of interest
|
:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
:
|
Yes
|
Note:
1. Prescribed officers are defined as having general executive control over and management of a significant portion of the Company or regularly participate therein to a material degree.
* Award price is calculated on a 15-trading day VWAP starting from
8 March 2022 to 29 March 2022.
Melrose Arch
6 April 2022
Sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
Disclaimer
Mpact Limited published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 14:31:04 UTC.