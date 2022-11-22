Mpact : Bringing international technology home

Mpact Plastics is committed to remain at the forefront of sustainable packaging innovation, with the aim to reduce plastic waste and contribute to creating a circular economy that extends beyond just business talk.

With the shared objective of complying with EPR regulations and meeting recycling targets, Mpact Plastics is in the process of launching a revolutionary new technology that makes both environmental and financial sense. We are introducing the lighter, stronger IMH™ pack that not only achieves real brand differentiation without requiring filling line or secondary packaging changes but is also aesthetically and functionally pleasing: a PET bottle, with an integrated moulded handle, hereinafter referred to as IMH™.

Exceeding legislative demands

Providing consumers with a recycling friendly alternative to clip-on or inserted handles that requires separation prior to recycling, or extrusion blow moulded handles, this 100% recyclable IMH™ packaging solution, which can be made with an rPET content, meets the growing legislative pressure of prioritizing environmental benefits. Our IMH™ technology allows you to not only meet those standards but to exceed the legislative demands. Offering exceptional clarity and recyclabity, your brand can contribute towards South Africa's well-established PET bottle-to-bottle recycling stream - a great alternative to other packaging mediums that do not enjoy strong recycling status, do not have approved food grade recyclate content or where component separation of various polymers is necessary.

Benefits beyond 'just pretty'

We understand that for your brand to compete successfully in a fiercely competitive market, the benefits of the pack need to extend beyond just being environmentally friendly and 'pretty', so we've considered the entire value chain. Our IMH™ bottles are light weighted and enjoy good production outputs, together with excellent stress resistance. The precise neck finish, associated with the injection moulding process, also means that your pack will enjoy the perfect seal and therefore offers the option to eliminate the use of an expensive thermo-seal or lined closure, where these are currently in use. It furthermore eliminates the top and tail trimming waste required by its extrusion blow moulded

equivalents. Since the handle is injected with the preform, additional steps required for handle insertion is eliminated. This means that the IMH™ bottle can be produced at line speeds that meets most filling requirements.

A single or common preform design, depending on application, offers a variety of bottle shapes being blown, using custom designed blow moulds. Eliminating the investment in multiple injection mould sets means that you enjoy competitive prices from the outset.

With a shear handle strength exceeding 25kg and by eliminating an expensive glass alternative and related breakages, within certain industries, the IMH™ bottle has even more to offer. Depending on application and industry, it could eliminate the need for an expensive pool of returnable plastic crates. Boasting exceptional top load performance, the financial, logistical, management and distribution of returnable plastic crates may soon be something of the past. This giant leap towards creating real benefit for all parties across the value chain, demonstrates that we are once again leading the way!

Application

We see potential, not only for brands but across product categories. Offering a more refined, quality appearance, PET offers a fit-for-purpose alternative to the dairy industry. To the edible oil industry, it offers reduced UV degradation whilst to the beverage, juice and cordial markets it offers the appropriate CO2 and O2 ingress and egress. rPET is also compatible with colourants, UV stabilisers and barrier agents to further improve shelf life, should it be required, such as in the case of bulk alcoholic packs or vinegars.

Transparent, glass-like appearance is offered to the personal care, chemical and homecare markets, with the assurance that PET and rPET have the relevant degree of chemical resistance for most applications. Brand differentiation can also be achieved through unique, high-definition embossing of PET.

Consumer benefit

Observing the rapid international adoption of the IMH™ technology and packaging products, the consumer benefits are clear. The pack's durability eliminates breakages throughout the purchasing journey and within the home environment. The ergonomic design allows for ease of handling and in the case of the larger five-liter packs not only drives bulk purchases but offers the consumer a positive and convenient brand experience. Post consumption, within the home, the end-user can simply place the pack in their normal recycling bin without being concerned about breakages or following special recycling instructions such as separating the various components to ease and accommodate the relevant recycling stream.

With a plethora of environmental, cost and value chain benefits, we can position your brand for market and financial success!

By subscribing to our newsletter database, you will receive monthly relevant industry, EPR, product and technology news, delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up here

"Mpact Plastics is a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging and cling film in southern Africa. We operate out of nine production centres across the country, providing packaging from plants with relevant certifications. We service the food, beverage, personal care, home care, pharmaceutical, agricultural and retail markets. In upholding company values, and as a supporter of the circular economy, we positively contribute to industry associations, enabling various communities to participate in recycling solutions."

For more informationcontact us

Mpact Wadeville FMCG: 011 418 6000 | info@mpactplastics.co.za | www.mpactplastics.co.za