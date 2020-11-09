Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Mpact Limited    MPT   ZAE000156501

MPACT LIMITED

(MPT)
Mpact : Dealing in the Incentive Scheme Trust

11/09/2020 | 04:02am EST
MPACT LIMITED - Dealing in the Mpact Incentive Scheme Trust
9 November 2020 7:30 
Dealing in the Mpact Incentive Scheme Trust

Mpact Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2004/025229/06)
JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501
('Mpact')

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE MPACT INCENTIVE SCHEME TRUST ('SHARE TRUST')

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are
hereby advised of the following dealing in Mpact securities by the Share
Trust:

Name                               :    Share Trust
Nature of transaction              :    On-market purchase of shares
Class of securities                :    Ordinary shares
Date of transaction                :    5 November 2020
Number of shares purchased         :    2,025
Purchase price per shares          :    R8.91
Total value of shares purchased    :    R18,042.75
Nature of interest                 :    Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained                 :    Yes


Melrose Arch
9 November 2020

Sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Date: 09-11-2020 07:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Mpact Limited published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 09:01:09 UTC
