Mpact : Dealing in the Incentive Scheme Trust

MPACT LIMITED - Dealing in the Mpact Incentive Scheme Trust
9 November 2020 7:30
Dealing in the Mpact Incentive Scheme Trust
Mpact Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2004/025229/06)
JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501
('Mpact')
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE MPACT INCENTIVE SCHEME TRUST ('SHARE TRUST')
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are
hereby advised of the following dealing in Mpact securities by the Share
Trust:
Name : Share Trust
Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of shares
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Date of transaction : 5 November 2020
Number of shares purchased : 2,025
Purchase price per shares : R8.91
Total value of shares purchased : R18,042.75
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Melrose Arch
9 November 2020
Sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
