Mpact : Dealing in the Incentive Scheme Trust

Dealing in the Mpact Incentive Scheme Trust Mpact Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2004/025229/06) JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501 ('Mpact') DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE MPACT INCENTIVE SCHEME TRUST ('SHARE TRUST') In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealing in Mpact securities by the Share Trust: Name : Share Trust Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of shares Class of securities : Ordinary shares Date of transaction : 5 November 2020 Number of shares purchased : 2,025 Purchase price per shares : R8.91 Total value of shares purchased : R18,042.75 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Melrose Arch 9 November 2020 Sponsor The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited Date: 09-11-2020 07:30:00