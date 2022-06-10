Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Mpact Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPT   ZAE000156501

MPACT LIMITED

(MPT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
32.24 ZAR   -1.10%
06/02MPACT : Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/31MPACT : B-BBEE Verification certificate
PU
04/29MPACT : No change statement, availability of Integrated Annual Report, Notice of AGM and BEE Compliance
PU
Mpact : Dealings in securities

06/10/2022 | 10:33am EDT
Mpact Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2004/025229/06)

JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501 ("Mpact" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICER OF THE COMPANY AND DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information was disclosed to the Company on 10 June 2022:

Name

: HM Thompson

Company

: Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd

Date of transaction

: 03 June 2022

Nature of transaction

: On market sale of securities

Number of securities

: 1337

Class securities

: Ordinary shares

Volume weighted average sale price

: R33.70

Total value of transaction

: R45 056.90

Nature of interest

: Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

: Yes

Name

: HM Thompson

Company

: Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd

Date of transaction

: 09 June 2022

Nature of transaction

: On market sale of securities

Number of securities

: 33 663

Class securities

: Ordinary shares

Volume weighted average sale price

: R32.75

Total value of transaction

: R1 102 463.25

Nature of interest

: Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

: Yes

Melrose Arch

10 June 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

Mpact Limited published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
