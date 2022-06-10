Mpact : Dealings in securities

Mpact Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2004/025229/06)

JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501 ("Mpact" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICER OF THE COMPANY AND DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information was disclosed to the Company on 10 June 2022:

Name : HM Thompson Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 03 June 2022 Nature of transaction : On market sale of securities Number of securities : 1337 Class securities : Ordinary shares Volume weighted average sale price : R33.70 Total value of transaction : R45 056.90 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Name : HM Thompson Company : Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 09 June 2022 Nature of transaction : On market sale of securities Number of securities : 33 663 Class securities : Ordinary shares Volume weighted average sale price : R32.75 Total value of transaction : R1 102 463.25 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes

Melrose Arch

10 June 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited