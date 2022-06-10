Mpact : Dealings in securities

Mpact Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2004/025229/06)
JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501 ("Mpact" or "the Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICER OF THE COMPANY AND DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information was disclosed to the Company on 10 June 2022:
|
Name
|
: HM Thompson
|
Company
|
: Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
|
Date of transaction
|
: 03 June 2022
|
Nature of transaction
|
: On market sale of securities
|
Number of securities
|
: 1337
|
Class securities
|
: Ordinary shares
|
Volume weighted average sale price
|
: R33.70
|
Total value of transaction
|
: R45 056.90
|
Nature of interest
|
: Direct beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
: Yes
|
Name
|
: HM Thompson
|
Company
|
: Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd
|
Date of transaction
|
: 09 June 2022
|
Nature of transaction
|
: On market sale of securities
|
Number of securities
|
: 33 663
|
Class securities
|
: Ordinary shares
|
Volume weighted average sale price
|
: R32.75
|
Total value of transaction
|
: R1 102 463.25
|
Nature of interest
|
: Direct beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
: Yes
Melrose Arch
10 June 2022
Sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
Disclaimer
Mpact Limited published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:32:01 UTC.