    MPT   ZAE000156501

MPACT LIMITED

(MPT)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-27
32.50 ZAR   +1.56%
07:55aMPACT : No change statement, availability of Integrated Annual Report, Notice of AGM and BEE Compliance
PU
04:32aMPACT : Director retiring by rotation and changes to the committees of the board of directors
PU
02:52aMPACT : Integrated Report 2021 (PDF downloads)
PU
Mpact : No change statement, availability of Integrated Annual Report, Notice of AGM and BEE Compliance

04/29/2022 | 07:55am EDT
Mpact Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2004/025229/06)

JSE share code: MPT ISIN: ZAE000156501 ("Mpact" or "the Company")

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, NOTICE OF AGM AND BEE COMPLIANCE

NO CHANGE STATEMENT

Shareholders are advised that Mpact's Integrated Report together with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("AFS") have been published on the Company's website at www.mpact.co.za/investor-relations.

The AFS contain no changes to the summarised Audited Consolidated Financial Results released on the Stock Exchange News Services on 7 March 2021. The AFS have been audited by the Company's auditors, Deloitte & Touche, and are available for inspection at the registered offices of Mpact together with their unqualified audit report which incorporates key audit matters. There have been no modifications to the unqualified auditor's report which was referenced in the Audited Consolidated Financial Results announcement.

NOTICE OF AGM

Shareholders are advised that the summarised AFS for the year ended 31 December 2021, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been distributed and published today and are available on the Company's website at https://www.mpact.co.za/investor-relations.

Notice is hereby given to shareholders that the AGM will be held at 13:00 on Thursday 2 June 2022 entirely by way of electronic communication. Accordingly, the last date to trade in the shares of the Company and the record date for the AGM will be Tuesday, 24 May and Friday, 27 May 2022, respectively.

It is imperative that shareholders take the time to read the Electronic Participation Guideline and Form provided in the notice of AGM, as it provides the details of the electronic meeting and the necessary instructions to participate in the electronic AGM. We encourage shareholders to lodge their proxies timeously with the Company's transfer secretaries, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd.

The summary information pertaining to the AGM is as follows:

Issuer Name

Mpact Limited

Type of Instrument

Ordinary Shares

ISIN Numbers

ISIN: ZAE000156501

JSE Codes

MPT

Meeting Type

Annual General Meeting

Meeting Venue

Virtual Meeting

Record Date - To determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the Notice of meeting

Friday, 22 April 2022

Publication/Posting Date

Friday, 29 April 2022

Last day to Trade - Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the Meeting

Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Record Date-Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the Meeting

Friday, 27 May 2022

Meeting deadline date (For administrative purposes, forms of proxy for the meeting to be lodged)

13:00 on Wednesday, 01 June 2022

Meeting date

13:00 on Thursday, 02 June 2022

Publication of results

Thursday, 02 June 2022

Website link

https://www.mpact.co.za/investor-relations

Annual General Meeting

BEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

In compliance with paragraph 16.21(g) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that the annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black

Economic Empowerment Amendment Act, No 46 of 2013, is also

available on the Company's www.mpact.com/governance/bbbee.

website atMelrose Arch 29 April 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

Mpact Limited published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 11:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 308 M 767 M 767 M
Net income 2022 794 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 428 M 88,9 M 88,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,21x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 4 726 M 294 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 153
Free-Float 52,5%
Managers and Directors
Bruce William Strong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brett David Vaughan Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Phillips Chairman
Ziyaad Carrim Head-Information & Communication Technology
Neo Phakama Dongwana Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MPACT LIMITED-7.22%294
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY0.81%17 800
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA18.73%15 154
WESTROCK COMPANY12.67%13 155
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-19.94%10 538
MONDI PLC-19.99%8 825