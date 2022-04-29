Mpact : No change statement, availability of Integrated Annual Report, Notice of AGM and BEE Compliance

Mpact Limited

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, NOTICE OF AGM AND BEE COMPLIANCE

NO CHANGE STATEMENT

Shareholders are advised that Mpact's Integrated Report together with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("AFS") have been published on the Company's website at www.mpact.co.za/investor-relations.

The AFS contain no changes to the summarised Audited Consolidated Financial Results released on the Stock Exchange News Services on 7 March 2021. The AFS have been audited by the Company's auditors, Deloitte & Touche, and are available for inspection at the registered offices of Mpact together with their unqualified audit report which incorporates key audit matters. There have been no modifications to the unqualified auditor's report which was referenced in the Audited Consolidated Financial Results announcement.

NOTICE OF AGM

Shareholders are advised that the summarised AFS for the year ended 31 December 2021, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been distributed and published today and are available on the Company's website at https://www.mpact.co.za/investor-relations.

Notice is hereby given to shareholders that the AGM will be held at 13:00 on Thursday 2 June 2022 entirely by way of electronic communication. Accordingly, the last date to trade in the shares of the Company and the record date for the AGM will be Tuesday, 24 May and Friday, 27 May 2022, respectively.

It is imperative that shareholders take the time to read the Electronic Participation Guideline and Form provided in the notice of AGM, as it provides the details of the electronic meeting and the necessary instructions to participate in the electronic AGM. We encourage shareholders to lodge their proxies timeously with the Company's transfer secretaries, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd.

The summary information pertaining to the AGM is as follows:

Issuer Name Mpact Limited Type of Instrument Ordinary Shares ISIN Numbers ISIN: ZAE000156501 JSE Codes MPT Meeting Type Annual General Meeting Meeting Venue Virtual Meeting Record Date - To determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the Notice of meeting Friday, 22 April 2022 Publication/Posting Date Friday, 29 April 2022 Last day to Trade - Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the Meeting Tuesday, 24 May 2022 Record Date-Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the Meeting Friday, 27 May 2022 Meeting deadline date (For administrative purposes, forms of proxy for the meeting to be lodged) 13:00 on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 Meeting date 13:00 on Thursday, 02 June 2022 Publication of results Thursday, 02 June 2022 Website link https://www.mpact.co.za/investor-relations Annual General Meeting

BEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

In compliance with paragraph 16.21(g) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that the annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black

Economic Empowerment Amendment Act, No 46 of 2013, is also

available on the Company's www.mpact.com/governance/bbbee.

