Mpact : Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (

COMMENTARY CONTINUED
Paper business
Revenue of R4.9 billion was 5.9% higher than the prior period (June 2021: R4.6 billion), with sales volumes decreasing by approximately 1% due to lower Baywhite sales. Excluding Baywhite, Paper segment revenue increased 15.3% and external sales volumes increased 7.4%.
Strong domestic containerboard demand led to a favourable sales mix variance when compared to the prior period as we reduced exports to service the domestic market.
In Paper Converting, consumer demand increased compared to the prior period, resulting in improved sales volumes in the industrial and QSR sectors. Additionally, strong growth was experienced in new product sales, albeit off a low base, as a result of sustained demand in home delivery and courier paper bags and Freshpact® punnets and trays. This was partially offset by lower sales in the fruit sector as producers delayed orders as a result of supply chain and market uncertainties arising from port constraints in South Africa and sanctions against Russia.
Underlying operating profit of R457.6 million was up 31.8% as a result of improved trading. The segmental result includes the final settlement amounts Mpact received from the insurers relating to the Springs municipal electricity supply interruption in 2020 of R47 million (June 2021: R25 million) and R5 million of direct costs relating to the floods in KZN.
Plastics business
Revenue in the Plastics business increased by 1.2% to R848.6 million. Sales volumes declined by 6.4% as a result of lower sales in Bins and Crates operations, while FMCG operations were in line with the prior period and Preform and Closures operations were up marginally.
Production of bins and crates was lower than the prior period as a result of delays in the arrival of new equipment from overseas, and in part due to operational issues, impacting sales. This equipment was required to offset the planned relocation of existing equipment between plants as part of the establishment of the new Castleview factory in Gauteng. Additionally, bin sales to the fruit sector declined for the same reasons as in Paper Converting.
FMCG operations were affected by seven days of downtime at the Pinetown factory attributable to the floods in KZN.
Underlying operating profit decreased to R3.5 million (June 2021: R40.5 million) due to lower sales volumes and the costs associated with the KZN floods of R11.6 million which are included in the current period results while the insurance claims are being finalised by the insurers.
Net finance costs
Net finance costs of R81.8 million (June 2021: R67.9 million) increased by 20.5% compared to the prior period due to higher average net debt over the period.
Earnings per share
Headline earnings per share increased 31.1% to 142.0 cents (June 2021: 108.3 cents) while basic and underlying basic earnings per share
increased 28.0% to 138.9 cents (June 2021: 108.5 cents).
Net debt
Net debt increased to R2,206 million (December 2021: R1,765 million) mainly as a result of investments in capital projects and working capital cash outflows, which were both anticipated. Mpact has recently renewed its committed debt facilities at improved margins.
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
As reported in the 31 December 2021 results, the plastic trays and films business, Mpact Versapak, is anticipated to be sold as a going concern, and as such Mpact's Group results include separate disclosures in the financial statements for discontinued operations and assets and liabilities held-for-sale.
For the six-months ended 30 June 2022, Versapak reported revenue of R509.9 million (June 2021: R427.9 million), and net earnings of
R27.8 million (June 2021: R18.2 million), which equates to basic earnings per share of 19.3 cents (June 2021: 12.3 cents). Versapak's net
asset value as at 30 June 2022 was R337.3 million (June 2021: R201.5 million).
The Company is in discussions with potential buyers for the business.
OUTLOOK
Mpact is expected to continue to benefit from strong domestic containerboard and cartonboard demand, with all paper machines fully booked to the end of the current annual supply agreements, being end September. Current indications suggest that the supply and demand balance will remain tight for the foreseeable future. Input costs, however, have continued to escalate since the end of June 2022, putting further pressure on margins. Discussions are underway with Paper customers regarding selling price increases to be implemented in October 2022. The Felixton paper mill project, which aims to increase recycled containerboard capacity by an additional 16,000 tons per annum, is on schedule to be completed in 2023, and further paper mill projects are under consideration.