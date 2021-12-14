Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  MPB BHC, INC.
  News
  Summary
    MPHX   US55317L1052

MPB BHC, INC.

(MPHX)
Moore Kuehn Encourages OACB, VGII, GDP, and MPHX Investors to Contact Law Firm

12/14/2021 | 03:13pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: OACB)

Oak Tree II has agreed to merge with Alvotech. Under the proposed transaction, Oak Tree II shareholders will own only 11% of the combined company.

  • Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: VGII)

Virgin Group II has agreed to merge with Grove Collaborative. Under the proposed transaction, Virgin Group II shareholders will own only 21% of the combined company.

  • Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum has agreed to merge with Paloma Partners VI Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, Goodrich Petroleum shareholders will receive $23.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Goodrich Petroleum's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

  • MPB BHC, INC. (OTC: MPHX)

MPB has agreed to merge with Alerus. Under the proposed transaction, MPB shareholders will receive 0.74 shares of Alerus per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. 

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you.  Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.  

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-oacb-vgii-gdp-and-mphx-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301444513.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2021
