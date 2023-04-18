MPC Energy N : Minutes of MPCES Annual General Meeting 2023

Discharge of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022

Discharge of the Management Board for the financial year 2022

which was held virtually on 18 April 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CET

MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(1) OPENING STATEMENT BY THE CHAIRMAN

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Ulf Holländer, opened the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 10:00 a.m. CET and welcomed the shareholders, the other members of the Supervisory Board, and the Management Board of the Company. He noted that the meeting was both held physically at the Company's offices in Amsterdam as well as virtually to accommodate those shareholders that were unable to attend the AGM physically.

Before the Chairman addressed the agenda items, he went through a number of formalities for the AGM. He noted that:

Mrs. Heike Hülle was appointed Secretary of the AGM and asked to take the minutes of the meeting;

The meeting would be held in English;

Votes were already cast by proxy prior to the AGM and that the results would be formally announced during the AGM;

All shareholders that were registered as such on 21 March 2023 were invited to the AGM and able to cast their vote(s) by proxy;

The general meeting would be streamed as a live event and the recording would be made available on the Com- pany's website after the meeting.

The Chairman highlighted that shareholders were able to ask questions prior to the AGM and will also be allowed to ask questions during the AGM.

The Chairman then asked the Management Board, namely the CEO of the Company, Mr. Martin Vogt, and the CFO, Mr. Stefan H.A. Meichsner, to present their report.

(2) BUSINESS REPORT AND OUTLOOK FROM THE MANAGEMENT

The CEO thanked the Chairman, the shareholders and the members of the Supervisory Board and highlighted the main events since 1 January 2023. He mentioned that the Company achieved a number of significant milestones throughout the year 2022 and the last three and a half months and provided a brief summary of the project progress.

The CFO then looked back on the past financial year 2022 and also presented the cash development and position of the Company since 1 January 2023. The report for the first quarter of 2023 will be published on 27 April 2023.

(3) QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS

The Chairman thanked the Management Board for their report. He pointed out that no questions were submitted by shareholders prior to the AGM. He then asked any participating shareholder to ask questions, if any. No questions were asked.

|→ 3