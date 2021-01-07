Log in
MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG

(MPCK)
DGAP-Adhoc : MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase against cash without subscription rights

01/07/2021 | 10:55am EST
 DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Capital 
Increase 
MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase 
against cash without subscription rights 
 
07-Jan-2021 / 16:54 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation 
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET 
ABUSE REGULATION (MAR) 
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR 
INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER 
JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 
 
*MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase 
against cash without subscription rights * 
 
Hamburg, 7 January 2021 - MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG ("MPC Capital 
AG", "the Company"), Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4, today decided 
to timely launch a capital increase against cash without subscription rights 
with a volume of approximately EUR 4 million to refinance a co-investment in 
MPC Energy Solutions, a new renewable energy platform initiated by MPC 
Capital AG. 
 
In a private placement targeted at institutional investors, MPC Energy 
Solutions suceeded to raise a total of NOK 850 million (USD 100 million) 
ahead of its listing on the Euronext Growth Segment of the Oslo Stock 
Exchange. 
 
MPC Capital AG will invest in MPC Energy Solutions as part of its 
co-investment strategy. The Company intends to refinance approximately EUR 4 
million of the USD 10 million cash portion of the co-investment through a 
capital increase against cash without subscription rights. The successful 
placement of the new shares in a private placement is guaranteed by MPC 
Capital AG's main shareholder, MPC Group. 
 
MPC Energy Solutions will develop and invest in renewable energy generation 
projects, including PV and wind farms, energy storage, cogeneration and 
other infrastructures that help to reduce energy consumption and CO2 
emissions. 
 
*Contact and disclosing person pursuant to Article 17 of MAR* 
MPC Capital AG 
Stefan Zenker 
Heaf of Investor Relations & Public Relations 
Phone +49 (40) 380 22-4347 
E-Mail s.zenker@mpc-capital.com 
 
This announcement is not an offer of securities nor a solicitation for sale 
in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to 
whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities 
referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered 
under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and 
may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an 
exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of the 
securities in the United States of America. Subject to certain exceptions, 
the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, 
Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, 
resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. 
 
07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory 
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG 
             Palmaille 75 
             22767 Hamburg 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)40 380 22-0 
Fax:         +49 (0)40 380 22-4878 
E-mail:      kontakt@mpc-capital.com 
Internet:    www.mpc-capital.de 
ISIN:        DE000A1TNWJ4 
WKN:         A1TNWJ 
Indices:     Scale 30 
Listed:      Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt 
             (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
             Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1159133 
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service 
 
1159133 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 10:54 ET (15:54 GMT)

