DGAP-Adhoc : MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase against cash without subscription rights

Hamburg, 7 January 2021 - MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG ("MPC Capital
AG", "the Company"), Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4, today decided
to timely launch a capital increase against cash without subscription rights
with a volume of approximately EUR 4 million to refinance a co-investment in
MPC Energy Solutions, a new renewable energy platform initiated by MPC
Capital AG.
In a private placement targeted at institutional investors, MPC Energy
Solutions suceeded to raise a total of NOK 850 million (USD 100 million)
ahead of its listing on the Euronext Growth Segment of the Oslo Stock
Exchange.
MPC Capital AG will invest in MPC Energy Solutions as part of its
co-investment strategy. The Company intends to refinance approximately EUR 4
million of the USD 10 million cash portion of the co-investment through a
capital increase against cash without subscription rights. The successful
placement of the new shares in a private placement is guaranteed by MPC
Capital AG's main shareholder, MPC Group.
MPC Energy Solutions will develop and invest in renewable energy generation
projects, including PV and wind farms, energy storage, cogeneration and
other infrastructures that help to reduce energy consumption and CO2
emissions.
*Contact and disclosing person pursuant to Article 17 of MAR*
MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Heaf of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone +49 (40) 380 22-4347
E-Mail s.zenker@mpc-capital.com
Language: English
Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Palmaille 75
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-mail: kontakt@mpc-capital.com
Internet: www.mpc-capital.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Exchange
