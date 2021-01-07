DGAP-Adhoc : MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase against cash without subscription rights

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase against cash without subscription rights 07-Jan-2021 / 16:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (MAR) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. *MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase against cash without subscription rights * Hamburg, 7 January 2021 - MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG ("MPC Capital AG", "the Company"), Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4, today decided to timely launch a capital increase against cash without subscription rights with a volume of approximately EUR 4 million to refinance a co-investment in MPC Energy Solutions, a new renewable energy platform initiated by MPC Capital AG. In a private placement targeted at institutional investors, MPC Energy Solutions suceeded to raise a total of NOK 850 million (USD 100 million) ahead of its listing on the Euronext Growth Segment of the Oslo Stock Exchange. MPC Capital AG will invest in MPC Energy Solutions as part of its co-investment strategy. The Company intends to refinance approximately EUR 4 million of the USD 10 million cash portion of the co-investment through a capital increase against cash without subscription rights. The successful placement of the new shares in a private placement is guaranteed by MPC Capital AG's main shareholder, MPC Group. MPC Energy Solutions will develop and invest in renewable energy generation projects, including PV and wind farms, energy storage, cogeneration and other infrastructures that help to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions. *Contact and disclosing person pursuant to Article 17 of MAR* MPC Capital AG Stefan Zenker Heaf of Investor Relations & Public Relations Phone +49 (40) 380 22-4347 E-Mail s.zenker@mpc-capital.com This announcement is not an offer of securities nor a solicitation for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG Palmaille 75 22767 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878 E-mail: kontakt@mpc-capital.com Internet: www.mpc-capital.de ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4 WKN: A1TNWJ Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1159133 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 1159133 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

January 07, 2021