DGAP-Adhoc : MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG successfully completes cash capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights using part of the authorised capital

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG successfully completes cash capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights using part of the authorised capital 08-Jan-2021 / 19:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (MAR) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. *MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG successfully completes cash capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights using part of the authorised capital* Hamburg, 8 January 2021 - The Management Board of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG ("MPC Capital AG"), Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4, has successfully completed the placement of new shares from a capital increase against cash contributions with the exclusion of subscription rights, announced in an ad hoc announcement dated 7 January 2021, today. The Company issued a total of 1,777,778 new shares against cash contributions and placed them at a price of EUR 2.25 per share. The share capital of the Company is thus increased by EUR 1,777,778.00 from EUR 33,470,706.00 to EUR 35,248,484.00 by issuing 1,777,778 new no-par value bearer shares, making partial use of the "Authorised Capital 2018". The shareholders' subscription rights were excluded. Subject to the registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register, the gross issue proceeds will amount to EUR 4 million. The entry in the commercial register will be made shortly. MPC Capital AG will use the proceeds from the issue primarily to refinance part of its co-investment in MPC Energy Solutions. MPC Energy Solutions had raised around USD 100 million in a private placement to invest in renewable energy generation projects. The projects will include PV and wind farms, energy storage, cogeneration and other infrastructure that will help reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions. *Contact and disclosing person pursuant to Article 17 of MAR* MPC Capital AG Stefan Zenker Heaf of Investor Relations & Public Relations Phone +49 (40) 380 22-4347 E-Mail s.zenker@mpc-capital.com This announcement is not an offer of securities nor a solicitation for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. 08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG Palmaille 75 22767 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878 E-mail: kontakt@mpc-capital.com Internet: www.mpc-capital.de ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4 WKN: A1TNWJ Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1159505 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 1159505 08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

January 08, 2021 13:18 ET (18:18 GMT)