DGAP-Adhoc : MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG successfully completes cash capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights using part of the authorised capital

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Capital
Increase
MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG successfully completes cash capital
increase with exclusion of subscription rights using part of the authorised
capital
08-Jan-2021 / 19:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET
ABUSE REGULATION (MAR)
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR
INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER
JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
*MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG successfully completes cash capital
increase with exclusion of subscription rights using part of the authorised
capital*
Hamburg, 8 January 2021 - The Management Board of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen
Capital AG ("MPC Capital AG"), Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4, has
successfully completed the placement of new shares from a capital increase
against cash contributions with the exclusion of subscription rights,
announced in an ad hoc announcement dated 7 January 2021, today. The Company
issued a total of 1,777,778 new shares against cash contributions and placed
them at a price of EUR 2.25 per share.
The share capital of the Company is thus increased by EUR 1,777,778.00 from
EUR 33,470,706.00 to EUR 35,248,484.00 by issuing 1,777,778 new no-par value
bearer shares, making partial use of the "Authorised Capital 2018". The
shareholders' subscription rights were excluded. Subject to the registration
of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register,
the gross issue proceeds will amount to EUR 4 million. The entry in the
commercial register will be made shortly.
MPC Capital AG will use the proceeds from the issue primarily to refinance
part of its co-investment in MPC Energy Solutions. MPC Energy Solutions had
raised around USD 100 million in a private placement to invest in renewable
energy generation projects. The projects will include PV and wind farms,
energy storage, cogeneration and other infrastructure that will help reduce
energy consumption and CO2 emissions.
*Contact and disclosing person pursuant to Article 17 of MAR*
MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Heaf of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone +49 (40) 380 22-4347
E-Mail s.zenker@mpc-capital.com
This announcement is not an offer of securities nor a solicitation for sale
in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to
whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities
referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered
under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and
may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an
exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of the
securities in the United States of America. Subject to certain exceptions,
the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia,
Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national,
resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.
08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Palmaille 75
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-mail: kontakt@mpc-capital.com
Internet: www.mpc-capital.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159505
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
1159505 08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2021 13:18 ET (18:18 GMT)