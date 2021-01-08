Log in
MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG    MPCK   DE000A1TNWJ4

MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG

(MPCK)
DGAP-Adhoc : MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG successfully completes cash capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights using part of the authorised capital
01/08/2021 | 01:19pm EST

01/08/2021 | 01:19pm EST
 DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Capital 
Increase 
MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG successfully completes cash capital 
increase with exclusion of subscription rights using part of the authorised 
capital 
 
08-Jan-2021 / 19:18 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation 
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET 
ABUSE REGULATION (MAR) 
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR 
INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER 
JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 
 
*MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG successfully completes cash capital 
increase with exclusion of subscription rights using part of the authorised 
capital* 
 
Hamburg, 8 January 2021 - The Management Board of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen 
Capital AG ("MPC Capital AG"), Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4, has 
successfully completed the placement of new shares from a capital increase 
against cash contributions with the exclusion of subscription rights, 
announced in an ad hoc announcement dated 7 January 2021, today. The Company 
issued a total of 1,777,778 new shares against cash contributions and placed 
them at a price of EUR 2.25 per share. 
 
The share capital of the Company is thus increased by EUR 1,777,778.00 from 
EUR 33,470,706.00 to EUR 35,248,484.00 by issuing 1,777,778 new no-par value 
bearer shares, making partial use of the "Authorised Capital 2018". The 
shareholders' subscription rights were excluded. Subject to the registration 
of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register, 
the gross issue proceeds will amount to EUR 4 million. The entry in the 
commercial register will be made shortly. 
 
MPC Capital AG will use the proceeds from the issue primarily to refinance 
part of its co-investment in MPC Energy Solutions. MPC Energy Solutions had 
raised around USD 100 million in a private placement to invest in renewable 
energy generation projects. The projects will include PV and wind farms, 
energy storage, cogeneration and other infrastructure that will help reduce 
energy consumption and CO2 emissions. 
 
*Contact and disclosing person pursuant to Article 17 of MAR* 
MPC Capital AG 
Stefan Zenker 
Heaf of Investor Relations & Public Relations 
Phone +49 (40) 380 22-4347 
E-Mail s.zenker@mpc-capital.com 
 
This announcement is not an offer of securities nor a solicitation for sale 
in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to 
whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities 
referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered 
under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and 
may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an 
exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of the 
securities in the United States of America. Subject to certain exceptions, 
the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, 
Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, 
resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. 
 
08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory 
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG 
             Palmaille 75 
             22767 Hamburg 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)40 380 22-0 
Fax:         +49 (0)40 380 22-4878 
E-mail:      kontakt@mpc-capital.com 
Internet:    www.mpc-capital.de 
ISIN:        DE000A1TNWJ4 
WKN:         A1TNWJ 
Indices:     Scale 30 
Listed:      Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt 
             (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
             Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1159505 
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service 
 
1159505 08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2021 13:18 ET (18:18 GMT)

