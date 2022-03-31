Log in
    MPCK   DE000A1TNWJ4

MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG

(MPCK)
MPC Capital appoints Christian Schwenkenbecher as Head of Sales

03/31/2022 | 02:02am EDT
DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Personnel
MPC Capital appoints Christian Schwenkenbecher as Head of Sales

31.03.2022 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

MPC Capital appoints Christian Schwenkenbecher as Head of Sales

Hamburg, 31 March 2022 -- MPC Capital (Deutsche Börse SCALE, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) is strengthening its sales division. On April 1, 2022, Christian Schwenkenbecher will take up his position as Head of Sales at the Hamburg-based asset and investment manager.

Christian Schwenkenbecher has many years of experience in the field of finance and consulting, including ten years in investment banking at Bankhaus Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe. Most recently, he was in charge of sales activities in the London branch of Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe.

"We are very pleased that with Christian Schwenkenbecher we have gained an experienced head with an excellent network in the institutional environment," says Ulf Holländer, CEO of MPC Capital AG. "We are seeing a steadily increasing demand for investments in real assets, especially in connection with the global energy transition. Together with Christian Schwenkenbecher, we will further expand our relationship with international investors in order to accompany this development in the best possible way."

About MPC Capital (www.mpc-capital.com)
MPC Capital AG is an internationally active asset and investment manager specialising in real asset investments. Together with its subsidiaries, the company develops and manages investment products for international institutional investors, family offices and professional investors. Its focus is on the asset categories Real Estate, Renewables and Shipping. MPC Capital AG has been quoted on the stock exchange since 2000 and has around 200 employees group-wide.

Contact
MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel. +49 (40) 380 22-4200
E-Mail: presse@mpc-capital.com


31.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Palmaille 75
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-mail: kontakt@mpc-capital.com
Internet: www.mpc-capital.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1315813

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1315813  31.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1315813&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
