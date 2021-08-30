Log in
    MPCK   DE000A1TNWJ4

MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG

(MPCK)
MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital : CAPITAL COMPANY PRESENTATION 09/21

08/30/2021
MANAGING REAL ASSETS

|→ 09 / 2021

MPC CAPITAL AG

MANAGING REAL ASSETS

| 2

MPC CAPITAL AG

AGENDA

1. INTRODUCTION

3

2. BUSINESS MODEL

5

3. HIGHLIGHTS H1 2021

10

4. FINANCIALS H1 2021

13

5. OUTLOOK

17

6. APPENDIX

20

This presentation and the information contained herein ("the Presentation") have been compiled with meticulous care and to the best of our knowledge. The Presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any interest, shares or securities in Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither the Presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever. The Presentation contains forward looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions and market conditions relating to shipping, infrastructure and real estate). The Presentation is intended to provide a general overview of MPC Capital's business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding MPC Capital. Accordingly, neither MPC Capital nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisers nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the presentation or of the views given or implied. Neither MPC Capital nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The distribution of the Presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession the Presentation comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

MPC Capital AG, September 2021

ASSET LIGHT MANAGEMENT SERVICES COMBINED WITH FOCUSED INVESTMENT APPROACH

| 3

MPC CAPITAL AG AT A GLANCE

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

COMPANY STRUCTURE

  • Investment Manager and Co-Investorinitiating market-leading Investment Vehicles in real asset niche markets
  • Operating Group Companies with industry-leading JV Partners offering best-in-class asset management services
  • €4.7bn AuM 1) in more than 300 assets
  • 25+ years experience in deal sourcing, fund raising, asset and investment management
  • Strong corporate balance sheet to capture co-investments
  • Low-correlatedasset classes real estate, shipping and infrastructure with a focus on energy transition projects

SELECTED FINANCIALS

24.8

2.3

76%

78%

16.02

1.2

Revenue

EBT

Equity Ratio

in €m

in €m

Total AuM1): €4.7bn

> 300 assets

MPC Capital Group

Investment Management and Co-Investments

Broad range of corporate

and hands-on management services

REAL ESTATE

SHIPPING

INFRASTRUCTURE

> 110 assets

> 180 assets

> 10 assets

AuM (1)

AuM (1)

AuM (1)

€1.8bn

€2.5bn

€0.3bn

H1 2020

H1 2021

  1. Assets under Management (AuM) as of 30 Jun 2021, AuM discontinued products €0.1bn
  2. Lower reported revenue due to first-time proportionate consolidation of joint ventures

| 4

MANAGING REAL ASSETS

| 5

THE MPC CAPITAL UNIVERSE

≤100%INVESTMENT 0-10%

MANAGER

OPERATINGINVESTMENT

COMPANIESVEHICLES

ITC Fund

Gateway Fund

ESG Core Residential Fund

+ many more Funds and SPVs

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 14:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
