Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG    MPCK   DE000A1TNWJ4

MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG

(MPCK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital : Capital announces the successful completion of construction activities of 6.4 MWp solar PV park and further investments in renewable energy in El Salvador

12/29/2020 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MPC Capital announces the successful completion of construction activities of 6.4 MWp solar PV park and further investments in renewable energy in El Salvador

29.12.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

MPC Capital announces the successful completion of construction activities of 6.4 MWp solar PV park and further investments in renewable energy in El Salvador

Hamburg - 29 December 2020 - MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISINDE000A1TNWJ4), an international asset and investment manager, has announced today the successful technical completion of the San Isidro solar park project in El Salvador. The project, funded by MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund with a total deployment of USD 7.8 million, marks MPC Capital's third operational renewable energy project in the region.

The commercial operation date is scheduled for early 2021 when the solar park is set to provide 6.4 MWp of power and avoid an estimated of 36,000 tons of CO2 emissions throughout its lifetime. With the completion of the construction, the solar park becomes part of the investment portfolio owned by MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund LLC.

Throughout the development and construction of the San Isidro solar park and in partnership with Plan International, and other local humanitarian organisations, MPC Capital has also been supporting the local community. The project employed primarily local workforce and created a community engagement program that included a variety of activities such as workshops and food kits supply for economically vulnerable families in the local area during the pandemic.

Martin Vogt, Managing Director of Renewable Energies at MPC Capital, said: "San Isidro Solar park is a clear example of how projects like this one can not only offer strong returns to investors but also be beneficial to local economies. By offering a number of new jobs locally, we are able to positively impact the community making the region more resilient while helping the fight against climate change. San Isidro is only our first project in the El Salvador, and we secured additional PPAs for further 20 MWp that we will build in 2021. Our aim is to have an operational portfolio of at least 50 MWp by the end of 2022."

Juan Esteban Hernández, Head of Project Development at MPC Capital, said: "The successful completion of the San Isidro solar park, given the difficult weather conditions and complications due to the global pandemic, is no small feat. All development and construction teams and project partners have done an incredible job to ensure we can deliver a project that is key to the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy."

Once commissioned, a 20-year USD-denominated power purchase agreement (PPA) with CAESS, the local subsidiary of the US-based energy company AES Corporation, will begin. MPC Capital signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with Enertiva, a Central American solar and energy efficiency specialist for the construction of the San Isidro solar project.

- ENDS -

About MPC Capital AG
MPC Capital AG is an international asset and investment manager for real asset investments. Together with its subsidiaries, the company develops and manages real asset investments and investment products for international institutional investors, family offices and professional investors. Its asset categories of focus are Real Estate, Shipping and Infrastructure. MPC Capital AG is listed on the stock exchange (MPCK) since 2000 and has around 300 employees group-wide.
 

More details at www.mpc-capital.com

Media contacts:

MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker, Gabi Gottschalk
Phone. +49 40 38022-4200
Email: presse@mpc-capital.com

Americas
Montieth & Company
Phone: +1 (646) 864.356
Email: pgoldman@montiethco.com

United Kingdom
Charles Font
Montieth & Company
Phone: +44 020 38651947
Email: cfont@montiethco.com


29.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Palmaille 75
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-mail: kontakt@mpc-capital.com
Internet: www.mpc-capital.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1157701

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1157701  29.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1157701&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG
06:01aMPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL : Capital announces the successful completion of..
EQ
06:01aPRESS RELEASE : MPC Capital announces the successful completion of construction ..
DJ
12/11DGAP-ADHOC : MPC Capital AG resumes outlook for 2020
DJ
11/16MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL : Capital's subsidiary Cairn Real Estate complet..
EQ
11/12MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL : Capital publishes nine-month figures 2020
EQ
11/09MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL : Funds managed by RBC Trust commit to MPC Capit..
EQ
08/27MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL : Capital AG publishes 2020 First Half Report
EQ
07/27MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL : Capital realizes the sale of a portfolio of so..
EQ
07/21MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL : Capital and Wilhelmsen join forces in technica..
EQ
07/21MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL : Capital and Wilhelmsen join forces in technica..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45,9 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
Net income 2020 -0,80 M -0,98 M -0,98 M
Net cash 2020 14,8 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -116x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 64,9 M 79,3 M 79,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG
Duration : Period :
MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,25 €
Last Close Price 1,94 €
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 67,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulf Holländer Chief Executive Officer
Ben A. Agyeman Managing Director & Head-Structured Finance
Axel Schroeder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Lauenstein Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Ludwig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG-9.35%79
BLACKROCK, INC.41.27%108 310
UBS GROUP AG2.58%50 583
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-17.66%36 721
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.21.70%33 526
STATE STREET CORPORATION-8.82%25 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ