  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPCK   DE000A1TNWJ4

MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG

(MPCK)
  Report
MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital : Capital secures attractive new building slots for 5,500 TEU container ships

01/17/2022 | 03:45am EST
  • Confirms order with attractive new building slots at Korean shipyard Hanjin for four 5,500 TEU eco-designs
  • First delivery already scheduled for Q2 2023
  • High-efficiency design ready to be converted for a carbon neutral operation based on green methanol

Hamburg, January 17, 2022 - Hamburg-based asset and investment manager MPC Capital, together with partners, ordered four container vessel new buildings at Korean shipyard Hanjin. The vessels have a capacity of 5,500 TEU and offer state-of-the-art specifications and eco-friendly design. Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for Q2 2023.

The 5,500 TEU eco-design allows for a saving of 40 % in consumption in comparison to the existing fleet and for a conversion to carbon neutral operations based on green methanol. Underlining its high-efficiency the ship design has a high-profile environmental DNV notation and will be built compliant with EEDI-Phase 3 and NOx Tier III standards.

The MPC Capital group directly or through its subsidiaries will provide a range of services, including commercial and technical management.

Christian Rychly, Managing Director Shipping at MPC Capital: "We are convinced that the demand for new container ships with favorable specifications, a low consumption and high environmental ranking will increase. The orderbook in this size segment is fairly low and 80% of the vessels in the water today are non-eco ships. At the same time the positive momentum in the container market continues. Fundamental data signal a further tightening of the supply of assets and with limited yard capacity available the ordering of new ships with these non-replicable delivery positions in 2023 provides a very unique opportunity."

About MPC Capital (www.mpc-capital.com)
MPC Capital AG is an internationally active asset and investment manager specialising in real asset investments. Together with its subsidiaries, the company develops and manages investment products for international institutional investors, family offices and professional investors. Its focus is on the asset categories Real Estate, Shipping and Infrastructure. MPC Capital AG has been quoted on the stock exchange since 2000 and has around 200 employees group-wide.

Contact
MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@mpc-capital.com

Disclaimer

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
