MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital : Capital secures attractive new building slots for 5,500 TEU container ships

Confirms order with attractive new building slots at Korean shipyard Hanjin for four 5,500 TEU eco-designs

First delivery already scheduled for Q2 2023

High-efficiency design ready to be converted for a carbon neutral operation based on green methanol

Hamburg, January 17, 2022 - Hamburg-based asset and investment manager MPC Capital, together with partners, ordered four container vessel new buildings at Korean shipyard Hanjin. The vessels have a capacity of 5,500 TEU and offer state-of-the-art specifications and eco-friendly design. Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for Q2 2023.

The 5,500 TEU eco-design allows for a saving of 40 % in consumption in comparison to the existing fleet and for a conversion to carbon neutral operations based on green methanol. Underlining its high-efficiency the ship design has a high-profile environmental DNV notation and will be built compliant with EEDI-Phase 3 and NOx Tier III standards.

The MPC Capital group directly or through its subsidiaries will provide a range of services, including commercial and technical management.

Christian Rychly, Managing Director Shipping at MPC Capital: "We are convinced that the demand for new container ships with favorable specifications, a low consumption and high environmental ranking will increase. The orderbook in this size segment is fairly low and 80% of the vessels in the water today are non-eco ships. At the same time the positive momentum in the container market continues. Fundamental data signal a further tightening of the supply of assets and with limited yard capacity available the ordering of new ships with these non-replicable delivery positions in 2023 provides a very unique opportunity."

