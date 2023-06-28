Hamburg, 28 June 2023 - MPC Capital (Deutsche Börse SCALE, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) is strengthening its maritime investments division. As of October 1, 2023, Felix Nölke (39) will take up his position as Managing Director for Maritime Investments at the Hamburg-based asset and investment manager. He will head the maritime investment business together with Christian Rychly, who is also responsible for the operational shipping activities in the MPC Capital Group.

Felix Nölke has many years of experience in the financing and structuring of maritime projects, which he gained in various companies in Hamburg, London, New York and Zurich. Most recently, he headed the German Branch of the Norwegian investment bank Arctic Securities.

"With Felix Nölke, we are bringing on board an experienced head with an excellent network in the maritime investment industry" says Ulf Holländer, CEO of MPC Capital AG. "We see enormous opportunities for the further development of our maritime activities. With our broadly positioned team, we are ideally positioned to do so. Felix Nölke will ideally complement this setup."

About MPC Capital AG (www.mpc-capital.com)

MPC Capital is a global asset and investment manager for real assets in the areas of real estate, renewables, and shipping. Its range of services includes the selection, initiation, development and structuring of investments, through active management to divestment. With approximately 150 employees and over 25 years of experience, MPC Capital offers institutional investors access to investments in selected markets with attractive growth and return opportunities. As a responsible company with a family background that has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000, MPC Capital contributes to meeting the financing needs to achieve global climate goals.

Contact

MPC Capital AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Tel. +49 40 38022-4347

e-mail: s.zenker@mpc-capital.com