PRESS RELEASE : MPC Capital announces the successful completion of construction activities of 6.4 MWp solar PV park and further investments in renewable energy in El Salvador

MPC Capital announces the successful completion of construction activities
of 6.4 MWp solar PV park and further investments in renewable energy in El
Salvador
2020-12-29
*Hamburg - 29 December 2020* - MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale,
ISINDE000A1TNWJ4), an international asset and investment manager, has
announced today the successful technical completion of the San Isidro solar
park project in El Salvador. The project, funded by MPC Caribbean Clean
Energy Fund with a total deployment of USD 7.8 million, marks MPC Capital's
third operational renewable energy project in the region.
The commercial operation date is scheduled for early 2021 when the solar
park is set to provide 6.4 MWp of power and avoid an estimated of 36,000
tons of CO2 emissions throughout its lifetime. With the completion of the
construction, the solar park becomes part of the investment portfolio owned
by MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund LLC.
Throughout the development and construction of the San Isidro solar park and
in partnership with Plan International, and other local humanitarian
organisations, MPC Capital has also been supporting the local community. The
project employed primarily local workforce and created a community
engagement program that included a variety of activities such as workshops
and food kits supply for economically vulnerable families in the local area
during the pandemic.
*Martin Vogt, Managing Director of Renewable Energies at MPC Capital, said:*
"San Isidro Solar park is a clear example of how projects like this one can
not only offer strong returns to investors but also be beneficial to local
economies. By offering a number of new jobs locally, we are able to
positively impact the community making the region more resilient while
helping the fight against climate change. San Isidro is only our first
project in the El Salvador, and we secured additional PPAs for further 20
MWp that we will build in 2021. Our aim is to have an operational portfolio
of at least 50 MWp by the end of 2022."
*Juan Esteban Hernández, Head of Project Development at MPC Capital, said:*
"The successful completion of the San Isidro solar park, given the difficult
weather conditions and complications due to the global pandemic, is no small
feat. All development and construction teams and project partners have done
an incredible job to ensure we can deliver a project that is key to the
transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy."
Once commissioned, a 20-year USD-denominated power purchase agreement (PPA)
with CAESS, the local subsidiary of the US-based energy company AES
Corporation, will begin. MPC Capital signed an Engineering, Procurement and
Construction (EPC) contract with Enertiva, a Central American solar and
energy efficiency specialist for the construction of the San Isidro solar
project.
*About MPC Capital AG*
MPC Capital AG is an international asset and investment manager for real
asset investments. Together with its subsidiaries, the company develops and
manages real asset investments and investment products for international
institutional investors, family offices and professional investors. Its
asset categories of focus are Real Estate, Shipping and Infrastructure. MPC
Capital AG is listed on the stock exchange (MPCK) since 2000 and has around
300 employees group-wide.
More details at www.mpc-capital.com [1]
*Media contacts:*
MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker, Gabi Gottschalk
Phone. +49 40 38022-4200
Email: presse@mpc-capital.com [2]
Americas
Montieth & Company
Phone: +1 (646) 864.356
Email: pgoldman@montiethco.com
United Kingdom
Charles Font
Montieth & Company
Phone: +44 020 38651947
Email: cfont@montiethco.com
