PRESS RELEASE : MPC Capital: ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland Fund receives approval as a sustainable financial product and purchases further project

MPC Capital: ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland Fund receives approval as a sustainable financial product and purchases further project

06/28/2021
DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Real Estate 
MPC Capital: ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland Fund receives approval as a sustainable financial product and 
purchases further project 
2021-06-28 / 08:55 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
- Initiation of one of the first real estate funds with Article 8 approval as a sustainable financial product under the 
EU Disclosure Regulation 
- Purchase of a new multi-family building in Bad Nauheim in the Frankfurt metropolitan region 
Hamburg, June 28, 2021 - The ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland fund initiated by MPC Capital (Deutsche Börse Scale, 
ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) has received the green light from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to 
position itself as a financial product under Article 8 of the Disclosure Regulation. 
The EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), which came into force in March 2021, is intended to lead to 
greater transparency in the European market for financial products with regard to sustainability issues. Funds that 
take into account environmental and social characteristics as well as good corporate governance (ESG) and regularly 
report on this will be certified as so-called Article 8 products. ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland is one of the 
first financial products in the real estate asset class in Germany to have such approval. 
In addition, ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland has acquired its second project. The building complex, consisting of 
several high-quality apartment buildings, was constructed with KfW 55 energy standard in Bad Nauheim in the Frankfurt 
am Main metropolitan region by Procom Invest from Hamburg. Completion was on schedule for the end of June 2021. The 
project with 32 flats between two and four rooms comprises around 2,600 square metres of living space. 
ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland was launched together with Universal-Investment as an open-ended special AIF. The 
fund is to comprise a total investment volume of EUR 300 million and invest specifically in real estate projects that 
consistently meet a comprehensive catalogue of ESG criteria. 
The central investment criterion of the fund is the development of a sustainable residential real estate portfolio. 
With the use of a scoring model developed specifically for this fund, target properties are identified that meet a 
number of quantitative and qualitative sustainability criteria along relevant UN sustainability goals. 
About MPC Capital (www.mpc-capital.com) 
MPC Capital AG is an internationally active asset and investment manager specialising in real asset investments. 
Together with its subsidiaries, the company develops and manages investment products for international institutional 
investors, family offices and professional investors. Its focus is on the asset categories Real Estate, Shipping and 
Infrastructure. MPC Capital AG has been quoted on the stock exchange since 2000 and has around 280 employees 
group-wide. 
More information: www.mpc-capital.com 
About Universal-Investment (www.universal-investment.com) 
The Universal-Investment Group is one of the leading European fund management services and Super ManCos with around 687 
billion euros, more than 1,900 mutual and special fund mandates, and more than 1,000 employees at the locations 
Frankfurt am Main, Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Dublin and Krakow. Founded in 1968, the company is an independent platform 
offering fund initiators and institutional investors structuring and administration solutions as well as risk 
management for securities, real estate and alternative investments. The companies UI Labs, UI Enlyte and CAPinside 
round off the group's innovative service offering. The company is a signatory of the UN Principles of Responsible 
Investment and a member of the Forum Nachhaltige Geldanlagen e. V. (Sustainable Investment Forum). (as of 31 May 2021) 
Contact 
MPC Capital AG 
Stefan Zenker, Gabriele Gottschalk 
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
Tel. +49 (40) 380 22-4200 
E-Mail: presse@mpc-capital.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG 
              Palmaille 75 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)40 380 22-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)40 380 22-4878 
E-mail:       kontakt@mpc-capital.com 
Internet:     www.mpc-capital.de 
ISIN:         DE000A1TNWJ4 
WKN:          A1TNWJ 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, 
              Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1212411 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1212411 2021-06-28

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212411&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 02:56 ET (06:56 GMT)

