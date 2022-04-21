MPH Health Care AG: Preliminary IFRS result 2021

Berlin, 21. April 2022: MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000 A289V03) announces the preliminary IFRS consolidated result for the 2021 financial year. Accordingly, equity decreased from 201.3 million euros to 192.3 million euros. The net asset value (NAV) per share decreased slightly from 47.01 euros (31.12.2020) to 44.92 euros as of 31.12.2021.

In the 2021 financial year, the preliminary IFRS net loss for the year was 8.96 million euros (previous year net loss of 70.38 million euros). Liabilities were again reduced from 9.4 million euros to 5.7 million euros. The reduction of liabilities by 3.8 million euros corresponds to 39.8% (previous year 56.1%) and was paid entirely from the operating cash flow. The equity ratio increased from 95.5% to 97.1% as of 31 December 2021

MPH AG is an investment company whose holdings are reported as financial assets under the balance sheet item "Financial assets" and are valued "at fair value through profit or loss" on the balance sheet date. The net loss for the year results mainly from unrealised and non-cash losses from the fair value measurement of the listed investments held as at the balance sheet date, which result from the lower stock market prices of the investments compared to the previous year's balance sheet date.

The investments listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, M1 Kliniken AG and CR Capital AG, were operationally successful in 2021, even if this was not reflected in the stock market prices on the reporting date of 31 December 2021.

M1 Kliniken AG provided almost 340,000 medical treatments in the past financial year (previous year 270,000). Market leadership in the German home market was further expanded. Expansion is also to be driven forward in the coming years with the target of operating a total of 100 specialist centres by the end of 2024. Three new M1 specialist centres were already opened in the first quarter of 2022. Another milestone was reached with the opening of the 50th treatment centre in London-Westfield on 19 April 2022. Thus, M1 currently has 35 specialist centres in Germany and 15 abroad.

In the 2021 financial year, the M1 Group was able to almost double its consolidated group turnover to 314.6 million euros (previous year: 159.6 million euros). This includes the proportionate consolidated revenue of the HAEMATO subgroup. HAEMATO AG was able to increase its sales revenues by around 20% to 285.0 million euros in the financial year 2021. The operating profit 2021 (EBIT) of the M1 Group amounted to 12.1 million euros, almost tripling the previous year's value (4.4 million euros). Earnings before taxes rose by over 60% from 8.8 million euros to 14.4 million euros. The equity ratio increased to 71% (previous year: 61%) The share price of M1 Kliniken AG fell from 9.24 euros on 31.12.2020 to 7.50 euros on 31.12.2021.

CR Capital AG was able to continue on its successful path in the second pandemic year and continue to grow profitably. According to the IFRS financial statements, net income rose by more than 27% to 65.4 million euros. Equity increased from 178 million euros to around 241 million euros, raising the equity ratio to around 97%. With the establishment of the new investments Solartec GmbH and Greentec GmbH at the end of 2021, CR Capital is adding innovative technology companies to its portfolio and tapping into further market potential in the area of sustainable energy generation and storage as well as environmentally friendly building materials production. In doing so, it is consistently pursuing its philosophy of developing products of the highest quality at the best price. The share price of CR Capital AG has increased from 30.50 euros on 31.12.2020 to 33.40 euros on 31.12.2021.

"For the development in 2022, we are confident despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the situation in Ukraine. So far in 2022, all M1 clinics and specialist centres in Germany and abroad have been able to maintain their operations. The M1 Group with its subsidiary HAEMATO AG is also making an important contribution to diagnostics in the Corona pandemic with the sale of medical products (e.g. PCR point-of-care testing devices). With its vertically integrated investment portfolio, CR Capital AG is very well positioned in the continuously growing real estate market. MPH can also systematically benefit from the positive developments of its holdings in the coming years. With regard to the dividend policy for the past financial year 2021, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the shareholders that no dividend be distributed in order to have sufficient financial options for the further expansion of the investments," said Patrick Brenske, MPH Management Board member.

The annual report of MPH Health Care AG will be published on 24 May 2022.