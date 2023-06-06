MPH Health Care AG: Q1 result 2023

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Preliminary IFRS result for the first quarter of 2023 published. Equity capital (net asset value) amounts to EUR 188.0 million. This corresponds to EUR 43.91 per share (previous year's quarter Q1/2022: EUR 44.00). The equity ratio is 92.8 %.

Berlin, 6 June 2023 - MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces the preliminary IFRS consolidated result for the first quarter of 2023. Accordingly, equity decreased from EUR 221.4 million as of 31 December 2022 to EUR 188.0 million. The net asset value (NAV) per share amounts to EUR 43.91 as of 31.03.2023. At the same time in the previous year, the NAV was EUR 44.00 per share.

The equity ratio as at 31.03.2023 remained high at 92.85% compared to 31.12.2022 (93.43%). The IFRS result for the first quarter of 2023 was EUR -33.4 million (previous year EUR -3.9 million). This result is mainly due to book losses in the context of the fair value measurement of the participations on the reporting date, which do not affect liquidity.

MPH AG is an investment company whose investments are reported as financial assets under the balance sheet item "Financial assets" and are valued "at fair value through profit or loss" on the balance sheet date. The net loss for the period results primarily from the fair value measurement of the listed investments held as at the balance sheet date, which is due to the lower stock market prices of the investments compared to the previous year's balance sheet date of 31 December 2022.

The investments listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, M1 Kliniken AG and CR Capital AG, were nevertheless very successful operationally in the first quarter of 2023.

M1 Kliniken AG was able to increase consolidated Group sales in the first quarter of 2023 to EUR 76.8 million (previous year: EUR 63.5 million). In the Beauty segment, a sales increase of more than 50 % to EUR 20.9 million was achieved and the EBIT margin in this segment rose above 17 % for the first time.

The M1 Group's consolidated EBIT increased by 44 % to EUR 4.0 million in Q1-2023 (previous year: EUR 2.8 million). The Group EBIT margin increased from 4.4 % to 5.3 %.

The share price of M1 Kliniken AG decreased from EUR 9.06 on 31 December 2022 to EUR 7.08 on 31 March 2023. At the end of May 2023 the share price was already back at EUR 8.60.

CR Capital AG intends to distribute a dividend of EUR 2.50 at its annual general meeting to be held on 14 July 2023. CR and its investments remain on a record run. According to the audited figures for the 2022 financial year, EBIT increased from EUR 65.4 million to around EUR 76 million. The equity ratio is stable at over 97 % and increased from around EUR 241 million to around EUR 314 million. CR Capital is increasingly involved in the areas of renewable energy supply and sustainable housing, whose markets are worth billions.

The share price of CR Capital AG decreased slightly from EUR 32.00 on 31 December 2022 to EUR 29.40 on 31 March 2023. At the end of May 2023, the share price was already back at EUR 31.40.

"We are confident about the development in 2023 despite the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the increased energy costs. The approval of our own botulinum toxin in the private label segment continues to progress according to plan. CR Capital AG is very well positioned with its vertically integrated investment portfolio in the areas of "sustainable energy supply concepts" and "quality and cost-optimised housing". MPH can also benefit systematically from the positive developments of the investments in the coming years ", says Patrick Brenske, MPH Board of Management member.

MPH AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. But MPH also exploits potential from high-growth and high-return sectors outside the healthcare market.

