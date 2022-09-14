Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. MPhase Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XDSL   US62472C2017

MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(XDSL)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:57 2022-09-14 pm EDT
0.0270 USD   -6.90%
04:36pmPhase Appoints Industry Veteran Richard Thorpe as CEO
GL
04:35pMPhase Appoints Industry Veteran Richard Thorpe as CEO
AQ
09/12mPhase Appoints Technology Veteran Chris Smith as Chief Technology Officer
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

mPhase Appoints Industry Veteran Richard Thorpe as CEO

09/14/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rockville, MD, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a leading consumer engagement company developing a suite of mPower mobility services that increase revenue for retailers, is pleased to announce the appointment of sustainability industry expert Richard Thorpe as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and board member. This leadership change is part of a planned transition designed to populate the Company’s senior positions with industry experts as mPhase enters its execution phase.

A world expert on sustainable business and co-founder of the UK School of Sustainability, Richard most recently was Chairman and CEO of HFM Group, a global strategic growth and capital consulting firm that spearheaded projects across a number of consumer, EV transportation, and technology categories and geographies. He also has extensive, executive level experience in facilities management with multinational companies servicing accounts in a wide variety of industries. His technology roots are deep, dating back to his development of the world’s first Bluetooth marketing product and city network; and executive role as Solution Sales Lead at Honeywell. Richard is an advocate for driving sustainability for the businesses in which he operates, backed by a career supporting cross-sector sustainability initiatives. A frequent industry guest speaker, he was also recognized as the “CEO to watch for 2019/2020” by the Telegraph and Lloyds Banking Group.

“I’ve been following this story since mPhase first began its transition into an EV commerce company; and came close to signing some EV partnerships that fit into the Company’s ecosystem during that time,” explained CEO Richard Thorpe. “This will be familiar ground for me, as I was involved in the original development of the core technology behind the mPower platform, giving me a built in understanding from day one. I have long thought that mPhase had a superior model that addresses where EV charging is going in the future, so it is truly gratifying to assume a leadership role in making our industry-first mobility solutions a reality.”

“With extensive working history in the EV space already in hand, I expect this to be a seamless transition, where we build on rather than replace much of the current strategy. While today’s announcement is my official start, I have actually been working with mPhase during this management transition period to design an improved strategy and to select the right team. So, I am starting this role with my imprint already firmly on our future path. We are still filling out our management ranks and are in the process of onboarding industry experts, with each step part of a carefully devised plan to gain rapid credibility in the field. I have already crisscrossed the U.S. to meet current and future members of the new mPhase team, potential business partners, and customers, and am very encouraged by the direction we are headed. Our strategy will involve some industry firsts, but at its core, will have a central mission to elevate both personal and corporate sustainability in ways not previously possible. Our goal in the coming weeks and months is to showcase a new corporate culture that finally unlocks the promise of our groundbreaking technology and strategy. I am very excited about the role we can play in providing a suite of mobility solutions that address unfilled needs across multiple industries; and look forward to providing frequent updates on our progress.”

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is a mobility services company offering a suite of consumer engagement services using data analytics and artificial intelligence to influence customer purchase decisions at opportunistic times and places. The company’s mPower platform will influence where consumers shop, fuel and interact with retailers. mPower is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with a focus on empowering the environmentally-conscious consumer and the evolution to EV-centric travel. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com. Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

Investor Contact:
ir@mphasetech.com


All news about MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:36pmPhase Appoints Industry Veteran Richard Thorpe as CEO
GL
04:35pMPhase Appoints Industry Veteran Richard Thorpe as CEO
AQ
09/12mPhase Appoints Technology Veteran Chris Smith as Chief Technology Officer
GL
09/12MPhase Technologies, Inc. Appoints Chris Smith as Chief Technology Officer
CI
09/12MPhase Appoints Technology Veteran Chris Smith as Chief Technology Officer
AQ
08/29mPhase Appoints Industry Veteran Ted Fagenson as Chief Commercial Officer
GL
08/29MPhase Appoints Industry Veteran Ted Fagenson as Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
08/29MPhase Technologies, Inc. Appoints Ted Fagenson as Chief Commercial Officer
CI
08/26MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08/22MPhase Technologies, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $0.3 million in funding ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,02 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,55 M 4,55 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
mPhase Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03 $
Average target price 0,45 $
Spread / Average Target 1 452%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkat Kodumudi Chief Operating Officer
Suhas Subramanyamas Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Butler Fore Independent Non-Executive Director
James F. Engler Independent Non-Executive Director
Chester Patchen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-85.42%5
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-26.14%161 028
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%83 556
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-22.63%26 591
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.112.18%9 369
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-33.48%8 919