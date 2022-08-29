Log in
    XDSL   US62472C2017

MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(XDSL)
GL
AQ
mPhase Appoints Industry Veteran Ted Fagenson as Chief Commercial Officer

08/29/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Rockville, MD, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a leading consumer engagement company developing a suite of mPower mobility services that increase revenue for retailers, is pleased to announce the appointment of EV charging industry veteran Ted Fagenson to the position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Consistent with the company’s commitment to rapidly commercialize mPower mobility services, Ted will oversee sales and marketing for the company as it expands its offering to include EV charging services at brick-and-mortar retailers.

Ted previously served as SVP at Volta Charging, responsible for its Charging Solutions business and was VP of Sales at ChargePoint, where he played an early role in establishing the company as the industry leader. His experience in the space has included managing a diverse channel distribution network, balancing a direct sales team plus regional resellers with large, multi-billion-dollar partners, and signing major corporate customers. Most recently in the EV space, he was also Chief Commercial Officer at Udelv, an autonomous EV company serving the delivery and logistics marketplace.

“As a former executive of several EV charging companies, I have a unique view of the industry and a vision of where the industry is headed,” said incoming CCO Ted Fagenson. “As I explored the mPhase solution, I was excited to find that the company’s technologies and services address many of the industry’s unsolved challenges. I look forward to joining the incoming team of true innovators to make this industry-first strategy a reality.”

The CCO position is the first of several senior level management roles that will bring together a new team of seasoned industry experts to manage the growth and execution stage for mPhase. The board has set a goal to fill a majority of these key executive positions in the coming months.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is a mobility services company offering a suite of consumer engagement services using data analytics and artificial intelligence to influence customer purchase decisions at opportunistic times and places. The company’s mPower platform will influence where consumers shop, fuel and interact with retailers. mPower is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with a focus on empowering the environmentally-conscious consumer and the evolution to EV-centric travel. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com. Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

Investor Contact:

ir@mphasetech.com


