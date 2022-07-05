Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. MPhase Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XDSL   US62472C2017

MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(XDSL)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58 2022-07-05 pm EDT
0.0307 USD   +13.70%
05:14pMPHASE TECHNOLOGIES : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K/A
PU
05:07pMPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/30MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

mPhase Technologies : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K/A

07/05/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 24, 2022

mPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

New Jersey 000-30202 22-2287503

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

9841 Washingtonian Boulevard, #200

Gaithersburg, MD20878

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(301)329-2700

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligations of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)).

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
None None None

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Explanatory Note

On June 30, 2022, mPhase Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Current Report on Form 8-K, dated June 24, 2022 (the "Form 8-K"). The Form 8-K inadvertently included an incorrect disclosure with respect to the terms of the Note. The purpose of this Current Report on Form 8-K/A is to correct this disclosure.

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

The Company entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with an investor (the "Investor"). Although the SPA was signed prior to June 24, 2022, the SPA did not take effect until the Company received the purchase price due pursuant to the SPA on that date.

SPA and Note

Pursuant to the SPA, the Investor purchased a promissory note with an aggregate principal amount of $1,200,000 (the "Note") and warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock") for proceeds of $1,080,000 (the "Purchase Price"). The Company further issued 4,500,000 incentive fee shares (the "Incentive Fee Shares") as additional consideration for the purchase of the Note. Pursuant to the SPA, the Company is obligated to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, within 90 days of the date of closing of the SPA, a registration statement covering the resale of the Incentive Fee Shares and the shares underlying the Note and the Warrants.

The Note matures on December 22, 2022, bears interest at the rate of 10% per annum and, beginning 180 days after the issuance of the Note and upon the occurrence of an Event of Default (as defined in the Note), the Investor may convert amounts owing under the Note into shares of Common Stock. The Company has the right to prepay all or any portion of the outstanding balance of the Note. The Note is secured by a lien on the assets of the Company.

The Warrants are exercisable at a purchase price of $0.20 per share at any time on or prior to June 22, 2027, and in the event that the shares underlying such warrants are not registered at such time, may be exercised on a cashless basis beginning on June 22, 2022.

The SPA contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company, customary conditions to closing, indemnification obligations of the Company, other obligations of the parties thereto, and termination provisions.

Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K contains only a brief description of the material terms of the SPA, the Notes and the Warrants, and does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties thereunder, and such descriptions are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the SPA, the Notes and the Warrants, the forms of which are attached as Exhibits 4.1, 4.2 and 10.1, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth above under Item 1.01 is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference into this Item 3.02 in its entirety. The Notes, the Warrants and any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes or exercise of the Warrants will be, issued in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Rule 506 of Regulation D thereunder. The Investors had represented that they are an "accredited investor," as defined in Regulation D, and were acquiring the securities described herein for investment only and not with a view towards, or for resale in connection with, the public sale or distribution thereof. Accordingly, the Notes and the Warrants and the shares issuable upon conversion of the Notes or exercise of the Warrants have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

Item 9.01. Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Exhibit
4.1 Form of Promissory Note (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.1 filed with the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 30, 2022)
4.2 Form Warrant (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.2 filed with the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 30, 2022)
10.1 Form Securities Purchase Agreement (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 filed with the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 30, 2022)
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

mPhase Technologies, Inc.
Dated: July 5, 2022 By: /s/ Anshu Bhatnagar

Anshu Bhatnagar

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

mPhase Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:14pMPHASE TECHNOLOGIES : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K/A
PU
05:07pMPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
06/30MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
06/24MPhase Technologies, Inc. announced that it has received $1.08 million in funding from ..
CI
06/21mPhase Technologies Reports Record Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
GL
06/17MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
06/17MPhase Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
06/02mPhase Announces Initial EV Charging Locations in Florida, Enters Supermarket Site Mark..
GL
06/02MPhase Announces Initial EV Charging Locations in Florida, Enters Supermarket Site Mark..
AQ
05/26mPhase Announces Initial EV Charging Sites in North Carolina, Enters Hotel Site Market
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,02 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,02 M 3,02 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
mPhase Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03 $
Average target price 0,45 $
Spread / Average Target 1 366%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anshu Bhatnagar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Venkat Kodumudi Chief Operating Officer
Suhas Subramanyamas Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheter P. White Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Butler Fore Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-87.19%3
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-10.91%181 590
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%64 284
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-20.12%27 358
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-10.15%11 548
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-3.83%7 882