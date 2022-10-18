mPhase Technologies to Rebrand as “Pebble”

Rockville, MD, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a leading mobility-services company developing a suite of sustainability focused technologies for mobile commerce, is pleased to announce that it is rebranding under the “Pebble” trade name. The new branding will replace the mPower name previously used to describe the Company’s ecosystem, and will eventually become the corporate name after appropriate filings are completed.



“We have made some huge strides in our technology roadmap, so we felt that a new brand name would better differentiate us going forward,” explained CEO Richard Thorpe. “At the core of our strategy is the idea that the path to sustainability starts with each individual, so the symbolism of a pebble represents that theme. For investors, this also marks our commitment to show that although our revised strategy is based on core technology, the Company under our newly assembled team represents a much larger opportunity deserving of a more memorable and marketable name. Our combined goal over the next year is to establish Pebble as a valuable resource for companies and individuals seeking a fuller commitment to sustainability.”

Further details on this name transition will be included in future investor communications.

CEO Richard Thorpe to speak at Loyola Marymount University Sustainability Symposium in Los Angeles on October 19th

Pebble CEO Richard Thorpe will be speaking at Loyola Marymount University’s Business as a Force for Good Annual Ethics Symposium on October 19th, 2022. This year’s topic is Climate-Related Financial Disclosures and The Economics of Climate Change. During his segment, Richard will share some insights on how technology can help break traditional cycles challenging lasting sustainability.

For further details:

https://cba.lmu.edu/centers/ibes/eventsprograms/businessasaforceforgoodannualethicssymposium/

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is a mobility services company rebranding as “Pebble” to offer a suite of mobility and consumer engagement services using data analytics and artificial intelligence to influence customer purchase decisions at opportunistic times and places. The company’s Pebble platform will influence where consumers shop, fuel and interact with retailers. Pebble is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with a focus on empowering the environmentally-conscious consumer and the evolution to EV-centric travel. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com.

