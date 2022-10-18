Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. MPhase Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XDSL   US62472C2017

MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(XDSL)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:19 2022-10-18 pm EDT
0.0295 USD   -0.84%
09/26MPhase Technologies, Inc. Names Charles Martin to Advisory Board
CI
mPhase Technologies to Rebrand as “Pebble”

10/18/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
Rockville, MD, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a leading mobility-services company developing a suite of sustainability focused technologies for mobile commerce, is pleased to announce that it is rebranding under the “Pebble” trade name. The new branding will replace the mPower name previously used to describe the Company’s ecosystem, and will eventually become the corporate name after appropriate filings are completed.

“We have made some huge strides in our technology roadmap, so we felt that a new brand name would better differentiate us going forward,” explained CEO Richard Thorpe. “At the core of our strategy is the idea that the path to sustainability starts with each individual, so the symbolism of a pebble represents that theme. For investors, this also marks our commitment to show that although our revised strategy is based on core technology, the Company under our newly assembled team represents a much larger opportunity deserving of a more memorable and marketable name. Our combined goal over the next year is to establish Pebble as a valuable resource for companies and individuals seeking a fuller commitment to sustainability.”

Further details on this name transition will be included in future investor communications.

CEO Richard Thorpe to speak at Loyola Marymount University Sustainability Symposium in Los Angeles on October 19th

Pebble CEO Richard Thorpe will be speaking at Loyola Marymount University’s Business as a Force for Good Annual Ethics Symposium on October 19th, 2022. This year’s topic is Climate-Related Financial Disclosures and The Economics of Climate Change. During his segment, Richard will share some insights on how technology can help break traditional cycles challenging lasting sustainability.

For further details:

https://cba.lmu.edu/centers/ibes/eventsprograms/businessasaforceforgoodannualethicssymposium/

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is a mobility services company rebranding as “Pebble” to offer a suite of mobility and consumer engagement services using data analytics and artificial intelligence to influence customer purchase decisions at opportunistic times and places. The company’s Pebble platform will influence where consumers shop, fuel and interact with retailers. Pebble is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with a focus on empowering the environmentally-conscious consumer and the evolution to EV-centric travel. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com.

Investor Contact:
ir@pebble.tech


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,02 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,99 M 4,99 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
mPhase Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03 $
Average target price 0,45 $
Spread / Average Target 1 415%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Thorpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Noel Smith Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Butler Fore Chief Operating Officer & Director
Suhas Subramanyamas Independent Non-Executive Director
James F. Engler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-85.91%5
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-26.98%145 641
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%80 267
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-22.58%24 145
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.96.06%8 312
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-35.24%8 206