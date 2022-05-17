Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  MPhase Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    XDSL   US62472C2017

MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(XDSL)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/17 03:59:53 pm EDT
0.0560 USD   +62.67%
04:43pmPhase to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
GL
04:42pMPhase to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
AQ
05/05MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

mPhase to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/17/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
Rockville, MD, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a technology company developing the mPower EV+ (electric vehicle) charging network and consumer engagement platform, today announced that Chairman and CEO Anshu Bhatnagar will present in person at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday May 25th from 3:00-3:30 PM (ET). He will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday May 24th and Wednesday May 25th.

The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference will be conducted as a hybrid conference May 23-26, 2022. All in-person presentations and meetings will be held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL and are scheduled in Eastern Time (ET). All virtual presentations and meetings will be held via Zoom. Investors may register for in-person or virtual participation at the H.C. Wainwright Conference Event link.

mPhase Conference Schedule
Presentation: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Time: 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM (ET)
Session: Cleantech
One-on-One Meetings: May 24-25, 2022

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is an emerging EV-centric technology company focused on consumer engagement using data analytics and artificial intelligence to create a monetizable link between consumers and retailers at opportunistic times and places. The Company is currently building a connected ecosystem of EV charging, 5G internet connectivity and software solutions that optimize consumer engagement within the framework of a SaaS/TaaS model. Branded under the mPower name, this ecosystem will empower the way people shop, dine, fuel and interact with the world to create a richer life experience. The mPower ecosystem is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with particular emphasis on empowering tomorrow’s green consumer. mPhase also has data driven business units generating recurring revenue outside of its consumer ecosystem, in addition to legacy nanobattery technology and a related patent portfolio that are slated for future development. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com; and at www.mpower.co. Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

Investor Contact:
ir@mphasetech.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,02 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,19 M 3,19 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
mPhase Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03 $
Average target price 0,45 $
Spread / Average Target 1 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anshu Bhatnagar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Venkat Kodumudi Chief Operating Officer
Suhas Subramanyamas Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheter P. White Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Butler Fore Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-83.67%3
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-30.78%139 833
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%73 067
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-37.18%20 778
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-10.24%8 004
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-40.51%7 481