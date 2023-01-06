Mphasis : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
6 January 2023
The Manager, Listing
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. c/1,
Dalal Street,
G-Block,Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Intimation of Investor / Analysts Call on Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 December 2022
Further to our letter dated 23 December 2022, we wish to inform you that the Company will host Q3-FY23 earnings conference call on Friday, 20 January 2023 at 8.30 AM (IST) for investors and analysts, after declaration of the results to the stock exchanges.
To participate in the call, participants are requested to pre-register on the registration link below.
https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4439532&linkSecur ityString=157fc36914
Participants could also utilize the below dial-in numbers to join the conference call, if they would like to listen in only.
Dial-in details: Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1165, +91 22 7115 8066
International Toll-Free Number
USA
18667462133
UK
08081011573
Thailand
00180014243444
Sweden
0080014243444
South Korea
00180014243444
Singapore
8001012045
Poland
008001124248
Netherlands
08000229808
Japan
00531161110
Italy
0080014243444
Hong Kong
800964448
Germany
0080014243444
France
0800914745
China
4008428405
Canada
01180014243444
Belgium
0080014243444
Australia
1800053698
Argentina
0080014243444
INDIA REPLAY NUMBER
Main Replay Numbers:
India +91 22 71945757
Playback ID: 39930
Replay Dates: 20/01/2023 to 27/01/2023
Time:
08:30 AM
Indian Standard Time
Friday, January 20, 2023
11:00 AM
Hong Kong / Singapore Time
Friday, January 20, 2023
04:00 AM
UK Time (BST)
Friday, January 20, 2023
08:00 PM
US Time (PDT)
Thursday, January 19, 2023
04:00 AM
France (CEST)
Friday, January 20, 2023
10:00 PM
New York (EDT)
Thursday, January 19, 2023
The schedule of investor/ analyst call is also available on the website of the Company at
https://www.mphasis.com/home/corporate/investors/earnings-call-new.html .
Further, the lnvestor(s) / Analyst(s) presentation and transcript of the call will be hosted on the Company's website at
www.mphasis.com .
We request you to kindly take the above on record as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Yours faithfully,
For Mphasis Limited
Digitally signed by
NARAYAN SUBRAMANIAN Date: 2023.01.06 11:26:20 +05'30'
Subramanian Narayan
Senior Vice President and Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Mphasis Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:06:46 UTC.
Sales 2023
143 B
1 726 M
1 726 M
Net income 2023
16 985 M
206 M
206 M
Net cash 2023
14 827 M
180 M
180 M
P/E ratio 2023
22,4x
Yield 2023
2,72%
Capitalization
379 B
4 592 M
4 592 M
EV / Sales 2023
2,56x
EV / Sales 2024
2,23x
Nbr of Employees
19 313
Free-Float
44,0%
