    526299   INE356A01018

MPHASIS LIMITED

(526299)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
2013.90 INR   +0.33%
02:08aMphasis : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
PU
2022Mphasis and Be Informed Combine their Capabilities to Deliver High-End Decision-Support Solutions in Regulatory and Policy Encoding to Public and Private Sector Organizations
CI
2022Nomura Adjusts Mphasis’ Price Target to 2,280 Indian Rupees From 2,010 Rupees, Keeps at Neutral
MT
Mphasis : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates

01/06/2023 | 02:08am EST
DocuSign Envelope ID: 5AC9C90C-256C-4BAE-BC97-07FDC74485BE

6 January 2023

The Manager, Listing

The Manager, Listing

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. c/1,

Dalal Street,

G-Block,Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation of Investor / Analysts Call on Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 December 2022

Further to our letter dated 23 December 2022, we wish to inform you that the Company will host Q3-FY23 earnings conference call on Friday, 20 January 2023 at 8.30 AM (IST) for investors and analysts, after declaration of the results to the stock exchanges.

To participate in the call, participants are requested to pre-register on the registration link below. https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4439532&linkSecur ityString=157fc36914

Participants could also utilize the below dial-in numbers to join the conference call, if they would like to listen in only.

Dial-indetails: Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1165, +91 22 7115 8066

International Toll-Free Number

USA

18667462133

UK

08081011573

Thailand

00180014243444

Sweden

0080014243444

South Korea

00180014243444

Singapore

8001012045

Poland

008001124248

Netherlands

08000229808

Japan

00531161110

Italy

0080014243444

Hong Kong

800964448

Germany

0080014243444

France

0800914745

China

4008428405

Canada

01180014243444

Belgium

0080014243444

Australia

1800053698

Argentina

0080014243444

DocuSign Envelope ID: 5AC9C90C-256C-4BAE-BC97-07FDC74485BE

INDIA REPLAY NUMBER

Main Replay Numbers:

India +91 22 71945757

Playback ID: 39930

Replay Dates: 20/01/2023 to 27/01/2023

Time:

08:30 AM

Indian Standard Time

Friday, January 20, 2023

11:00 AM

Hong Kong / Singapore Time

Friday, January 20, 2023

04:00 AM

UK Time (BST)

Friday, January 20, 2023

08:00 PM

US Time (PDT)

Thursday, January 19, 2023

04:00 AM

France (CEST)

Friday, January 20, 2023

10:00 PM

New York (EDT)

Thursday, January 19, 2023

The schedule of investor/ analyst call is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.mphasis.com/home/corporate/investors/earnings-call-new.html.

Further, the lnvestor(s) / Analyst(s) presentation and transcript of the call will be hosted on the Company's website at www.mphasis.com.

We request you to kindly take the above on record as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Yours faithfully,

For Mphasis Limited

NARAYAN SUBRAMA NIAN

Digitally signed by

NARAYAN SUBRAMANIAN Date: 2023.01.06 11:26:20 +05'30'

Subramanian Narayan

Senior Vice President and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Mphasis Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:06:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
