Mphasis : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates

DocuSign Envelope ID: 5AC9C90C-256C-4BAE-BC97-07FDC74485BE

6 January 2023 The Manager, Listing The Manager, Listing BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. c/1, Dalal Street, G-Block,Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation of Investor / Analysts Call on Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 December 2022

Further to our letter dated 23 December 2022, we wish to inform you that the Company will host Q3-FY23 earnings conference call on Friday, 20 January 2023 at 8.30 AM (IST) for investors and analysts, after declaration of the results to the stock exchanges.

To participate in the call, participants are requested to pre-register on the registration link below. https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4439532&linkSecur ityString=157fc36914

Participants could also utilize the below dial-in numbers to join the conference call, if they would like to listen in only.

Dial-indetails: Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1165, +91 22 7115 8066

International Toll-Free Number