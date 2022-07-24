Mphasis : Newspaper Advertisements

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

The above unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee, and on its recommendation, have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 22, 2022 subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

SHIVA MILLS LIMITED

CIN: L17111TZ2015PLC022007

Registered Office : 252, Mettupalayam Road, Coimbatore - 641 043,

Website : www.shivamills.com, Telephone : (0422) 2435555 E-mail: shares@shivamills.com

NOTICE OF 7 TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND E-VOTING INFORMATION Dear Members,

NOTICE is hereby given that 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of SHIVA MILLS LIMITED will be on Thursday, 25th August 2022 at 11.00 A.M (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio 'Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the Circular No.2/2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated 5th May, 2022 read with Circular No.20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020 and Circular No.14/2020 dated 8.4.2020 and Circular No.17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020 ("MCA Circulars") and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular dated 13th May, 2022 and 12th May 2020, to transact the business as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 25th May 2022, sent through e-mail, to those shareholders holding shares in the Company as on 15th July 2022 and whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company / RTA / Depositories. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 19.8.2022 to 25.8.2022 (both days inclusive).

The AGM Notice along with the explanatory statement and the Annual Report for the financial year 2021-2022 is also available and can be downloaded from the Company's website www.shivamills.comand the website of the stock exchanges in which the shares of the Company are listed i.e., BSE Ltd at www.bseindia.comand National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.comand on the website of M/s. Link Intime India Private Ltd (LIIPL) at www.instavote.linkintime.co.in.

Members can attend and participate in the Annual General Meeting through VC/OAVM facility only. The instructions for joining the Annual General Meeting are provided in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. Members attending the meeting through VC/OAVM shall be counted for the purpose of reckoning quorum under Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013.

In compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the members are provided with the facility to cast their votes on all resolutions set forth in the Notice of the AGM using remote electronic voting system (remote e-voting) provided by LIIPL. Additionally, the Company is providing the facility of voting through e-voting system during the Annual General Meeting ("e-voting"). Detailed procedure for remote e-voting/e-voting is provided in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. For further details in connection with e-voting, members may also visit the website www.instavote.linkintime.co.in.

The Board of Directors has appointed Sri.R.Dhanasekaran, Practicing Company Secretary, Coimbatore as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting process in a fair and transparent manner.

Members are requested to carefully read the instructions printed for voting through e-voting on the AGM Notice. Members are also requested to note the following:-

1 Date of completion of dispatch of Notice 20th July 2022 2 Date and time of commencement of remote e-voting Monday, 22nd August 2022 @ 10.00 A.M (IST) 3 Date and time of end of remote e-voting. Remote Wednesday, 24th August 2022 @ 5.00 P.M e-voting will not be allowed beyond this date and time (IST) 4 Cut-off date of determining the members eligible for Thursday, 18th August 2022 e-voting

Only those members, who are present in the AGM through VC / OAVM facility and had not cast their votes on the resolution through remote e-voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be eligible to vote through e-voting system during the AGM.

A person whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as on 18th August 2022 (the cut-off date) only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting or e-voting at the Annual General Meeting. The voting rights of members shall be in proportion to the shares held by them in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date.

The members who have cast their votes by remote e-voting prior to the AGM may also attend / participate in the AGM through VC / OAVM but shall not be entitled to cast their votes again.

Any person, who acquires shares of the Company and becomes a member of the Company after the Notice has been sent electronically by the Company and holds shares on the cut-off date, may obtain the login id and password by sending a request to enotices@linkintime.co.in.However, if he/ she is already registered with Link Intime India Private Ltd for remote e-voting then he / she can use his/her existing User ID and Password for casting the votes.

In case the shareholder's email id is already registered with the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ("RTA") / Depositories, login details for e-voting are being sent on the registered email address.

If you have not registered your e-mail address with the Company / Depository you may please follow below instructions for obtaining login details for e-voting.

Shareholders holding shares in physical mode and who have not updated their e-mail Id's are requested to communicate their change of postal address (enclose copy of Aadhar Card), e-mail address, self-attested copy of PAN Card and bank account details (enclose cancelled cheque leaf) quoting their folio nos. to the Registrar and Share Transfer Agents M/s. SKDC Consultants Limited, Suriya May Flower Avenue, Behind Senthil Nagar, Sowripalayam Road, Coimbatore - 641 028.

Shareholders holding shares in Demat mode are requested to contact the Depository Participant ("DP") and register their e-mail address in their Demat account as per the process advised by your DP.

For details relating to remote e-voting, please refer to the Notice of the AGM.

https://instavote.linkintime.co.inunder Help Section or write an e-mail to enotices@linkintime.co.inor Call us at

Tel: 022-49186000. In case of any grievances connected with facility for voting by electronic voting means, you

can write an e-mail to instameet@linkintime.co.inor Call us at Tel: (022-49186175).

The result of voting will be announced by the Company in its website www.shivamills.comand on the website of Link Intime India Private Limited (LIIPL) and also will be intimated to the Stock Exchanges in which the shares of the Company are listed.

This public notice is also available on the Company's website www.shivamills.comand in the website of LIIPL viz.