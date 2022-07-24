Log in
    526299   INE356A01018

MPHASIS LIMITED

(526299)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
2277.75 INR   +1.06%
2277.75 INR   +1.06%
Mphasis : Newspaper Advertisements

07/24/2022 | 11:24am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: D0B61FD9-ED77-40F0-9308-7BD241BE088C

23 July 2022

The Manager, Listing

The Manager, Listing

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. c/1,

Dalal Street,

G-Block,Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: - Newspaper Advertisement of Remote E-Voting and Voting during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) results of the 31st AGM

Further to our letter dated 21 July 2022 on the voting results of the 31st Annual General Meeting held on 21 July 2022, we enclose herewith the copy of newspaper advertisement with respect to declaration of results of e-voting of the AGM as published today in the Business Standard and Samyuktha Karnataka (Kannada newspaper).

Kindly take the above said information on record as per the requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Mphasis Limited

Subramanian Narayan

Senior Vice President and Company Secretary

Encl: As above

DocuSign Envelope ID: D0B61FD9-ED77-40F0-9308-7BD241BE088C

Mphasis Limited

Regd.Office: Bagmane World Technology Centre,

Marathahalli Outer Ring Road, Doddanakhundi Village, Mahadevapura,

Bengaluru - 560048. CIN: L30007KA1992PLC025294

Tel: 91 80 6750 1000

Website: www.mphasis.com ; email: investor.relations@mphasis.com

DECLARATION OF RESULTS OF 31stANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING ON 21JULY 2022

It is hereby declared that, on basis of report submitted by the Scrutinizer for conducting the remote e-voting and e-voting during the 31st Annual General Meeting, the members have approved all the resolutions as stated in the Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting dated 28 April 2022, with requisite majority. The following are the results of voting on the approval sought from the members:

ORDINARY

BUSINESS

SPECIAL

BUSINESS

Description

Adoption of consolidated and standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Approval of final dividend of Rs.46 per equity share. Re-appointment of Mr. Amit Dalmia, who retired by rotation.

Re-appointment of Mr. David Lawrence Johnson, who retired by rotation. Appointment of Mr. Kabir Mathur as a Director.

Appointment of Mr. Pankaj Sood as a Director.

Appointment of Ms. Courtney della Cava as a Director.

Appointment of Ms. Maureen Anne Erasmus as an Independent Director.

%

%

Assent

Dissent

100

-

100

-

ORDINARY

89.23

10.77

88.18

11.82

RESOLUTIONS

90.46

9.54

90.46

9.54

SPECIAL

90.50

9.50

99.62

0.38

RESOLUTION

For Mphasis Limited

Sd/-

Bengaluru

Subramanian Narayan

21 July 2022

Senior Vice President and Company Secretary

DocuSign Envelope ID: D0B61FD9-ED77-40F0-9308-7BD241BE088C

JM financial products liMited

Corporate Identity Number : U74140MH1984PLC033397

Regd. Office : 7th Floor, Cnergy, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400 025.

Tel. No.: +91 22 6630 3030 • Fax No.: +91 22 6630 3223 • Website: www.jmfinancialproducts.com

STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

( ` in Crore)

Sr.

Quarter ended

Year ended

Particulars

No.

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1

Total Income from Operations

194.85

139.48

678.39

2

Net Profit for the period/ year

96.56

25.68

165.48

(before tax, exceptional and/ or extraordinary items)

3

Net Profit for the period/ year before tax

96.56

25.68

165.48

(after exceptional and/ or extraordinary items)

4

Net Profit for the period/ year after tax

76.31

23.86

128.58

(after exceptional and/ or extraordinary items)

5

Total Comprehensive Income for the period /year

76.32

23.91

128.63

[comprising profit/ (loss) for the year (after tax)

and other Comprehensive Income (after tax)]

6

Paid up Equity Share Capital

544.50

544.50

544.50

7

Reserves (excluding Revaluation Reserve)

1,483.77

1,308.18

1,407.45

8

Securities Premium Account

38.23

38.23

38.23

9

Net Worth

2,028.27

1,852.68

1,951.95

10

Outstanding Debt

3,770.69

3,484.37

4,444.65

11

Outstanding Redeemable Preference Shares

-

-

-

12

Debt Equity Ratio

1.86

1.88

2.28

13

Earnings Per Equity Share (of ` 10/- each)

(for continuing and discontinued operations)

(i) Basic EPS (`) (*Not Annualised)

1.40

0.44

2.36

(ii) Diluted EPS (`) (*Not Annualised)

1.40

0.44

2.36

14

Capital Redemption Reserve

-

-

-

15

Debenture Redemption Reserve

16

Debt Service Coverage Ratio

Not applicable

17

Interest Service Coverage Ratio

Notes:

  1. The above unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee, and on its recommendation, have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 22, 2022 subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
  2. The above is an extract of the detailed format of unaudited financial results filed with the BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) (collectively referred as Stock Exchanges) under Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR). The full format of said unaudited financial results are available on the website of BSE at www.bseindia.com, NSE at www.nseindia.com and on the website of the Company at www.jmfinancialproducts.com
  3. The other details required under Regulation 52(4) of the SEBI LODR have been submitted to Stock Exchanges and can be accessed at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Sd/-

Vishal Kampani

Place: Mumbai,

Managing Director

Date: July 22, 2022

DIN : 00009079

SHIVA MILLS LIMITED

CIN: L17111TZ2015PLC022007

Registered Office : 252, Mettupalayam Road, Coimbatore - 641 043,

Website : www.shivamills.com, Telephone : (0422) 2435555 E-mail: shares@shivamills.com

NOTICE OF 7

TH

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND E-VOTING INFORMATION

Dear Members,

NOTICE is hereby given that 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of SHIVA MILLS LIMITED will be on Thursday, 25th August 2022 at 11.00 A.M (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio 'Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the Circular No.2/2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated 5th May, 2022 read with Circular No.20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020 and Circular No.14/2020 dated 8.4.2020 and Circular No.17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020 ("MCA Circulars") and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular dated 13th May, 2022 and 12th May 2020, to transact the business as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 25th May 2022, sent through e-mail, to those shareholders holding shares in the Company as on 15th July 2022 and whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company / RTA / Depositories. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 19.8.2022 to 25.8.2022 (both days inclusive).

The AGM Notice along with the explanatory statement and the Annual Report for the financial year 2021-2022 is also available and can be downloaded from the Company's website www.shivamills.comand the website of the stock exchanges in which the shares of the Company are listed i.e., BSE Ltd at www.bseindia.comand National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.comand on the website of M/s. Link Intime India Private Ltd (LIIPL) at www.instavote.linkintime.co.in.

Members can attend and participate in the Annual General Meeting through VC/OAVM facility only. The instructions for joining the Annual General Meeting are provided in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. Members attending the meeting through VC/OAVM shall be counted for the purpose of reckoning quorum under Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013.

In compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the members are provided with the facility to cast their votes on all resolutions set forth in the Notice of the AGM using remote electronic voting system (remote e-voting) provided by LIIPL. Additionally, the Company is providing the facility of voting through e-voting system during the Annual General Meeting ("e-voting"). Detailed procedure for remote e-voting/e-voting is provided in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. For further details in connection with e-voting, members may also visit the website www.instavote.linkintime.co.in.

The Board of Directors has appointed Sri.R.Dhanasekaran, Practicing Company Secretary, Coimbatore as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting process in a fair and transparent manner.

Members are requested to carefully read the instructions printed for voting through e-voting on the AGM Notice. Members are also requested to note the following:-

1

Date of completion of dispatch of Notice

20th July 2022

2

Date and time of commencement of remote e-voting

Monday, 22nd August 2022 @ 10.00 A.M (IST)

3

Date and time of end of remote e-voting. Remote

Wednesday, 24th August 2022 @ 5.00 P.M

e-voting will not be allowed beyond this date and time

(IST)

4

Cut-off date of determining the members eligible for

Thursday, 18th August 2022

e-voting

Only those members, who are present in the AGM through VC / OAVM facility and had not cast their votes on the resolution through remote e-voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be eligible to vote through e-voting system during the AGM.

A person whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as on 18th August 2022 (the cut-off date) only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting or e-voting at the Annual General Meeting. The voting rights of members shall be in proportion to the shares held by them in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date.

The members who have cast their votes by remote e-voting prior to the AGM may also attend / participate in the AGM through VC / OAVM but shall not be entitled to cast their votes again.

Any person, who acquires shares of the Company and becomes a member of the Company after the Notice has been sent electronically by the Company and holds shares on the cut-off date, may obtain the login id and password by sending a request to enotices@linkintime.co.in.However, if he/ she is already registered with Link Intime India Private Ltd for remote e-voting then he / she can use his/her existing User ID and Password for casting the votes.

In case the shareholder's email id is already registered with the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ("RTA") / Depositories, login details for e-voting are being sent on the registered email address.

If you have not registered your e-mail address with the Company / Depository you may please follow below instructions for obtaining login details for e-voting.

Shareholders holding shares in physical mode and who have not updated their e-mail Id's are requested to communicate their change of postal address (enclose copy of Aadhar Card), e-mail address, self-attested copy of PAN Card and bank account details (enclose cancelled cheque leaf) quoting their folio nos. to the Registrar and Share Transfer Agents M/s. SKDC Consultants Limited, Suriya May Flower Avenue, Behind Senthil Nagar, Sowripalayam Road, Coimbatore - 641 028.

Shareholders holding shares in Demat mode are requested to contact the Depository Participant ("DP") and register their e-mail address in their Demat account as per the process advised by your DP.

For details relating to remote e-voting, please refer to the Notice of the AGM. If you have any queries relating to remote e-voting please refer the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ's) and Instavote e-voting manual available at

https://instavote.linkintime.co.inunder Help Section or write an e-mail to enotices@linkintime.co.inor Call us at

Tel: 022-49186000. In case of any grievances connected with facility for voting by electronic voting means, you

can write an e-mail to instameet@linkintime.co.inor Call us at Tel: (022-49186175).

The result of voting will be announced by the Company in its website www.shivamills.comand on the website of Link Intime India Private Limited (LIIPL) and also will be intimated to the Stock Exchanges in which the shares of the Company are listed.

This public notice is also available on the Company's website www.shivamills.comand in the website of LIIPL viz.

https://instavote.linkintime.co.inand on the website of the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the Company

are listed.

For Shiva Mills Limited

M SHYAMALA

Coimbatore

Company Secretary

23.7.2022

ACS 24464

DocuSign Envelope ID: D0B61FD9-ED77-40F0-9308-7BD241BE088C

Disclaimer

Mphasis Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 15:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
