Thai July factory output slows from virus curbs, outbreaks

    6223   TW0006223001

MPI CORPORATION

(6223)
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's annual factory output growth slowed in July, when COVID-19 containment measures were imposed and extended into August in high-risk areas, as the Southeast Asian country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

The measures in Bangkok and 28 other provinces, however, will be eased https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2Q006L from Sept. 1, allowing more domestic travel, and malls and restaurants to reopen, to help its struggling economy https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2PL05N.

The manufacturing production index (MPI) rose 5.12% in July from a year earlier, missing a forecast rise of 11% in a Reuters poll and against June's 18.27% increase, the industry ministry said on Monday.

While the year-on-year growth was helped by a low base, the output index dropped 7% in July from the previous month, with capacity utilisation falling to 58.12% from 62.50% in June.

August output will still be impacted by restrictions but there should be a pickup next month, ministry official Thongchai Chawalitpichaet told a briefing.

"In September, there is a lockdown relaxation and more vaccines, the situation should improve and the MPI should be better," he said.

Thailand's vaccine rollout is slow, with only 11% of its more than 66 million population fully inoculated.

The manufacturing sector has also seen a migrant labour shortage https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2OV0R3, with outbreaks at factories adding to pressure and threatening exports https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailands-july-exports-beat-forecast-virus-looms-2021-08-23, a rare bright spot in an economy badly hit by a collapse in tourism.

Industrial goods account for 80% of total exports.

In July, production of autos, electronics and rubber products increased but that of petroleum, hard disk drives and beer declined.

However, the ministry still expects the MPI to rise 4-5% this year, Thongchai said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon


Financials
Sales 2020 5 926 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2020 714 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net cash 2020 433 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 3,97%
Capitalization 13 485 M 484 M 485 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart MPI CORPORATION
MPI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MPI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 145,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Chang Lin Ko Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuan Ming Kuo General Manager
Scott Kuo President & Director
Rose Jao Manager-Financial Accounting Department
Wei Ju Fan VP & Vice GM-Equipment Operation Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MPI CORPORATION28.89%484
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-4.61%51 743
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.26.13%50 085
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.8.32%7 745
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.73.83%7 228
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.23.68%6 828