MPLX LP : Q3 2020 Investor Relations Packet (PDF)

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP to Net Income
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP and Distributable Cash Flow attributable to GP and LP Unitholders from Net Income
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to GP and LP Unitholders and Distributable Cash Flow attributable to MPLX LP from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures
MPLX LP is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). On July 30, 2019, we completed the merger with Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX). Financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisitions of Hardin Street Marine LLC, Hardin Street Transportation LLC, Woodhaven Cavern LLC and MPLX Terminals LLC as these transactions were considered transfers between entities under common control. Financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisitions of ANDX as noted on the following pages. Transfers of businesses between entities under common control require prior periods to be retrospectively adjusted to furnish comparative information.
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes additional non-GAAP measures to facilitate comparisons of past performance and future periods. This press release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA (including segment adjusted EBITDA), distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio. The amount of adjusted EBITDA and DCF generated is considered by the board of directors of our general partner in approving the Partnership's cash distribution. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered separately from or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, or cash flow as reflected in our financial statements. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) provision/(benefit) for income taxes; (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs; (iv) gain/loss on extinguishment of debt; (v) non-cash equity-based compensation; (vi) impairment expense; (vii) net interest and other financial costs; (viii) income/(loss) from equity method investments; (ix) distributions and adjustments related to equity method investments (x) unrealized derivative gains/(losses); (xi) acquisition costs; (xii) noncontrolling interests and (xiii) other adjustments as deemed necessary. In general, we define DCF as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for (i) deferred revenue impacts; (ii) net interest and other financial costs; (iii) maintenance capital expenditures; (iv) equity method investment capital expenditures paid out; and (v) other adjustments as deemed necessary. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe the presentation of adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. DCF is a financial performance measure used by management as a key component in the determination of cash distributions paid to unitholders. We believe DCF is an important financial measure for unitholders as an indicator of cash return on investment and to evaluate whether the partnership is generating sufficient cash flow to support quarterly distributions. In addition, DCF is commonly used by the investment community because the market value of publicly traded partnerships is based, in part, on DCF and cash distributions paid to unitholders.
Additional information regarding Investor Relations, Financial Highlights, and News Releases can be reviewed on our website at:www.mplx.com
November 2, 2020
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per unit data)
Year 2016
Year 2017
Year 2018
Revenues and other income:
Operating revenue
Operating revenue - related parties
(Loss) income from equity method investments(1)
Other income
Total revenues and other incomeCosts and expenses:
Operating expenses
Operating expenses - related parties
Depreciation and amortization
Impairment expense
General and administrative expenses
Restructuring expenses
Other taxes
Total costs and expensesIncome (loss) from operations
Interest and other financial costsIncome (loss) before income taxes
(Benefit) provision for income taxesNet income (loss)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Less: Net income attributable to Predecessor
Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP
Less: Series A preferred unit distributions
Less: Series B preferred unit distributions
Less: General partner's interest in net income attributable to MPLX LPLimited partners' interest in net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP
1,828 1,182
(74) 93
2,322 1,369 78 98
3,315 3,337 247 106
3,029
3,867
7,005
959
389
591
130
227 -
50
1,241
457
683 -
241 -
54
2,055
956
867 -
316 -
83
2,346
2,676
4,277
683261
1,191354
2,728714
422(12)
8371
2,0148
4342 199
8366 36
2,00616 172
23341 - 191
79465 - 318
1,81875 - -
$
411
1,743
Per Unit Data
Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner unit:
Common - basic
Common - diluted
Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:
Common - basic
Common - diluted
- - 331 338
1.07 1.06 385 388
2.29 2.29 761 761
(1) Income/(loss) from equity method investments includes impairment charges of $1,264 million for the first quarter of 2020.
(2) Preliminary statement of income data.
1st Qtr 2019
2nd Qtr 2019
3rd Qtr 2019
4th Qtr 2019
Year 2019
963 1,169 77 26
927 1,169 83 31
928 1,224 95 33
1,014 1,231 35 36
3,832 4,793 290 126
2,235
2,210
2,280
2,316
9,041
570
321
301 -
101 -
30
548
349
313 -
90 -
25
573
348
302 -
102 -
29
625
378
338
1,197
95 -
29
2,316
1,396
1,254
1,197
388 -
113
1,323
1,325
1,354
2,662
6,664
912224
885229
926233
(346)229
2,377915
688(1)
656(1)
6934
(575)
(2)
1,462-
6896 180
6576 169
6898 52
(573)
8 -
1,46228 401
50320 - -
48221 - -
62920 7 -
(581)20 10 -
1,03381 17 -
483
461
602
$
(611)
935
$
0.61 0.61 794 795
0.56 0.55 794 795
0.61 0.61 974 975
(0.58) (0.58)
1,058 1,058
1.00 1.00 906 907
1st Qtr 2020
2nd Qtr 2020
Preliminary(2)
3rd Qtr 2020
Preliminary(2)
Year 2020
916 1,195 (1,184)
65
803 1,124 89 65
912 1,187 83 65
2,631 3,506 (1,012)
195
992
2,081
2,247
5,320
538
322
325
2,165
97 -
31
435
321
321 -
96 -
30
508
329
346 -
96
36
33
1,481
972
992
2,165
289
36
94
3,478
1,203
1,348
6,029
(2,486)
230
878223
899224
(709)677
(2,716)
-
655-
6751
(1,386)
1
(2,716)
8
-
6557 -
6749 -
(1,387)
24 -
(2,724)
20 11 -
64821 10 -
66520 10 -
(1,411)
61 31 -
(2,755)
617
635
$
(1,503)
(2.60) (2.60)
1,058 1,058
0.58 0.58 1,059 1,059
0.61 0.61 1,046 1,047
(1.43) (1.43)
1,054 1,054
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In millions)
Year 2016
Year 2017
Year 2018
Net income (loss)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Remeasurement of pension and other postretirement benefits related to equity method investments, net of tax
Comprehensive income (loss)
Less comprehensive income attributable to:
Noncontrolling interests
Income attributable to Predecessor
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP
434
-
836
-
2,006
(2)
434
2 199
836
6 36
2004
16 172
233
$
$
(1) Preliminary select comprehensive income data.
1st Qtr 2019
2nd Qtr 2019
3rd Qtr 2019
4th Qtr 2019
Year 2019
689
1
657
-
689
-
(573)
-
1,462
1
690
6 180
657
6 169
689
8 52
(573)
8 -
1,463
28 401
504
$
$
$
(581)
1,034
1st Qtr 2020
2nd Qtr 2020
Preliminary(1)
3rd Qtr 2020
Preliminary(1)
Year 2020
(2,716)
(1)
655
-
674
(1,387)
(2,717)
8 -
655
7 -
9 -
24 -
(2,725)
648
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except ratio data)
Dec 31, 2016
Dec 31, 2017
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Preliminary(2)
Sep 30, 2020
AssetsCurrent assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Receivables, net
Current assets - related parties Inventories
Other current assets
Total current assetsEquity method investments Property, plant and equipment, net Intangibles, net
Goodwill
Right of use assets, net Noncurrent assets - related parties Other noncurrent assets
Total assets Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable Accrued liabilities
Current liabilities - related parties Accrued property, plant and equipment Accrued interest payable
Operating lease liabilities Other current liabilities
Total current liabilitiesLong-term deferred revenue Long-term liabilities - related parties Long-term debt
Deferred income taxes
Long-term operating lease liabilities Deferred credits and other liabilities
Total liabilities
Series A preferred units
Equity
Common unitholders - public Class B unitholders Common unitholder - MPC General partner - MPC Series B preferred units Equity of Predecessor
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Total MPLX LP partners' capitalNoncontrolling interests
Total equity
Total liabilities, preferred units and equity
234
299
247
55
33
5
292
160
65
37
77
611
556
98
98
15
593
656
110
110
57
522
600
105
45
67
562
594
115
48
28
868
2,471
11,408
492
2,245 -
11
14
559
4,010
12,187
453
2,245 -
20
26
1,440
4,901
21,525
1,359
10,016 -
24
60
1,484
5,275
22,145
1,270
9,536
365
303
52
1,329
3,992
21,829
1,055
7,722
352
677
50
1,386
4,065
21,758
1,023
7,722
341
676
51
17,509
140
232
125
146
53 -
67
19,500
151
231
559
194
88 -
81
39,325
266
272
502
399
184 -
645
40,430
242
187
1,008
283
210
66
136
37,006
138
135
297
234
214
67
129
37,022
145
138
372
154
207
69
143
36,662
763
12
19
4,422
6 -
177
1,304
42
43
6,945
5 -
188
2,268
132
46
17,922
14 -
208
2,132
217
290
19,704
12
302
192
1,214
241
290
20,467
11
284
175
1,228
261
287
20,556
11
274
175
5,3991,000
8,086
133
1,069
1,013 -
791 -
8,5271,000
8,379 - 2,099 (637) - -
(14)
20,5901,004
8,336
- (1,612)
-
- 10,867
(16)
22,849968
10,800 - 4,968 - 611 -
(15)
22,682968
9,509 - 3,014 - 601 -
(16)
22,792968
9,469 - 2,951 - 611 -
(16)
968
11,09218
9,827146
17,575156
16,364249
13,108248
13,015247
11,110
9,973
17,731
16,613
13,356
13,262
13,095
17,509
19,500
39,325
40,430
37,006
37,022
42
Consolidated total debt to LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA(1)
2.9x
3.6x
3.9x
4.1x
4.1x
4.1x
4.0x
(1) Calculated using face value total debt and pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro forma for acquisitions.
(2) Preliminary select balance sheet data.
