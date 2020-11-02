MPLX LP : Q3 2020 Investor Relations Packet (PDF)

Third Quarter 2020

MPLX LP is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). On July 30, 2019, we completed the merger with Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX). Financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisitions of Hardin Street Marine LLC, Hardin Street Transportation LLC, Woodhaven Cavern LLC and MPLX Terminals LLC as these transactions were considered transfers between entities under common control. Financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisitions of ANDX as noted on the following pages. Transfers of businesses between entities under common control require prior periods to be retrospectively adjusted to furnish comparative information.

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes additional non-GAAP measures to facilitate comparisons of past performance and future periods. This press release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA (including segment adjusted EBITDA), distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio. The amount of adjusted EBITDA and DCF generated is considered by the board of directors of our general partner in approving the Partnership's cash distribution. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered separately from or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, or cash flow as reflected in our financial statements. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) provision/(benefit) for income taxes; (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs; (iv) gain/loss on extinguishment of debt; (v) non-cash equity-based compensation; (vi) impairment expense; (vii) net interest and other financial costs; (viii) income/(loss) from equity method investments; (ix) distributions and adjustments related to equity method investments (x) unrealized derivative gains/(losses); (xi) acquisition costs; (xii) noncontrolling interests and (xiii) other adjustments as deemed necessary. In general, we define DCF as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for (i) deferred revenue impacts; (ii) net interest and other financial costs; (iii) maintenance capital expenditures; (iv) equity method investment capital expenditures paid out; and (v) other adjustments as deemed necessary. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe the presentation of adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. DCF is a financial performance measure used by management as a key component in the determination of cash distributions paid to unitholders. We believe DCF is an important financial measure for unitholders as an indicator of cash return on investment and to evaluate whether the partnership is generating sufficient cash flow to support quarterly distributions. In addition, DCF is commonly used by the investment community because the market value of publicly traded partnerships is based, in part, on DCF and cash distributions paid to unitholders.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per unit data) Year 2016 Year 2017 Year 2018 Revenues and other income: Operating revenue Operating revenue - related parties (Loss) income from equity method investments(1) Other income Total revenues and other income Costs and expenses: Operating expenses Operating expenses - related parties Depreciation and amortization Impairment expense General and administrative expenses Restructuring expenses Other taxes Total costs and expenses Income (loss) from operations Interest and other financial costs Income (loss) before income taxes (Benefit) provision for income taxes Net income (loss) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests Less: Net income attributable to Predecessor Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP Less: Series A preferred unit distributions Less: Series B preferred unit distributions Less: General partner's interest in net income attributable to MPLX LP Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP 1,828 1,182 (74) 93 2,322 1,369 78 98 3,315 3,337 247 106 3,029 3,867 7,005 959 389 591 130 227 - 50 1,241 457 683 - 241 - 54 2,055 956 867 - 316 - 83 2,346 2,676 4,277 683 261 1,191 354 2,728 714 422 (12) 837 1 2,014 8 434 2 199 836 6 36 2,006 16 172 233 41 - 191 794 65 - 318 1,818 75 - - $ 1 $ 411 $ 1,743

26 27 28 29

Per Unit Data Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner unit: Common - basic Common - diluted Weighted average limited partner units outstanding: Common - basic Common - diluted $ - - 331 338 $ 1.07 1.06 385 388 $ 2.29 2.29 761 761

(1) Income/(loss) from equity method investments includes impairment charges of $1,264 million for the first quarter of 2020.

(2) Preliminary statement of income data.

1st Qtr 2019 2nd Qtr 2019 3rd Qtr 2019 4th Qtr 2019 Year 2019 963 1,169 77 26 927 1,169 83 31 928 1,224 95 33 1,014 1,231 35 36 3,832 4,793 290 126 2,235 2,210 2,280 2,316 9,041 570 321 301 - 101 - 30 548 349 313 - 90 - 25 573 348 302 - 102 - 29 625 378 338 1,197 95 - 29 2,316 1,396 1,254 1,197 388 - 113 1,323 1,325 1,354 2,662 6,664 912 224 885 229 926 233 (346) 229 2,377 915 688 (1) 656 (1) 693 4 (575) (2) 1,462 - 689 6 180 657 6 169 689 8 52 (573) 8 - 1,462 28 401 503 20 - - 482 21 - - 629 20 7 - (581) 20 10 - 1,033 81 17 - $ 483 $ 461 $ 602 $ (611) $ 935

$ 0.61 0.61 794 795 $ 0.56 0.55 794 795 $ 0.61 0.61 974 975 $ (0.58) (0.58) 1,058 1,058 $ 1.00 1.00 906 907

1st Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 Preliminary(2) 3rd Qtr 2020 Preliminary(2) Year 2020 916 1,195 (1,184) 65 803 1,124 89 65 912 1,187 83 65 2,631 3,506 (1,012) 195 992 2,081 2,247 5,320 538 322 325 2,165 97 - 31 435 321 321 - 96 - 30 508 329 346 - 96 36 33 1,481 972 992 2,165 289 36 94 3,478 1,203 1,348 6,029 (2,486) 230 878 223 899 224 (709) 677 (2,716) - 655 - 675 1 (1,386) 1 (2,716) 8 - 655 7 - 674 9 - (1,387) 24 - (2,724) 20 11 - 648 21 10 - 665 20 10 - (1,411) 61 31 - $ (2,755) $ 617 $ 635 $ (1,503)

$ (2.60) (2.60) 1,058 1,058 $ 0.58 0.58 1,059 1,059 $ 0.61 0.61 1,046 1,047 $ (1.43) (1.43) 1,054 1,054

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In millions) Year 2016 Year 2017 Year 2018 Net income (loss) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Remeasurement of pension and other postretirement benefits related to equity method investments, net of tax Comprehensive income (loss) Less comprehensive income attributable to: Noncontrolling interests Income attributable to Predecessor Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP $ 434 - $ 836 - $ 2,006 (2) 434 2 199 836 6 36 2004 16 172 $ 233 $ 794 $ 1,816 (1) Preliminary select comprehensive income data.

1st Qtr 2019 2nd Qtr 2019 3rd Qtr 2019 4th Qtr 2019 Year 2019 $ 689 1 $ 657 - $ 689 - $ (573) - $ 1,462 1 690 6 180 657 6 169 689 8 52 (573) 8 - 1,463 28 401 $ 504 $ 482 $ 629 $ (581) $ 1,034

1st Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 Preliminary(1) 3rd Qtr 2020 Preliminary(1) Year 2020 $ (2,716) (1) $ 655 - $ 674 $ (1,387) (2,717) 8 - 655 7 - 9 - 24 - $ (2,725) $ 648

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Consolidated total debt to LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.9x 3.6x 3.9x 4.1x 4.1x 4.1x 4.0x