MPLX LP : Q3 2020 Investor Relations Packet (PDF)

11/02/2020 | 07:35am EST

Third Quarter 2020

Table of Contents:

Investor Relations

200 East Hardin Street

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

2

Findlay, OH 45840

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

3

MPLXInvestorRelations@marathonpetroleum.com

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

419/421-2071

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Financial Statistics

6

L&S Selected Operating Data

7

G&P Selected Operating Data

8

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP to Net Income

9

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP and Distributable Cash Flow attributable to GP and LP Unitholders from Net Income

10

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to GP and LP Unitholders and Distributable Cash Flow attributable to MPLX LP from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

11

Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures

12

MPLX LP is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). On July 30, 2019, we completed the merger with Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX). Financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisitions of Hardin Street Marine LLC, Hardin Street Transportation LLC, Woodhaven Cavern LLC and MPLX Terminals LLC as these transactions were considered transfers between entities under common control. Financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisitions of ANDX as noted on the following pages. Transfers of businesses between entities under common control require prior periods to be retrospectively adjusted to furnish comparative information.

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes additional non-GAAP measures to facilitate comparisons of past performance and future periods. This press release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA (including segment adjusted EBITDA), distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio. The amount of adjusted EBITDA and DCF generated is considered by the board of directors of our general partner in approving the Partnership's cash distribution. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered separately from or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, or cash flow as reflected in our financial statements. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) provision/(benefit) for income taxes; (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs; (iv) gain/loss on extinguishment of debt; (v) non-cash equity-based compensation; (vi) impairment expense; (vii) net interest and other financial costs; (viii) income/(loss) from equity method investments; (ix) distributions and adjustments related to equity method investments (x) unrealized derivative gains/(losses); (xi) acquisition costs; (xii) noncontrolling interests and (xiii) other adjustments as deemed necessary. In general, we define DCF as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for (i) deferred revenue impacts; (ii) net interest and other financial costs; (iii) maintenance capital expenditures; (iv) equity method investment capital expenditures paid out; and (v) other adjustments as deemed necessary. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe the presentation of adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. DCF is a financial performance measure used by management as a key component in the determination of cash distributions paid to unitholders. We believe DCF is an important financial measure for unitholders as an indicator of cash return on investment and to evaluate whether the partnership is generating sufficient cash flow to support quarterly distributions. In addition, DCF is commonly used by the investment community because the market value of publicly traded partnerships is based, in part, on DCF and cash distributions paid to unitholders.

Additional information regarding Investor Relations, Financial Highlights, and News Releases can be reviewed on our website at:www.mplx.com

November 2, 2020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

(In millions, except per unit data)

Year 2016

Year 2017

Year 2018

Revenues and other income:

Operating revenue

Operating revenue - related parties

(Loss) income from equity method investments(1)

Other income

Total revenues and other income Costs and expenses:

Operating expenses

Operating expenses - related parties

Depreciation and amortization

Impairment expense

General and administrative expenses

Restructuring expenses

Other taxes

Total costs and expenses Income (loss) from operations

Interest and other financial costs Income (loss) before income taxes

(Benefit) provision for income taxes Net income (loss)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

Less: Net income attributable to Predecessor

Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP

Less: Series A preferred unit distributions

Less: Series B preferred unit distributions

Less: General partner's interest in net income attributable to MPLX LP Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP

1,828 1,182

(74) 93

2,322 1,369 78 98

3,315 3,337 247 106

3,029

3,867

7,005

959

389

591

130

227 -

50

1,241

457

683 -

241 -

54

2,055

956

867 -

316 -

83

2,346

2,676

4,277

683 261

1,191 354

2,728 714

422 (12)

837 1

2,014 8

434 2 199

836 6 36

2,006 16 172

233 41 - 191

794 65 - 318

1,818 75 - -

$

1

$

411

$

1,743

26 27 28 29

Per Unit Data

Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner unit:

Common - basic

Common - diluted

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:

Common - basic

Common - diluted

$

- - 331 338

$

1.07 1.06 385 388

$

2.29 2.29 761 761

  • (1) Income/(loss) from equity method investments includes impairment charges of $1,264 million for the first quarter of 2020.

  • (2) Preliminary statement of income data.

1st Qtr 2019

2nd Qtr 2019

3rd Qtr 2019

4th Qtr 2019

Year 2019

963 1,169 77 26

927 1,169 83 31

928 1,224 95 33

1,014 1,231 35 36

3,832 4,793 290 126

2,235

2,210

2,280

2,316

9,041

570

321

301 -

101 -

30

548

349

313 -

90 -

25

573

348

302 -

102 -

29

625

378

338

1,197

95 -

29

2,316

1,396

1,254

1,197

388 -

113

1,323

1,325

1,354

2,662

6,664

912 224

885 229

926 233

(346) 229

2,377 915

688 (1)

656 (1)

693 4

(575)

(2)

1,462 -

689 6 180

657 6 169

689 8 52

(573)

8 -

1,462 28 401

503 20 - -

482 21 - -

629 20 7 -

(581) 20 10 -

1,033 81 17 -

$

483

$

461

$

602

$

(611)

$

935

$

0.61 0.61 794 795

$

0.56 0.55 794 795

$

0.61 0.61 974 975

$

(0.58) (0.58)

1,058 1,058

$

1.00 1.00 906 907

1st Qtr 2020

2nd Qtr 2020

Preliminary(2)

3rd Qtr 2020

Preliminary(2)

Year 2020

916 1,195 (1,184)

65

803 1,124 89 65

912 1,187 83 65

2,631 3,506 (1,012)

195

992

2,081

2,247

5,320

538

322

325

2,165

97 -

31

435

321

321 -

96 -

30

508

329

346 -

96

36

33

1,481

972

992

2,165

289

36

94

3,478

1,203

1,348

6,029

(2,486)

230

878 223

899 224

(709) 677

(2,716)

-

655 -

675 1

(1,386)

1

(2,716)

8

-

655 7 -

674 9 -

(1,387)

24 -

(2,724)

20 11 -

648 21 10 -

665 20 10 -

(1,411)

61 31 -

$

(2,755)

$

617

$

635

$

(1,503)

$

(2.60) (2.60)

1,058 1,058

$

0.58 0.58 1,059 1,059

$

0.61 0.61 1,046 1,047

$

(1.43) (1.43)

1,054 1,054

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1

2 3 4 5 6

(In millions)

Year 2016

Year 2017

Year 2018

Net income (loss)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:

Remeasurement of pension and other postretirement benefits related to equity method investments, net of tax

Comprehensive income (loss)

Less comprehensive income attributable to:

Noncontrolling interests

Income attributable to Predecessor

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP

$

434

-

$

836

-

$

2,006

(2)

434

2 199

836

6 36

2004

16 172

$

233

$

794

$

1,816

(1) Preliminary select comprehensive income data.

1st Qtr 2019

2nd Qtr 2019

3rd Qtr 2019

4th Qtr 2019

Year 2019

$

689

1

$

657

-

$

689

-

$

(573)

-

$

1,462

1

690

6 180

657

6 169

689

8 52

(573)

8 -

1,463

28 401

$

504

$

482

$

629

$

(581)

$

1,034

1st Qtr 2020

2nd Qtr 2020

Preliminary(1)

3rd Qtr 2020

Preliminary(1)

Year 2020

$

(2,716)

(1)

$

655

-

$

674

$

(1,387)

(2,717)

8 -

655

7 -

9 -

24 -

$

(2,725)

$

648

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

(In millions, except ratio data)

Dec 31, 2016

Dec 31, 2017

Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Preliminary(2)

Sep 30, 2020

Assets Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Receivables, net

Current assets - related parties Inventories

Other current assets

Total current assets Equity method investments Property, plant and equipment, net Intangibles, net

Goodwill

Right of use assets, net Noncurrent assets - related parties Other noncurrent assets

Total assets Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable Accrued liabilities

Current liabilities - related parties Accrued property, plant and equipment Accrued interest payable

Operating lease liabilities Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities Long-term deferred revenue Long-term liabilities - related parties Long-term debt

Deferred income taxes

Long-term operating lease liabilities Deferred credits and other liabilities

Total liabilities

Series A preferred units

Equity

Common unitholders - public Class B unitholders Common unitholder - MPC General partner - MPC Series B preferred units Equity of Predecessor

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Total MPLX LP partners' capital Noncontrolling interests

Total equity

Total liabilities, preferred units and equity

$

234

299

247

55

33

$

5

292

160

65

37

$

77

611

556

98

98

$

15

593

656

110

110

$

57

522

600

105

45

$

67

562

594

115

48

$

28

868

2,471

11,408

492

2,245 -

11

14

559

4,010

12,187

453

2,245 -

20

26

1,440

4,901

21,525

1,359

10,016 -

24

60

1,484

5,275

22,145

1,270

9,536

365

303

52

1,329

3,992

21,829

1,055

7,722

352

677

50

1,386

4,065

21,758

1,023

7,722

341

676

51

17,509

140

232

125

146

53 -

67

19,500

151

231

559

194

88 -

81

39,325

266

272

502

399

184 -

645

40,430

242

187

1,008

283

210

66

136

37,006

138

135

297

234

214

67

129

37,022

145

138

372

154

207

69

143

36,662

763

12

19

4,422

6 -

177

1,304

42

43

6,945

5 -

188

2,268

132

46

17,922

14 -

208

2,132

217

290

19,704

12

302

192

1,214

241

290

20,467

11

284

175

1,228

261

287

20,556

11

274

175

5,399 1,000

8,086

133

1,069

1,013 -

791 -

8,527 1,000

8,379 - 2,099 (637) - -

(14)

20,590 1,004

8,336

- (1,612)

-

- 10,867

(16)

22,849 968

10,800 - 4,968 - 611 -

(15)

22,682 968

9,509 - 3,014 - 601 -

(16)

22,792 968

9,469 - 2,951 - 611 -

(16)

968

11,092 18

9,827 146

17,575 156

16,364 249

13,108 248

13,015 247

11,110

9,973

17,731

16,613

13,356

13,262

13,095

$

17,509

$

19,500

$

39,325

$

40,430

$

37,006

$

37,022

42

Consolidated total debt to LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA(1)

2.9x

3.6x

3.9x

4.1x

4.1x

4.1x

4.0x

  • (1) Calculated using face value total debt and pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro forma for acquisitions.

  • (2) Preliminary select balance sheet data.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MPLX LP published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 12:34:06 UTC

