MPLX LP : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) February 9, 2023
MPLX LP
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-35714
27-0005456
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
200 E. Hardin Street, Findlay, Ohio45840
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(419)421-2414
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Common Units Representing Limited Partnership Interests
MPLX
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 8.01
Other Events.
MPLX LP (the "Issuer") is filing herewith the following exhibits to its Registration Statement on Form S-3(Registration No. 333-248443):
1.
Underwriting Agreement, dated as of February 2, 2023, by and among the Issuer, MPLX GP LLC, the general partner of the Issuer, and each of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc., acting as representatives of the several underwriters named therein;
2.
Twenty-Seventh Supplemental Indenture, dated as of February 9, 2023, by and between the Issuer and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee (including Form of Note);
3.
Twenty-Eighth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of February 9, 2023, by and between the Issuer and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee (including Form of Note); and
4.
Opinion of Jones Day.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit
Number
Description
1.1
Underwriting Agreement, dated as of February 2, 2023, by and among the Issuer, MPLX GP LLC, the general partner of the Issuer, and each of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc., acting as representatives of the several underwriters named therein
4.1
Twenty-Seventh Supplemental Indenture, dated as of February 9, 2023, by and between the Issuer and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee (including Form of Note)
4.2
Twenty-Eighth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of February 9, 2023, by and between the Issuer and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee (including Form of Note)
5.1
Opinion of Jones Day
23.1
Consent of Jones Day (included in Exhibit 5.1)
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.