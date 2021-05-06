Log in
    MPLX   US55336V1008

MPLX LP

(MPLX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/06 02:22:35 pm
27.95 USD   -0.01%
27.95 USD   -0.01%
05/06/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
MPLX LP  : Q1 2021 Investor Relations Packet (PDF)
PU
01:12pMPLX LP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/06MPLX LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MPLX LP : Q1 2021 Investor Relations Packet (PDF)

05/06/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
First Quarter 2021

Table of Contents:

Consolidated Statements of Income

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Balance Sheets

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Financial Statistics

L&S Selected Operating Data

G&P Selected Operating Data

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP to Net Income

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP and Distributable Cash Flow attributable to GP and LP Unitholders from Net Income

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to GP and LP Unitholders and Distributable Cash Flow attributable to MPLX LP from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures

Investor Relations

200 East Hardin Street

  1. Findlay, OH 45840
  2. MPLXInvestorRelations@marathonpetroleum.com
  3. 419/421-2071

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

MPLX LP is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). On July 30, 2019, we completed the merger with Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX). Financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisitions of ANDX as noted on the following pages. Transfers of businesses between entities under common control require prior periods to be retrospectively adjusted to furnish comparative information.

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes additional non-GAAP measures to facilitate comparisons of past performance and future periods. This press release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA; consolidated debt to last twelve months pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which we refer to as our leverage ratio; distributable cash flow (DCF); distribution coverage ratio; and free cash flow (FCF) and excess/deficit cash flow. The amount of adjusted EBITDA and DCF generated is considered by the board of directors of our general partner in approving the Partnership's cash distribution. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered separately from or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, or cash flow as reflected in our financial statements. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs; (iv) gain/loss on extinguishment of debt; (v) non-cashequity-based compensation; (vi) impairment expense; (vii) net interest and other financial costs; (viii) income/loss from equity method investments; (ix) distributions and adjustments related to equity method investments; (x) unrealized derivative gains/losses; (xi) acquisition costs; (xii) noncontrolling interest and (xiii) other adjustments as deemed necessary. In general, we define DCF as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for (i) deferred revenue impacts; (ii) net interest and other financial costs; (iii) maintenance capital expenditures; (iv) equity method investment capital expenditures paid out; and (v) other adjustments as deemed necessary. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. DCF is a financial performance measure used by management as a key component in the determination of cash distributions paid to unitholders. We believe DCF is an important financial measure for unitholders as an indicator of cash return on investment and to evaluate whether the partnership is generating sufficient cash flow to support quarterly distributions. In addition, DCF is commonly used by the investment community because the market value of publicly traded partnerships is based, in part, on DCF and cash distributions paid to unitholders. FCF and excess/deficit cash flow are financial performance measures used by management in the allocation of capital and to assess financial performance. We believe that unitholders may use this metric to analyze our ability to manage leverage and return capital. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for (i) net cash used in investing activities; (ii) contributions from MPC; (iii) contributions from noncontrolling interests and (iv) distributions to noncontrolling interests. We define excess/deficit cash flow as FCF adjusted for distributions to common and preferred unitholders. Distribution coverage ratio is a financial performance measure used by management to reflect the relationship between the partnership's financial operating performance and cash distribution capability. We define the distribution coverage ratio as the ratio of DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders to total GP and LP distributions declared. Leverage ratio is a liquidity measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to analyze our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Additional information regarding Investor Relations, Financial Highlights,

and News Releases can be reviewed on our website at: www.mplx.com

May 6, 2021

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

MPLX LP

Year

Year

Year

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year

1st Qtr

(In millions, except per unit data)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

Revenues and other income:

1

Service revenue

$

1,156

$

1,856

$

2,498

$

612

$

563

$

604

$

618

$

2,397

$

589

2

Service revenue - related parties

1,082

2,404

3,455

928

857

909

886

3,580

872

3

Service revenue - product related

-

220

140

39

22

41

53

155

77

4

Rental income

277

352

388

96

98

102

102

398

99

5

Rental income - related parties

279

846

1,196

234

237

241

240

952

242

6

Product sales

889

887

806

169

120

165

182

636

282

7

Product sales - related parties

8

87

142

33

30

37

28

128

42

8

Income (loss) from equity method investments(1)

78

247

290

(1,184)

89

83

76

(936)

70

9

Other income

6

7

12

1

2

2

-

5

1

10

Other income - related parties

92

99

114

64

63

63

64

254

65

11

Total revenues and other income

3,867

7,005

9,041

992

2,081

2,247

2,249

7,569

2,339

Costs and expenses:

12

Cost of revenues (excludes items below)

528

1,096

1,489

368

315

323

320

1,326

273

13

Purchased product costs

651

824

686

135

87

152

165

539

276

14

Rental cost of sales

62

135

141

35

33

33

34

135

32

15

Rental cost of sales - related parties

2

31

165

46

41

32

41

160

39

16

Purchases - related parties

455

925

1,231

276

280

297

263

1,116

298

17

Depreciation and amortization

683

867

1,254

325

321

346

385

1,377

329

18

Impairment expense

-

-

1,197

2,165

-

-

-

2,165

-

19

General and administrative expenses

241

316

388

97

96

96

89

378

86

20

Restructuring expenses

-

-

-

-

-

36

1

37

-

21

Other taxes

54

83

113

31

30

33

31

125

32

22

Total costs and expenses

2,676

4,277

6,664

3,478

1,203

1,348

1,329

7,358

1,365

23

Income (loss) from operations

1,191

2,728

2,377

(2,486)

878

899

920

211

974

24

Related party interest and other financial costs

2

5

11

3

1

-

1

5

-

25

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

296

590

851

211

206

207

205

829

198

26

Other financial costs

56

119

53

16

16

17

13

62

27

27

Income (loss) before income taxes

837

2,014

1,462

(2,716)

655

675

701

(685)

749

28

Provision for income taxes

1

8

-

-

-

1

1

2

1

29

Net income (loss)

836

2,006

1,462

(2,716)

655

674

700

(687)

748

30

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

6

16

28

8

7

9

9

33

9

31

Less: Net income attributable to Predecessor

36

172

401

-

-

-

-

-

-

32

Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP

794

1,818

1,033

(2,724)

648

665

691

(720)

739

33

Less: Series A preferred unit distributions

65

75

81

20

21

20

20

81

20

34

Less: Series B preferred unit distributions

-

-

17

11

10

10

10

41

11

35

Less: General partner's interest in net income attributable to MPLX LP

318

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

36

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP

$

411

$

1,743

$

935

$

(2,755)

$

617

$

635

$

661

$

(842)

$

708

Per Unit Data

Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner unit:

37

Common - basic

$

1.07

$

2.29

$

1.00

$

(2.60)

$

0.58

$

0.61

$

0.63

$

(0.80)

$

0.68

38

Common - diluted

1.06

2.29

1.00

(2.60)

0.58

0.61

0.63

(0.80)

0.68

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:

39

Common - basic

385

761

906

1,058

1,059

1,046

1,040

1,051

1,037

40

Common - diluted

388

761

907

1,058

1,059

1,047

1,040

1,051

1,037

(1) Income/(loss) from equity method investments includes impairment charges of $1,264 million for the first quarter of 2020.

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

MPLX LP

Year

Year

Year

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year

1st Qtr

(In millions)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

1

Net income (loss)

$

836

$

2,006

$

1,462

$

(2,716)

$

655

$

674

$

700

$

(687)

$

748

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:

Remeasurement of pension and other postretirement benefits related to equity

2

method investments, net of tax

-

(2)

1

(1)

-

-

1

-

(2)

3

Comprehensive income (loss)

836

2,004

1,463

(2,717)

655

674

701

(687)

746

Less comprehensive income attributable to:

4

Noncontrolling interests

6

16

28

8

7

9

9

33

9

5

Income attributable to Predecessor

36

172

401

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP

$

794

$

1,816

$

1,034

$

(2,725)

$

648

$

665

$

692

$

(720)

$

737

3

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

MPLX LP

(In millions, except ratio data)

Dec 31, 2017

Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2020

Mar 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets:

1

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5

$

77

$

15

$

15

$

24

2

Receivables, net

292

611

593

452

523

3

Current assets - related parties

160

556

656

677

650

4

Inventories

65

98

110

118

128

5

Other current assets

37

98

110

253(2)

49

6

Total current assets

559

1,440

1,484

1,515

1,374

7

Equity method investments

4,010

4,901

5,275

4,036

4,040

8

Property, plant and equipment, net

12,187

21,525

22,145

21,218

20,996

9

Intangibles, net

453

1,359

1,270

959

927

10

Goodwill

2,245

10,016

9,536

7,657

7,657

11

Right of use assets, net

-

-

365

309

296

12

Noncurrent assets - related parties

20

24

303

672

676

13

Other noncurrent assets

26

60

52

48

64

14

Total assets

19,500

39,325

40,430

36,414

36,030

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

15

Accounts payable

151

266

242

152

162

16

Accrued liabilities

231

272

187

194

233

17

Current liabilities - related parties

559

502

1,008

356

338

18

Accrued property, plant and equipment

194

399

283

84

58

19

Accrued interest payable

88

184

210

222

189

20

Operating lease liabilities

-

-

66

63

63

21

Other current liabilities(3)

81

645

136

1,015(2)

153

22

Total current liabilities

1,304

2,268

2,132

2,086

1,196

23

Long-term deferred revenue

42

132

217

314

332

24

Long-term liabilities - related parties

43

46

290

283

279

25

Long-term debt

6,945

17,922

19,704

19,375

20,052

26

Deferred income taxes

5

14

12

12

11

27

Long-term operating lease liabilities

-

-

302

244

230

28

Deferred credits and other liabilities

188

208

192

115

112

29

Total liabilities

8,527

20,590

22,849

22,429

22,212

30

Series A preferred units

1,000

1,004

968

968

968

Equity

31

Common unitholders - public

8,379

8,336

10,800

9,384

9,226

32

Common unitholder - MPC

2,099

(1,612)

4,968

2,792

2,796

33

General partner - MPC

(637)

-

-

-

-

34

Series B preferred units

-

-

611

611

601

35

Equity of Predecessor

-

10,867

-

-

-

36

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14)

(16)

(15)

(15)

(17)

37

Total MPLX LP partners' capital

9,827

17,575

16,364

12,772

12,606

38

Noncontrolling interests

146

156

249

245

244

39

Total equity

9,973

17,731

16,613

13,017

12,850

40

Total liabilities, preferred units and equity

$

19,500

$

39,325

$

40,430

$

36,414

$

36,030

41

Consolidated total debt to LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA(1)

3.6x

3.9x

4.1x

3.9x

3.9x

  1. Calculated using face value total debt and pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro forma for acquisitions.
  2. Current assets includes $188 million of assets held for sale and Current liabilities includes $101 million of liabilities held for sale.
  3. Includes long-term debt due within one year.

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (YTD)

MPLX LP

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

(In millions)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

Operating activities:

1

Net income (loss)

$

836

$

2,006

$

1,462

$

(2,716)

$

(2,061)

$

(1,387)

$

(687)

$

748

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

2

Amortization of deferred financing costs

53

55

42

14

29

44

61

17

3

Depreciation and amortization

683

867

1,254

325

646

992

1,377

329

4

Impairment expense

-

-

1,197

2,165

2,165

2,165

2,165

-

5

Deferred income taxes

(1)

8

(2)

-

(1)

(1)

(1)

-

6

Asset retirement expenditures

(2)

(7)

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

7

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

-

3

(6)

-

1

1

4

-

8

(Income) loss from equity method investments(1)

(78)

(247)

(290)

1,184

1,095

1,012

936

(70)

9

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

241

412

525

119

226

350

459

119

Changes in:

10

Current receivables

8

(104)

17

71

31

69

62

(67)

11

Inventories

(3)

(5)

(9)

3

(7)

(8)

(12)

(11)

12

Fair value of derivatives

6

(10)

2

(15)

(9)

1

3

3

13

Current accounts payable and accrued liabilities

48

88

(59)

(142)

(102)

(27)

36

26

14

Current assets/current liabilities - related parties

55

(61)

(163)

(52)

27

36

8

(8)

15

Right of use assets/operating lease liabilities

-

-

4

(4)

(1)

(2)

(5)

(1)

16

Deferred revenue

33

61

100

27

49

85

112

24

17

All other, net

28

5

9

30

26

6

3

15

18

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,907

3,071

4,082

1,009

2,114

3,336

4,521

1,124

Investing activities:

19

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(1,411)

(2,111)

(2,408)

(379)

(708)

(982)

(1,183)

(126)

20

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(249)

(451)

6

-

-

-

-

-

21

Disposal of assets

7

8

30

39

43

54

56

70

22

Investments - net related party loans

80

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

23

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

(761)

(341)

(713)

(91)

(222)

(244)

(266)

(35)

24

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates - return of capital

26

16

18

69

110

112

123

-

25

All other, net

-

1

4

-

-

-

8

1

26

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,308)

(2,878)

(3,063)

(362)

(777)

(1,060)

(1,262)

(90)

Financing activities:

27

Long-term debt - borrowings

2,911

13,476

9,174

1,325

2,500

5,990

6,810

1,910

28

Long-term debt - repayments

(416)

(6,946)

(7,924)

(581)

(1,682)

(5,372)

(6,414)

(2,020)

29

Related party debt - borrowings

2,369

3,962

9,313

1,667

2,708

4,870

6,264

2,241

30

Related party debt - repayments

(1,983)

(4,347)

(8,719)

(2,261)

(3,302)

(5,464)

(6,858)

(2,241)

31

Debt issuance costs

(29)

(76)

(20)

-

-

(23)

(25)

-

32

Unit repurchases

-

-

-

-

-

-

(33)

(155)

33

Net proceeds from equity offerings

483

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

34

Distribution to MPC for acquisition

(1,951)

(4,111)

-

-

-

-

-

-

35

Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders

(65)

(71)

(81)

(20)

(41)

(61)

(81)

(20)

36

Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders

-

-

(21)

(21)

(21)

(41)

(41)

(21)

37

Distributions to unitholders and general partner

(1,120)

(1,819)

(2,435)

(717)

(1,445)

(2,162)

(2,884)

(713)

38

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(7)

(17)

(30)

(9)

(17)

(26)

(37)

(10)

39

Distributions to common and Series B preferred unitholders from Predecessor

-

(239)

(502)

-

-

-

-

-

40

Contribution from MPC

-

41

74

14

20

34

50

7

41

Contributions from noncontrolling interests

129

11

95

-

-

-

-

-

42

Consideration payment to Class B unitholders

(25)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

43

All other, net

(12)

19

(13)

(2)

(5)

(8)

(10)

(3)

44

Distributions to MPC from Predecessor

(113)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

45

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

171

(117)

(1,089)

(605)

(1,285)

(2,263)

(3,259)

(1,025)

46

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(230)

76

(70)

42

52

13

-

9

47

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

239

9

85

15

15

15

15

15

48

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

9

$

85

$

15

$

57

$

67

$

28

$

15

$

24

(1) (Income)/loss from equity method investments includes impairment charges of $1,264 million for the first quarter of 2020.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MPLX LP published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
