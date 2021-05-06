MPLX LP : Q1 2021 Investor Relations Packet (PDF) 05/06/2021 | 02:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields First Quarter 2021 Table of Contents: Consolidated Statements of Income Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Balance Sheets Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Financial Statistics L&S Selected Operating Data G&P Selected Operating Data Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP to Net Income Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP and Distributable Cash Flow attributable to GP and LP Unitholders from Net Income Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to GP and LP Unitholders and Distributable Cash Flow attributable to MPLX LP from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures Investor Relations 200 East Hardin Street Findlay, OH 45840 MPLXInvestorRelations@marathonpetroleum.com 419/421-2071 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 MPLX LP is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). On July 30, 2019, we completed the merger with Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX). Financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisitions of ANDX as noted on the following pages. Transfers of businesses between entities under common control require prior periods to be retrospectively adjusted to furnish comparative information. In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes additional non-GAAP measures to facilitate comparisons of past performance and future periods. This press release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA; consolidated debt to last twelve months pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which we refer to as our leverage ratio; distributable cash flow (DCF); distribution coverage ratio; and free cash flow (FCF) and excess/deficit cash flow. The amount of adjusted EBITDA and DCF generated is considered by the board of directors of our general partner in approving the Partnership's cash distribution. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered separately from or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, or cash flow as reflected in our financial statements. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs; (iv) gain/loss on extinguishment of debt; (v) non-cashequity-based compensation; (vi) impairment expense; (vii) net interest and other financial costs; (viii) income/loss from equity method investments; (ix) distributions and adjustments related to equity method investments; (x) unrealized derivative gains/losses; (xi) acquisition costs; (xii) noncontrolling interest and (xiii) other adjustments as deemed necessary. In general, we define DCF as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for (i) deferred revenue impacts; (ii) net interest and other financial costs; (iii) maintenance capital expenditures; (iv) equity method investment capital expenditures paid out; and (v) other adjustments as deemed necessary. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. DCF is a financial performance measure used by management as a key component in the determination of cash distributions paid to unitholders. We believe DCF is an important financial measure for unitholders as an indicator of cash return on investment and to evaluate whether the partnership is generating sufficient cash flow to support quarterly distributions. In addition, DCF is commonly used by the investment community because the market value of publicly traded partnerships is based, in part, on DCF and cash distributions paid to unitholders. FCF and excess/deficit cash flow are financial performance measures used by management in the allocation of capital and to assess financial performance. We believe that unitholders may use this metric to analyze our ability to manage leverage and return capital. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for (i) net cash used in investing activities; (ii) contributions from MPC; (iii) contributions from noncontrolling interests and (iv) distributions to noncontrolling interests. We define excess/deficit cash flow as FCF adjusted for distributions to common and preferred unitholders. Distribution coverage ratio is a financial performance measure used by management to reflect the relationship between the partnership's financial operating performance and cash distribution capability. We define the distribution coverage ratio as the ratio of DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders to total GP and LP distributions declared. Leverage ratio is a liquidity measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to analyze our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Additional information regarding Investor Relations, Financial Highlights, and News Releases can be reviewed on our website at: www.mplx.com May 6, 2021 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME MPLX LP Year Year Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr (In millions, except per unit data) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 Revenues and other income: 1 Service revenue $ 1,156 $ 1,856 $ 2,498 $ 612 $ 563 $ 604 $ 618 $ 2,397 $ 589 2 Service revenue - related parties 1,082 2,404 3,455 928 857 909 886 3,580 872 3 Service revenue - product related - 220 140 39 22 41 53 155 77 4 Rental income 277 352 388 96 98 102 102 398 99 5 Rental income - related parties 279 846 1,196 234 237 241 240 952 242 6 Product sales 889 887 806 169 120 165 182 636 282 7 Product sales - related parties 8 87 142 33 30 37 28 128 42 8 Income (loss) from equity method investments(1) 78 247 290 (1,184) 89 83 76 (936) 70 9 Other income 6 7 12 1 2 2 - 5 1 10 Other income - related parties 92 99 114 64 63 63 64 254 65 11 Total revenues and other income 3,867 7,005 9,041 992 2,081 2,247 2,249 7,569 2,339 Costs and expenses: 12 Cost of revenues (excludes items below) 528 1,096 1,489 368 315 323 320 1,326 273 13 Purchased product costs 651 824 686 135 87 152 165 539 276 14 Rental cost of sales 62 135 141 35 33 33 34 135 32 15 Rental cost of sales - related parties 2 31 165 46 41 32 41 160 39 16 Purchases - related parties 455 925 1,231 276 280 297 263 1,116 298 17 Depreciation and amortization 683 867 1,254 325 321 346 385 1,377 329 18 Impairment expense - - 1,197 2,165 - - - 2,165 - 19 General and administrative expenses 241 316 388 97 96 96 89 378 86 20 Restructuring expenses - - - - - 36 1 37 - 21 Other taxes 54 83 113 31 30 33 31 125 32 22 Total costs and expenses 2,676 4,277 6,664 3,478 1,203 1,348 1,329 7,358 1,365 23 Income (loss) from operations 1,191 2,728 2,377 (2,486) 878 899 920 211 974 24 Related party interest and other financial costs 2 5 11 3 1 - 1 5 - 25 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 296 590 851 211 206 207 205 829 198 26 Other financial costs 56 119 53 16 16 17 13 62 27 27 Income (loss) before income taxes 837 2,014 1,462 (2,716) 655 675 701 (685) 749 28 Provision for income taxes 1 8 - - - 1 1 2 1 29 Net income (loss) 836 2,006 1,462 (2,716) 655 674 700 (687) 748 30 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6 16 28 8 7 9 9 33 9 31 Less: Net income attributable to Predecessor 36 172 401 - - - - - - 32 Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP 794 1,818 1,033 (2,724) 648 665 691 (720) 739 33 Less: Series A preferred unit distributions 65 75 81 20 21 20 20 81 20 34 Less: Series B preferred unit distributions - - 17 11 10 10 10 41 11 35 Less: General partner's interest in net income attributable to MPLX LP 318 - - - - - - - - 36 Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP $ 411 $ 1,743 $ 935 $ (2,755) $ 617 $ 635 $ 661 $ (842) $ 708 Per Unit Data Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner unit: 37 Common - basic $ 1.07 $ 2.29 $ 1.00 $ (2.60) $ 0.58 $ 0.61 $ 0.63 $ (0.80) $ 0.68 38 Common - diluted 1.06 2.29 1.00 (2.60) 0.58 0.61 0.63 (0.80) 0.68 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding: 39 Common - basic 385 761 906 1,058 1,059 1,046 1,040 1,051 1,037 40 Common - diluted 388 761 907 1,058 1,059 1,047 1,040 1,051 1,037 (1) Income/(loss) from equity method investments includes impairment charges of $1,264 million for the first quarter of 2020. 2 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME MPLX LP Year Year Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr (In millions) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 1 Net income (loss) $ 836 $ 2,006 $ 1,462 $ (2,716) $ 655 $ 674 $ 700 $ (687) $ 748 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Remeasurement of pension and other postretirement benefits related to equity 2 method investments, net of tax - (2) 1 (1) - - 1 - (2) 3 Comprehensive income (loss) 836 2,004 1,463 (2,717) 655 674 701 (687) 746 Less comprehensive income attributable to: 4 Noncontrolling interests 6 16 28 8 7 9 9 33 9 5 Income attributable to Predecessor 36 172 401 - - - - - - 6 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP $ 794 $ 1,816 $ 1,034 $ (2,725) $ 648 $ 665 $ 692 $ (720) $ 737 3 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS MPLX LP (In millions, except ratio data) Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: 1 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5 $ 77 $ 15 $ 15 $ 24 2 Receivables, net 292 611 593 452 523 3 Current assets - related parties 160 556 656 677 650 4 Inventories 65 98 110 118 128 5 Other current assets 37 98 110 253(2) 49 6 Total current assets 559 1,440 1,484 1,515 1,374 7 Equity method investments 4,010 4,901 5,275 4,036 4,040 8 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,187 21,525 22,145 21,218 20,996 9 Intangibles, net 453 1,359 1,270 959 927 10 Goodwill 2,245 10,016 9,536 7,657 7,657 11 Right of use assets, net - - 365 309 296 12 Noncurrent assets - related parties 20 24 303 672 676 13 Other noncurrent assets 26 60 52 48 64 14 Total assets 19,500 39,325 40,430 36,414 36,030 Liabilities Current liabilities: 15 Accounts payable 151 266 242 152 162 16 Accrued liabilities 231 272 187 194 233 17 Current liabilities - related parties 559 502 1,008 356 338 18 Accrued property, plant and equipment 194 399 283 84 58 19 Accrued interest payable 88 184 210 222 189 20 Operating lease liabilities - - 66 63 63 21 Other current liabilities(3) 81 645 136 1,015(2) 153 22 Total current liabilities 1,304 2,268 2,132 2,086 1,196 23 Long-term deferred revenue 42 132 217 314 332 24 Long-term liabilities - related parties 43 46 290 283 279 25 Long-term debt 6,945 17,922 19,704 19,375 20,052 26 Deferred income taxes 5 14 12 12 11 27 Long-term operating lease liabilities - - 302 244 230 28 Deferred credits and other liabilities 188 208 192 115 112 29 Total liabilities 8,527 20,590 22,849 22,429 22,212 30 Series A preferred units 1,000 1,004 968 968 968 Equity 31 Common unitholders - public 8,379 8,336 10,800 9,384 9,226 32 Common unitholder - MPC 2,099 (1,612) 4,968 2,792 2,796 33 General partner - MPC (637) - - - - 34 Series B preferred units - - 611 611 601 35 Equity of Predecessor - 10,867 - - - 36 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14) (16) (15) (15) (17) 37 Total MPLX LP partners' capital 9,827 17,575 16,364 12,772 12,606 38 Noncontrolling interests 146 156 249 245 244 39 Total equity 9,973 17,731 16,613 13,017 12,850 40 Total liabilities, preferred units and equity $ 19,500 $ 39,325 $ 40,430 $ 36,414 $ 36,030 41 Consolidated total debt to LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA(1) 3.6x 3.9x 4.1x 3.9x 3.9x Calculated using face value total debt and pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro forma for acquisitions. Current assets includes $188 million of assets held for sale and Current liabilities includes $101 million of liabilities held for sale. Includes long-term debt due within one year. 4 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (YTD) MPLX LP Dec. 31 Dec. 31 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 Jun. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 (In millions) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Operating activities: 1 Net income (loss) $ 836 $ 2,006 $ 1,462 $ (2,716) $ (2,061) $ (1,387) $ (687) $ 748 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 2 Amortization of deferred financing costs 53 55 42 14 29 44 61 17 3 Depreciation and amortization 683 867 1,254 325 646 992 1,377 329 4 Impairment expense - - 1,197 2,165 2,165 2,165 2,165 - 5 Deferred income taxes (1) 8 (2) - (1) (1) (1) - 6 Asset retirement expenditures (2) (7) (1) - - - - - 7 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets - 3 (6) - 1 1 4 - 8 (Income) loss from equity method investments(1) (78) (247) (290) 1,184 1,095 1,012 936 (70) 9 Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 241 412 525 119 226 350 459 119 Changes in: 10 Current receivables 8 (104) 17 71 31 69 62 (67) 11 Inventories (3) (5) (9) 3 (7) (8) (12) (11) 12 Fair value of derivatives 6 (10) 2 (15) (9) 1 3 3 13 Current accounts payable and accrued liabilities 48 88 (59) (142) (102) (27) 36 26 14 Current assets/current liabilities - related parties 55 (61) (163) (52) 27 36 8 (8) 15 Right of use assets/operating lease liabilities - - 4 (4) (1) (2) (5) (1) 16 Deferred revenue 33 61 100 27 49 85 112 24 17 All other, net 28 5 9 30 26 6 3 15 18 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,907 3,071 4,082 1,009 2,114 3,336 4,521 1,124 Investing activities: 19 Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,411) (2,111) (2,408) (379) (708) (982) (1,183) (126) 20 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (249) (451) 6 - - - - - 21 Disposal of assets 7 8 30 39 43 54 56 70 22 Investments - net related party loans 80 - - - - - - - 23 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (761) (341) (713) (91) (222) (244) (266) (35) 24 Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates - return of capital 26 16 18 69 110 112 123 - 25 All other, net - 1 4 - - - 8 1 26 Net cash used in investing activities (2,308) (2,878) (3,063) (362) (777) (1,060) (1,262) (90) Financing activities: 27 Long-term debt - borrowings 2,911 13,476 9,174 1,325 2,500 5,990 6,810 1,910 28 Long-term debt - repayments (416) (6,946) (7,924) (581) (1,682) (5,372) (6,414) (2,020) 29 Related party debt - borrowings 2,369 3,962 9,313 1,667 2,708 4,870 6,264 2,241 30 Related party debt - repayments (1,983) (4,347) (8,719) (2,261) (3,302) (5,464) (6,858) (2,241) 31 Debt issuance costs (29) (76) (20) - - (23) (25) - 32 Unit repurchases - - - - - - (33) (155) 33 Net proceeds from equity offerings 483 - - - - - - - 34 Distribution to MPC for acquisition (1,951) (4,111) - - - - - - 35 Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders (65) (71) (81) (20) (41) (61) (81) (20) 36 Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders - - (21) (21) (21) (41) (41) (21) 37 Distributions to unitholders and general partner (1,120) (1,819) (2,435) (717) (1,445) (2,162) (2,884) (713) 38 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (7) (17) (30) (9) (17) (26) (37) (10) 39 Distributions to common and Series B preferred unitholders from Predecessor - (239) (502) - - - - - 40 Contribution from MPC - 41 74 14 20 34 50 7 41 Contributions from noncontrolling interests 129 11 95 - - - - - 42 Consideration payment to Class B unitholders (25) - - - - - - - 43 All other, net (12) 19 (13) (2) (5) (8) (10) (3) 44 Distributions to MPC from Predecessor (113) - - - - - - - 45 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 171 (117) (1,089) (605) (1,285) (2,263) (3,259) (1,025) 46 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (230) 76 (70) 42 52 13 - 9 47 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 239 9 85 15 15 15 15 15 48 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 9 $ 85 $ 15 $ 57 $ 67 $ 28 $ 15 $ 24 (1) (Income)/loss from equity method investments includes impairment charges of $1,264 million for the first quarter of 2020. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer MPLX LP published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:04:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about MPLX LP 02:05p MPLX LP : Q1 2021 Investor Relations Packet (PDF) PU 01:12p MPLX LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul.. AQ 05/06 MPLX LP : Ex-dividend day for FA 05/05 MPLX LP : UBS Adjusts Price Target on MPLX to $31 From $29, Maintains Buy Ratin.. MT 05/05 MPLX LP : RBC Raises Price Target on MPLX to $31 From $29, Maintains Outperform.. MT 05/04 MPLX LP Swings to Q1 Profit, Revenue Grows MT 05/04 MPLX LP : Q1 2021 Investor Relations Packet (PDF) PU 05/04 MPLX LP : 1Q 2021 Earnings Release Slides–May 4, 2021 PU 05/04 MPLX LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a.. AQ 05/04 MPLX LP : Earnings Flash (MPLX) MPLX LP Posts Q1 Revenue $2.34B, vs. Street Est.. MT