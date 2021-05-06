MPLX LP : Q1 2021 Investor Relations Packet (PDF)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Balance Sheets
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Financial Statistics
L&S Selected Operating Data
G&P Selected Operating Data
Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP to Net Income
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP and Distributable Cash Flow attributable to GP and LP Unitholders from Net Income
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to GP and LP Unitholders and Distributable Cash Flow attributable to MPLX LP from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures
MPLX LP is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). On July 30, 2019, we completed the merger with Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX). Financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisitions of ANDX as noted on the following pages. Transfers of businesses between entities under common control require prior periods to be retrospectively adjusted to furnish comparative information.
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes additional non-GAAP measures to facilitate comparisons of past performance and future periods. This press release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA; consolidated debt to last twelve months pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which we refer to as our leverage ratio; distributable cash flow (DCF); distribution coverage ratio; and free cash flow (FCF) and excess/deficit cash flow. The amount of adjusted EBITDA and DCF generated is considered by the board of directors of our general partner in approving the Partnership's cash distribution. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered separately from or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, or cash flow as reflected in our financial statements. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs; (iv) gain/loss on extinguishment of debt; (v) non-cashequity-based compensation; (vi) impairment expense; (vii) net interest and other financial costs; (viii) income/loss from equity method investments; (ix) distributions and adjustments related to equity method investments; (x) unrealized derivative gains/losses; (xi) acquisition costs; (xii) noncontrolling interest and (xiii) other adjustments as deemed necessary. In general, we define DCF as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for (i) deferred revenue impacts; (ii) net interest and other financial costs; (iii) maintenance capital expenditures; (iv) equity method investment capital expenditures paid out; and (v) other adjustments as deemed necessary. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. DCF is a financial performance measure used by management as a key component in the determination of cash distributions paid to unitholders. We believe DCF is an important financial measure for unitholders as an indicator of cash return on investment and to evaluate whether the partnership is generating sufficient cash flow to support quarterly distributions. In addition, DCF is commonly used by the investment community because the market value of publicly traded partnerships is based, in part, on DCF and cash distributions paid to unitholders. FCF and excess/deficit cash flow are financial performance measures used by management in the allocation of capital and to assess financial performance. We believe that unitholders may use this metric to analyze our ability to manage leverage and return capital. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for (i) net cash used in investing activities; (ii) contributions from MPC; (iii) contributions from noncontrolling interests and (iv) distributions to noncontrolling interests. We define excess/deficit cash flow as FCF adjusted for distributions to common and preferred unitholders. Distribution coverage ratio is a financial performance measure used by management to reflect the relationship between the partnership's financial operating performance and cash distribution capability. We define the distribution coverage ratio as the ratio of DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders to total GP and LP distributions declared. Leverage ratio is a liquidity measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to analyze our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.
Additional information regarding Investor Relations, Financial Highlights,
May 6, 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
MPLX LP
Year
Year
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
(In millions, except per unit data)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
Revenues and other income:
1
Service revenue
$
1,156
$
1,856
$
2,498
$
612
$
563
$
604
$
618
$
2,397
$
589
2
Service revenue - related parties
1,082
2,404
3,455
928
857
909
886
3,580
872
3
Service revenue - product related
-
220
140
39
22
41
53
155
77
4
Rental income
277
352
388
96
98
102
102
398
99
5
Rental income - related parties
279
846
1,196
234
237
241
240
952
242
6
Product sales
889
887
806
169
120
165
182
636
282
7
Product sales - related parties
8
87
142
33
30
37
28
128
42
8
Income (loss) from equity method investments(1)
78
247
290
(1,184)
89
83
76
(936)
70
9
Other income
6
7
12
1
2
2
-
5
1
10
Other income - related parties
92
99
114
64
63
63
64
254
65
11
Total revenues and other income
3,867
7,005
9,041
992
2,081
2,247
2,249
7,569
2,339
Costs and expenses:
12
Cost of revenues (excludes items below)
528
1,096
1,489
368
315
323
320
1,326
273
13
Purchased product costs
651
824
686
135
87
152
165
539
276
14
Rental cost of sales
62
135
141
35
33
33
34
135
32
15
Rental cost of sales - related parties
2
31
165
46
41
32
41
160
39
16
Purchases - related parties
455
925
1,231
276
280
297
263
1,116
298
17
Depreciation and amortization
683
867
1,254
325
321
346
385
1,377
329
18
Impairment expense
-
-
1,197
2,165
-
-
-
2,165
-
19
General and administrative expenses
241
316
388
97
96
96
89
378
86
20
Restructuring expenses
-
-
-
-
-
36
1
37
-
21
Other taxes
54
83
113
31
30
33
31
125
32
22
Total costs and expenses
2,676
4,277
6,664
3,478
1,203
1,348
1,329
7,358
1,365
23
Income (loss) from operations
1,191
2,728
2,377
(2,486)
878
899
920
211
974
24
Related party interest and other financial costs
2
5
11
3
1
-
1
5
-
25
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
296
590
851
211
206
207
205
829
198
26
Other financial costs
56
119
53
16
16
17
13
62
27
27
Income (loss) before income taxes
837
2,014
1,462
(2,716)
655
675
701
(685)
749
28
Provision for income taxes
1
8
-
-
-
1
1
2
1
29
Net income (loss)
836
2,006
1,462
(2,716)
655
674
700
(687)
748
30
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
6
16
28
8
7
9
9
33
9
31
Less: Net income attributable to Predecessor
36
172
401
-
-
-
-
-
-
32
Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP
794
1,818
1,033
(2,724)
648
665
691
(720)
739
33
Less: Series A preferred unit distributions
65
75
81
20
21
20
20
81
20
34
Less: Series B preferred unit distributions
-
-
17
11
10
10
10
41
11
35
Less: General partner's interest in net income attributable to MPLX LP
318
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
36
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP
$
411
$
1,743
$
935
$
(2,755)
$
617
$
635
$
661
$
(842)
$
708
Per Unit Data
Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner unit:
37
Common - basic
$
1.07
$
2.29
$
1.00
$
(2.60)
$
0.58
$
0.61
$
0.63
$
(0.80)
$
0.68
38
Common - diluted
1.06
2.29
1.00
(2.60)
0.58
0.61
0.63
(0.80)
0.68
Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:
39
Common - basic
385
761
906
1,058
1,059
1,046
1,040
1,051
1,037
40
Common - diluted
388
761
907
1,058
1,059
1,047
1,040
1,051
1,037
(1) Income/(loss) from equity method investments includes impairment charges of $1,264 million for the first quarter of 2020.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
MPLX LP
Year
Year
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
(In millions)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
1
Net income (loss)
$
836
$
2,006
$
1,462
$
(2,716)
$
655
$
674
$
700
$
(687)
$
748
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Remeasurement of pension and other postretirement benefits related to equity
2
method investments, net of tax
-
(2)
1
(1)
-
-
1
-
(2)
3
Comprehensive income (loss)
836
2,004
1,463
(2,717)
655
674
701
(687)
746
Less comprehensive income attributable to:
4
Noncontrolling interests
6
16
28
8
7
9
9
33
9
5
Income attributable to Predecessor
36
172
401
-
-
-
-
-
-
6
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP
$
794
$
1,816
$
1,034
$
(2,725)
$
648
$
665
$
692
$
(720)
$
737
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
MPLX LP
(In millions, except ratio data)
Dec 31, 2017
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
1
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5
$
77
$
15
$
15
$
24
2
Receivables, net
292
611
593
452
523
3
Current assets - related parties
160
556
656
677
650
4
Inventories
65
98
110
118
128
5
Other current assets
37
98
110
253(2)
49
6
Total current assets
559
1,440
1,484
1,515
1,374
7
Equity method investments
4,010
4,901
5,275
4,036
4,040
8
Property, plant and equipment, net
12,187
21,525
22,145
21,218
20,996
9
Intangibles, net
453
1,359
1,270
959
927
10
Goodwill
2,245
10,016
9,536
7,657
7,657
11
Right of use assets, net
-
-
365
309
296
12
Noncurrent assets - related parties
20
24
303
672
676
13
Other noncurrent assets
26
60
52
48
64
14
Total assets
19,500
39,325
40,430
36,414
36,030
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
15
Accounts payable
151
266
242
152
162
16
Accrued liabilities
231
272
187
194
233
17
Current liabilities - related parties
559
502
1,008
356
338
18
Accrued property, plant and equipment
194
399
283
84
58
19
Accrued interest payable
88
184
210
222
189
20
Operating lease liabilities
-
-
66
63
63
21
Other current liabilities(3)
81
645
136
1,015(2)
153
22
Total current liabilities
1,304
2,268
2,132
2,086
1,196
23
Long-term deferred revenue
42
132
217
314
332
24
Long-term liabilities - related parties
43
46
290
283
279
25
Long-term debt
6,945
17,922
19,704
19,375
20,052
26
Deferred income taxes
5
14
12
12
11
27
Long-term operating lease liabilities
-
-
302
244
230
28
Deferred credits and other liabilities
188
208
192
115
112
29
Total liabilities
8,527
20,590
22,849
22,429
22,212
30
Series A preferred units
1,000
1,004
968
968
968
Equity
31
Common unitholders - public
8,379
8,336
10,800
9,384
9,226
32
Common unitholder - MPC
2,099
(1,612)
4,968
2,792
2,796
33
General partner - MPC
(637)
-
-
-
-
34
Series B preferred units
-
-
611
611
601
35
Equity of Predecessor
-
10,867
-
-
-
36
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14)
(16)
(15)
(15)
(17)
37
Total MPLX LP partners' capital
9,827
17,575
16,364
12,772
12,606
38
Noncontrolling interests
146
156
249
245
244
39
Total equity
9,973
17,731
16,613
13,017
12,850
40
Total liabilities, preferred units and equity
$
19,500
$
39,325
$
40,430
$
36,414
$
36,030
41
Consolidated total debt to LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA(1)
3.6x
3.9x
4.1x
3.9x
3.9x
Calculated using face value total debt and pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro forma for acquisitions.
Current assets includes $188 million of assets held for sale and Current liabilities includes $101 million of liabilities held for sale.
Includes long-term debt due within one year.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (YTD)
MPLX LP
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
(In millions)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Operating activities:
1
Net income (loss)
$
836
$
2,006
$
1,462
$
(2,716)
$
(2,061)
$
(1,387)
$
(687)
$
748
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
2
Amortization of deferred financing costs
53
55
42
14
29
44
61
17
3
Depreciation and amortization
683
867
1,254
325
646
992
1,377
329
4
Impairment expense
-
-
1,197
2,165
2,165
2,165
2,165
-
5
Deferred income taxes
(1)
8
(2)
-
(1)
(1)
(1)
-
6
Asset retirement expenditures
(2)
(7)
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
7
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
-
3
(6)
-
1
1
4
-
8
(Income) loss from equity method investments(1)
(78)
(247)
(290)
1,184
1,095
1,012
936
(70)
9
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
241
412
525
119
226
350
459
119
Changes in:
10
Current receivables
8
(104)
17
71
31
69
62
(67)
11
Inventories
(3)
(5)
(9)
3
(7)
(8)
(12)
(11)
12
Fair value of derivatives
6
(10)
2
(15)
(9)
1
3
3
13
Current accounts payable and accrued liabilities
48
88
(59)
(142)
(102)
(27)
36
26
14
Current assets/current liabilities - related parties
55
(61)
(163)
(52)
27
36
8
(8)
15
Right of use assets/operating lease liabilities
-
-
4
(4)
(1)
(2)
(5)
(1)
16
Deferred revenue
33
61
100
27
49
85
112
24
17
All other, net
28
5
9
30
26
6
3
15
18
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,907
3,071
4,082
1,009
2,114
3,336
4,521
1,124
Investing activities:
19
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(1,411)
(2,111)
(2,408)
(379)
(708)
(982)
(1,183)
(126)
20
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(249)
(451)
6
-
-
-
-
-
21
Disposal of assets
7
8
30
39
43
54
56
70
22
Investments - net related party loans
80
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
23
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
(761)
(341)
(713)
(91)
(222)
(244)
(266)
(35)
24
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates - return of capital
26
16
18
69
110
112
123
-
25
All other, net
-
1
4
-
-
-
8
1
26
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,308)
(2,878)
(3,063)
(362)
(777)
(1,060)
(1,262)
(90)
Financing activities:
27
Long-term debt - borrowings
2,911
13,476
9,174
1,325
2,500
5,990
6,810
1,910
28
Long-term debt - repayments
(416)
(6,946)
(7,924)
(581)
(1,682)
(5,372)
(6,414)
(2,020)
29
Related party debt - borrowings
2,369
3,962
9,313
1,667
2,708
4,870
6,264
2,241
30
Related party debt - repayments
(1,983)
(4,347)
(8,719)
(2,261)
(3,302)
(5,464)
(6,858)
(2,241)
31
Debt issuance costs
(29)
(76)
(20)
-
-
(23)
(25)
-
32
Unit repurchases
-
-
-
-
-
-
(33)
(155)
33
Net proceeds from equity offerings
483
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
34
Distribution to MPC for acquisition
(1,951)
(4,111)
-
-
-
-
-
-
35
Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders
(65)
(71)
(81)
(20)
(41)
(61)
(81)
(20)
36
Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders
-
-
(21)
(21)
(21)
(41)
(41)
(21)
37
Distributions to unitholders and general partner
(1,120)
(1,819)
(2,435)
(717)
(1,445)
(2,162)
(2,884)
(713)
38
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(7)
(17)
(30)
(9)
(17)
(26)
(37)
(10)
39
Distributions to common and Series B preferred unitholders from Predecessor
-
(239)
(502)
-
-
-
-
-
40
Contribution from MPC
-
41
74
14
20
34
50
7
41
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
129
11
95
-
-
-
-
-
42
Consideration payment to Class B unitholders
(25)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
43
All other, net
(12)
19
(13)
(2)
(5)
(8)
(10)
(3)
44
Distributions to MPC from Predecessor
(113)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
45
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
171
(117)
(1,089)
(605)
(1,285)
(2,263)
(3,259)
(1,025)
46
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(230)
76
(70)
42
52
13
-
9
47
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
239
9
85
15
15
15
15
15
48
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
9
$
85
$
15
$
57
$
67
$
28
$
15
$
24
(1) (Income)/loss from equity method investments includes impairment charges of $1,264 million for the first quarter of 2020.
