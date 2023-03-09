Advanced search
MPLX LP

(MPLX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-09 pm EST
34.69 USD   -0.54%
MPLX LP to Report First-Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2023
PR
03/06UBS Adjusts MPLX Price Target to $41 From $40, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/23MPLX LP files 2022 Form 10-K
PR
MPLX LP to Report First-Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2023

03/09/2023 | 05:56pm EST
FINDLAY, Ohio, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss 2023 first-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX's website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

About MPLX LP 

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations
Isaac Feeney, Supervisor, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-to-report-first-quarter-financial-results-on-may-2-2023-301768511.html

SOURCE MPLX LP


