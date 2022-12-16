Advanced search
    MPLX   US55336V1008

MPLX LP

(MPLX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
32.18 USD   +0.19%
MPLX LP to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on January 31, 2023

12/16/2022 | 05:35pm EST
FINDLAY, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. EST to discuss 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX's website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

About MPLX LP 

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President
Isaac Feeney, Supervisor
Jessica Stewart, Analyst

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-on-january-31-2023-301705530.html

SOURCE MPLX LP


© PRNewswire 2022
