Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MPLX LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPLX   US55336V1008

MPLX LP

(MPLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
33.17 USD   +1.22%
04:21pMPLX LP to Report Third-Quarter Financial Results on November 1, 2022
PR
09/13MPLX LP 2021 K-3 tax packages now available on company website
PR
08/22MPLX LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MPLX LP to Report Third-Quarter Financial Results on November 1, 2022

09/14/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINDLAY, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss 2022 third-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX's website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

About MPLX LP 

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071  
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President  
Isaac Feeney, Supervisor

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312  
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-to-report-third-quarter-financial-results-on-november-1-2022-301624717.html

SOURCE MPLX LP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MPLX LP
04:21pMPLX LP to Report Third-Quarter Financial Results on November 1, 2022
PR
09/13MPLX LP 2021 K-3 tax packages now available on company website
PR
08/22MPLX LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sink with Steep Drop by Crude Oil
MT
08/15SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Paring Early Losses but Remain in Deep Hole
MT
08/15MPLX to Redeem 2022, 2023 Senior Notes
MT
08/15MPLX LP announces redemption of senior notes
PR
08/15MPLX LP Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
CI
08/11MPLX LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Outperforming Tuesday Markets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MPLX LP
More recommendations