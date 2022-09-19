Whistler Pipeline Announces a New Joint Venture Pipeline With Cheniere

WhiteWater Midstream, LLC (“WhiteWater”) today announced that subsidiaries of Whistler Pipeline, LLC and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: LNG) (“Cheniere”) have executed agreements to move forward with the construction of the ADCC Pipeline, which is a new joint venture 42-inch pipeline that is expected to extend approximately 43 miles from the terminus of the Whistler Pipeline to Cheniere’s Corpus Christi Liquefaction Facility.

The ADCC Pipeline has been designed to transport up to 1.7 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas, expandable to 2.5 Bcf/d of natural gas, and is expected to be in service in 2024, pending the receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals.

The Whistler Pipeline is owned by a consortium including MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), WhiteWater, and a joint venture between Stonepeak and West Texas Gas, Inc.

About the Whistler Pipeline

The Whistler pipeline is an approximately 450-mile, 42-inch intrastate pipeline that transports natural gas from the Waha Header in the Permian Basin to Agua Dulce, Texas, providing direct access to South Texas and export markets. An approximately 85-mile 36-inch lateral provides connectivity to the Midland Basin.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. MPLX also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com

About WhiteWater

WhiteWater is an Austin, Texas based infrastructure company. WhiteWater is partnered with multiple private equity funds including but not limited to Ridgemont Equity Partners and First Infrastructure Capital. For more information about WhiteWater, visit www.wwdev.com.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $6 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $500 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. For more information about Ridgemont, visit www.ridgemontep.com.

About First Infrastructure Capital

First Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is a Houston-based investment firm specializing in greenfield projects and companies operating in the midstream, downstream, electric power, telecommunications, and renewable energy industries. First Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser, which manages various investment vehicles including First Infrastructure Capital, L.P. For more information about First Infrastructure Capital, visit www.firstinfracap.com.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $49.3 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy transition, transport and logistics, and social infrastructure. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Hong Kong, Houston, London and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the companies named herein and are difficult to predict. Factors that could impact the opportunities described above include but are not limited to general domestic and international economic and political conditions and the factors described in MPLX’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and the companies named herein undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law. Copies of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.

