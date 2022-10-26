Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. MPM Corpóreos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESPA3   BRESPAACNOR7

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.

(ESPA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2022-10-26 pm EDT
1.650 BRL   -6.25%
05:44pMpm Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
07:38aMpm Corpóreos S A : Fato Relevante
PU
10/13Mpm Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MPM Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

10/26/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME n.º 26.659.061/0001-59

NIRE 35.300.498.607 | CVM Code 02544-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A., "Espaçolaser" or "Company", in accordance with Article 12 of CVM Instruction nº 44 of 2021, as amended, hereby notifies its shareholders and the market in general that it received, on this date, correspondence pursuant to Appendix I hereto, sent by BRL Trust Investimentos Ltda. (CNPJ 23.025.053/0001-62),as administrator of Magnólia Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia (CNPJ Nº 26.290.061/0001-24)("Magnólia FIP"), through which it informed that Magnólia FIP passed to hold a total of 61,065,576 ordinary shares representing approximately 16.9% of the total of ordinary shares issued by Espaçolaser.

The acquisition of interest by Magnólia FIP took place in the context of the Company's capital increase, as approved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on 8.30.2022, and ratified at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on 10.26.2022.

São Paulo, October 26 2022.

Leonardo Moreira Dias Corrêa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME n.º 26.659.061/0001-59

NIRE 35.300.498.607 | CVM Code 02544-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

APPENDIX I - MAGNOLIA FIP NOTIFICATION

Disclaimer

MPM Corporeos SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.
05:44pMpm Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
07:38aMpm Corpóreos S A : Fato Relevante
PU
10/13Mpm Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
10/06Mpm Corpóreos S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
10/03Mpm Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
08/31Brazil personal care firm MPM announces capital increase of up to $44 million
RE
08/15MPM Corpóreos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
05/16MPM Corpóreos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/25MPM Corpóreos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021MPM Corpóreos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 945 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2022 -5,00 M -0,94 M -0,94 M
Net Debt 2022 741 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2022 -174x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 425 M 79,9 M 79,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 5 048
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
MPM Corpóreos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,74 BRL
Average target price 5,84 BRL
Spread / Average Target 236%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo José Iasz de Morais Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Moreira Dias Corrêa Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Ygor Alessandro de Moura Chairman
Tallis Regence Coelho Gomes Independent Director
Anna Andrea Votta Alves Chaia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.-79.26%80
EC HEALTHCARE-62.84%623
EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.-52.82%566
PERFECT MEDICAL HEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED-50.00%454
SIAM WELLNESS GROUP68.89%257
QB NET HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-29.99%111