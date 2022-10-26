MPM Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME n.º 26.659.061/0001-59

NIRE 35.300.498.607 | CVM Code 02544-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A., "Espaçolaser" or "Company", in accordance with Article 12 of CVM Instruction nº 44 of 2021, as amended, hereby notifies its shareholders and the market in general that it received, on this date, correspondence pursuant to Appendix I hereto, sent by BRL Trust Investimentos Ltda. (CNPJ 23.025.053/0001-62),as administrator of Magnólia Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia (CNPJ Nº 26.290.061/0001-24)("Magnólia FIP"), through which it informed that Magnólia FIP passed to hold a total of 61,065,576 ordinary shares representing approximately 16.9% of the total of ordinary shares issued by Espaçolaser.

The acquisition of interest by Magnólia FIP took place in the context of the Company's capital increase, as approved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on 8.30.2022, and ratified at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on 10.26.2022.

São Paulo, October 26 2022.

Leonardo Moreira Dias Corrêa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer