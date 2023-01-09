MPM Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME n.º 26.659.061/0001-59

NIRE: 35.300.498.607 | CVM Code 02544-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A., a corporation registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") as a category "A" publicly-held company under code 2544-5 ("Company") (B3: ESPA3), hereby communicates to its shareholders and the market in general the operational results related to the fourth quarter and year of 2022.

The total sales of all Espaçolaser stores in Brazil, including own stores and franchises ("system-widesales1"), amounted to R$451.5 million in 4Q22, an increase of 16.7% year- over-year, with historical records in all 3 months of the quarter, and an 8.7% increase in our same-store sales indicator ("same-storesales2"), reflecting the success, consistency and solidity of our commercial strategy.

With these results, we ended 2022 with 769 Espaçolaser stores in Brazil and a new annual sales record, totaling R$ 1.4 billion, an upturn of 13.8% compared to the previous year.

The Company's Investor Relations department remains available to answer any additional questions that may arise through the email dri@espacolaser.com.br.

São Paulo, January 09, 2023.

Leonardo Moreira Dias Corrêa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

1 System-wide Sales corresponds to the total sales (sell-out) of Espaçolaser units (owned and franchised)

² Same-Store Sales corresponds to sales of stores that were already open in the same period of the previous year