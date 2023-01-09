Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. MPM Corpóreos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESPA3   BRESPAACNOR7

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.

(ESPA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
1.380 BRL   +2.22%
06:09aMpm Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
2022MPM Corpóreos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Mpm Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MPM Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

01/09/2023 | 06:09am EST
MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME n.º 26.659.061/0001-59

NIRE: 35.300.498.607 | CVM Code 02544-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A., a corporation registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") as a category "A" publicly-held company under code 2544-5 ("Company") (B3: ESPA3), hereby communicates to its shareholders and the market in general the operational results related to the fourth quarter and year of 2022.

The total sales of all Espaçolaser stores in Brazil, including own stores and franchises ("system-widesales1"), amounted to R$451.5 million in 4Q22, an increase of 16.7% year- over-year, with historical records in all 3 months of the quarter, and an 8.7% increase in our same-store sales indicator ("same-storesales2"), reflecting the success, consistency and solidity of our commercial strategy.

With these results, we ended 2022 with 769 Espaçolaser stores in Brazil and a new annual sales record, totaling R$ 1.4 billion, an upturn of 13.8% compared to the previous year.

The Company's Investor Relations department remains available to answer any additional questions that may arise through the email dri@espacolaser.com.br.

São Paulo, January 09, 2023.

Leonardo Moreira Dias Corrêa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

1 System-wide Sales corresponds to the total sales (sell-out) of Espaçolaser units (owned and franchised)

² Same-Store Sales corresponds to sales of stores that were already open in the same period of the previous year

Disclaimer

MPM Corporeos SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 928 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2022 -5,00 M -0,95 M -0,95 M
Net Debt 2022 570 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 -137x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 335 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 048
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
MPM Corpóreos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,37 BRL
Average target price 4,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 221%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo José Iasz de Morais Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Moreira Dias Corrêa Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Ygor Alessandro de Moura Chairman
Tallis Regence Coelho Gomes Independent Director
Anna Andrea Votta Alves Chaia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.4.55%64
EC HEALTHCARE10.59%1 343
EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.8.84%613
SIAM WELLNESS GROUP-1.69%294
QB NET HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-3.20%128
AB&COMPANY CO., LTD.1.42%105